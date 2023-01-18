ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

What Does FX4 Mean on a Ford?

Going off road? Well, you may want to look at the FX4 package on Ford's trucks. The post What Does FX4 Mean on a Ford? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Motorious

Crown Concepts Will Display 1969 Buick GS400 At Barrett-Jackson's Battle of The Builders

In 1969, GM was running full force towards a climax of muscle car evolution. What are the major proponents of this mission for performance was Buick commerce, a brand that is still known to this day for some of their greatest innovations in American performance history. While a lot of enthusiasts prefer to keep the car stock, the builder of this automobile decided to take things to the next level and slap in one of the most powerful engine and transmission combinations out there. This is the tail of one 1969 Buick GS400 that truly embodies the spirit of car culture.
CarBuzz.com

Ford Is Paying People To Cancel Their 2023 Bronco SUV Orders

With supply chain issues still hampering deliveries of the ever-popular Bronco, Ford is now paying buyers $2,500 to purchase another vehicle instead of the retro off-roader. This is according to Cars Direct (CD), which cites an incentive bulletin sent to Blue Oval dealers. The internal document says 2023 Bronco customers will be compensated with a $2,500 discount if they cancel their order and buy another vehicle. The "2023-Model Bronco Cancel Order & Purchase Replacement Offer" stipulates that customers will be incentivized to cancel their '23 Bronco orders and retail order a different permitted MY2023 Ford vehicle.
SlashGear

SlashGear

61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy