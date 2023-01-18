Read full article on original website
Relative neophyte jumper Shulikov breaks 43-year-old ISU record
It was the spring of 2021, Mike Shulikov’s senior year at Boise’s Centennial High School. A football and basketball athlete for the Patriots, Shulikov was helping his history teacher and former assistant football coach, Joel Seagraves, with spring football practice when he and a buddy noticed a high jump pit set up nearby. “We started messing around, I’m jumping in my (tennis shoes) and jeans, and clearing like 5-10, 6-foot, with no approach,” Shulikov recalled. ...
Aberdeen high school planning reunion for last state championship team, including return of NBA player
ABERDEEN — Steve Hayes is one of the best basketball products to ever come from the Gem State. The 7-footer spent five seasons in the NBA — including the 1985-86 season with the Utah Jazz — following four seasons at Idaho State University. Before he was a Bengal, Hayes led Aberdeen High School to its most recent 2A state title in 1973.
Prep boys hoops: Bobcats earn big road win over Riverhawks
MILLVILLE — In a matchup of the two top squads in Region 11 on Thursday night, Sky View strongly suggested it is still the team to beat in the valley. The visiting Bobcats perplexed, prodded and dismantled the Ridgeline front court with their 2-3 zone defense, attacked the basket in transition, and hooped and hollered their way into the locker room with a 56-41 win and sole possession of first place of the region.
Preston Basketball Beginnings
(Editorial Note: Part306 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston News, 1911; Preston Booster, 1912-13; Southeastern Advocate, 1914; Images of America, Preston, by Necia P. Seamons; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart.) In the late years of the...
USU men’s basketball: Team effort added up to an Aggie W
While the Aggies certainly have some star players, they have learned in order to have success it takes the entire team playing together. Tuesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum was a prime example. The Utah State men’s basketball team had different athletes shine when needed. It added up to a 75-71 Mountain West Conference win over UNLV in front of 7,611 fans.
USU men’s basketball: Aggies hold off Rebels in thrilling finish
It was close throughout Tuesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, and the Aggies took a big step forward in finishing. Utah State made plays when it needed to in order to once again bounce back from a road loss in Mountain West Conference play. The Aggies held off UNLV in front of 7,611 fans for a 75-71 victory.
USU athletics: 2023 Hall of Fame class announced
A new class has been named for the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame, and they are all women. With the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which gave better access to educational and athletics opportunities for women, the Aggies are recognizing seven females that include student-athletes and administrators that played a big part in helping women at USU. The 2023 class will be inducted on Saturday, April 15.
Whitehead, Jerry C.
Whitehead Jerry C. Whitehead 80 Franklin, Idaho passed away January 15, 2023. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 12 pm at the Franklin Idaho Stake Center, 106 E. Main Street, Franklin, Idaho. Viewings will be held Friday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho and again prior to the service from 10:30-11:30 am. at the church. Interment and military rites will be in the Franklin Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho
Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
Gregory, Horatio Drury "Hy"
Horatio "Hy" Drury Gregory passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, in Logan, Utah, at the age of 83, surrounded by his adoring family. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Smithfield 18th Ward building located at 625 East 600 South, Smithfield, Utah, with a viewing beforehand from 9:00-10:30 am. Interment will be at the Franklin cemetery. To read the full obituary and to access the livestream funeral link, go to www.allenmortuaries.com .
Second moose in three weeks found wandering around Pocatello
POCATELLO — For the second time in three weeks, there’s been a moose on the loose in the north Pocatello area. Officials with the Idaho Fish and Game Department as well as Chubbuck police worked to relocate a moose Tuesday afternoon that had become stuck inside the racetrack at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds. “We did have a moose come down off the hill and wander in one of...
Booth, James Raymond
James Raymond Booth, age 72, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Logan, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 23rd at 11 a.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center St. in Logan. A visitation will be held prior from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the American Fork Cemetery. Messages may be sent to the family by going online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Coastal Farm and Home and C-A-L Ranch Stores announce merger
Coastal Farm and Home along with C-A-L Ranch Stores announced the combination of both companies.
Booth, James
Booth James Booth 72 Logan, Utah passed away January 15, 2023. Services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary.
Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover Monday morning that sent two Utah residents to the hospital. The ISP says the crash happened on northbound I-15 near milepost 27 in Bannock County at 8:09 a.m. The ISP says a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Hansen, Becky Jo
Becky Jo Hansen died on January 18, 2023. She was born to June Godfrey Hansen and Irwin Charles Hansen. Becky worked at USU for thirty years in the UWRL and Civil and Environmental Engineering department. She had donated many items she made to humanitarian organizations. She has held several ward callings as: Relief Society secretary, ward historian, and her favorite as a Primary Teacher. She is survived by her sister Sue Hansen. She is preceded in death by her mother June and her sister Mary. Per her request, there will be no funeral or viewing. There will be a dedication prayer at the grave. Friends and family will be able to meet at Allen-Hall Mortuary on Saturday, January 21st from 12-1pm. Interment will take place at the Smithfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Police investigate car vs train collision
Bonneville County sheriff deputies are investigating a car vs train collision near Iona.
UPDATE: Crash cleared near Arimo
ARIMO — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that is currently blocking traffic near the Malad Summit Rest area. Just after 8. a.m., ISP tweeted that they were investigating a crash happening northbound Interstate 15 at mile marker 27, which is 11 miles south of Arimo. Both northbound lanes are blocked.
