Importance of Self-Care
Self-care is an important part of maintaining your overall physical and mental health. It involves activities that help you to relax, feel good, and manage your stress. Some examples of self-care activities include taking a walk, reading a book, doing yoga, meditating, listening to music, getting a massage, journaling, and spending time with friends and family. All of these things can help to reduce stress, improve your mood, and give you the energy to take on the challenges of life. Taking time to practice self-care can help you to create a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.
Work Smart: Mental Health Checklist
Why prioritizing mental health should be at the top of your list. There’s no doubt about it; our work is stressful. We are under immense pressure to please our clients, maintain good relationships with our vendors and continue to foster collaboration with our colleagues. This balancing act leaves us overworked, overwhelmed and stressed out. It’s not just in our minds. According to a CareerCast study, the event planning industry is the fifth most stressful, and our industry has been on the “top 10 most stressful” list for the past 10 years. But it doesn’t need to be that way.
These 2 Salad Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For You–They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain!
If you’ve made the decision to get in shape and follow a healthy diet for the new year, good for you! It’s always a good time to make your health a priority and choose to nourish your body with the food that helps it thrive while cutting out harmful ingredients that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals. One of the most popular healthy meals is a good old veggie-packed salad. However, a salad is only has healthy as what you put in it. Unfortunately, some common (and delicious) ingredients many people load their salads with can actually be detrimental to your overall health by leading to inflammation and weight gain.
Substance that May Prevent Cancer From Spreading Shows 90% Success on Mice
Israeli researchers claim that the active component has shown more than 90% efficiency in mice, and they are working to develop the first preventive medicine in the world to stop tumors from generating secondary cancer. World-Changing Discovery. Scientists have discovered a mechanism to prevent cancer cells from entering circulation and...
The Key to Good Intimacy
Intimacy helps you feel connected in your relationship. The key to true intimacy is communication. There are 10+ steps one can take to improve communication and thereby intimacy. Intimacy is an important part of relationships. In John Gottman’s research, he found that couples have better connection and relationship satisfaction when...
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
Building an Aging Alone Plan – Solving the Solo Epidemic
Living alone is a luxury for single people. In my case, I relish having total privacy. It’s because I grew up sharing a bedroom with a sibling. Then, I left home for college and moved into a dorm, only to share another small room. If I was lucky enough...
Mindfulness & Emotional Intelligence for Healing
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License 6NW9SRAZG3. Mindfulness techniques such as meditation, breathwork, and yoga practice are highly regarded and are used as a treatment for healing and overcoming many forms of trauma, including childhood wounds. Mindfulness works as a bridge between our cognitive mind and emotional body. Our soul communicates through our emotions, so to start healing, we must pay attention to the emotional body, how we feel, its states, and patterns of responding.
Can jealousy be good for a relationship?
Jealousy, cheating or infidelity in relationship concept.Photo by(shutterstock/Tero Vesalainen) Like so many emotions associated with relationships, jealousy can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, a partner being jealous can be an affirming moment, reinforcing they care about you, desire you and want you in their life. But experiencing jealousy can be a painful, wracking experience that can not only fracture your feelings for someone but can also lead to some very bad decisions.
How to Set Boundaries and Build Better Relationships
We’ve all experienced an overbearing friend, a super-demanding boss, overstepping in-laws or significant others who seem to make our decisions for us. But instead of accepting many of the annoying behaviors that often make us unhappy, we can learn how to set boundaries to better communicate how we feel and take more control over how we’re treated in our relationships. Although it may sound like boundaries keep people out, it’s actually the opposite.
Advice For New Relationships
Starting a new relationship can be an exciting and rewarding experience. It can also be challenging and require effort to establish trust and intimacy with a new partner. Creating an early understanding can help build a strong and healthy relationship.
Let Self-Love Improve Your Relationships
Self-love, or self-care, is a tool that many people use to de-stress and feel better in their lives. It’s great for relaxation and calming down. Self-love, of course, improves your relationship with yourself (it’s in the name!). But what people don’t often consider is how it improves your other relationships with significant others, friends, and family.
People With Cancer Should Be Wary of Taking Dietary Supplements
Jan. 19, 2023 – Cancer dietitian Lisa Cianciotta often finds herself sitting across from a patient who suddenly fishes a bottle of antioxidant supplements from their bag and says, "My friend told me this works really well," or "I read on the internet that this is supposed to be really good for cancer."
MG Atrophy Common in Cataract Surgery Patients
Meibography of a patient with severe dry eye disease. Note they have moderate atrophy of the glands with moderate truncation and loss of gland structure. Photo: Cecelia Koetting, OD. Click image to enlarge. Dry eye is quite common in patients over age 50, so it’s no surprise that the condition...
Opinion: To Have Successful Relationships, People Must Address Codependent Tendencies
Someone who struggles with codependency seeks validation, love, and approval from everywhere except within themselves. It is all too easy for someone wrapped up in making everyone else happy that they fail to identify what they need, think, or feel.
What Your Resting Heart Rate is Telling You
A normal resting heart rate is 60 to 100 beats per minute in an adult.
Losing Willpower? Take 6 Breaths/min to Increase Heart Rate Variability. It's a Biological Correlate of Self-Control.
Mindfulness meditation brings back focus on the present moment to attain a peaceful state of mind. A popular technique for this is to simply pay attention to breathing, “not because there is anything special about it,” explained minful.org, “but because the physical sensation of breathing is always there and you can use it as an anchor to the present moment.”
7 Ways to Follow Through With New Year Resolutions
The new year presents the perfect opportunity to change your life for the better. As midnight strikes and the calendar turns, your spirit and motivation are running high. But it’s...
Opinion: Having Relationship Dealbreakers Will Ensure Dating Success
I remember sitting in a college cafeteria with some friends when one of them said I should give a guy, let’s call him “Chad,” a chance. I was hesitant because I had witnessed some questionable behaviors from Chad at several social events. Yet, after some convincing from my friends, I decided to give him a chance.
Simple Ways to Help Your Aging Parents
Knowing how to help them best can be challenging as your parents get older. Here are some simple ways to make their lives easier and give them the support they need. From helping around the house to staying in touch, these tips will go a long way in showing your aging parents that you care.
