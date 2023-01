CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – Buchanan versus Clovis. It is a rivalry in any sport, but especially in wrestling where these two schools have combined to win the last eleven state titles. And it could soon be 12, as both schools are once again ranked in the top 20 nationally. On Thursday, Buchanan, which is No. […]

CLOVIS, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO