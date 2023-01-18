Becky Jo Hansen died on January 18, 2023. She was born to June Godfrey Hansen and Irwin Charles Hansen. Becky worked at USU for thirty years in the UWRL and Civil and Environmental Engineering department. She had donated many items she made to humanitarian organizations. She has held several ward callings as: Relief Society secretary, ward historian, and her favorite as a Primary Teacher. She is survived by her sister Sue Hansen. She is preceded in death by her mother June and her sister Mary. Per her request, there will be no funeral or viewing. There will be a dedication prayer at the grave. Friends and family will be able to meet at Allen-Hall Mortuary on Saturday, January 21st from 12-1pm. Interment will take place at the Smithfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.allenmortuaries.com .

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO