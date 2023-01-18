Read full article on original website
hawkeyesports.com
Illinois-Iowa Game Sold Out
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa announced on Wednesday that its home men’s basketball game against Illinois on Saturday, Feb. 4, has reached sellout status. The game, which is scheduled to tipoff at 1:30 p.m. and be nationally televised on FOX, will be the only regular season contest between the Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini.
UNI picks up 65-63 win against Illinois State
(Cedar Falls) UNI defeated Illinois State 65-63 at homo n Wednesday in men’s college hoops. The Panthers are 10-9 on the year. Trey Campbell, a freshman from Cedar Falls, had a career night with 20 points. He made 7/11 from the field and 6/7 from 3-point range. Bowen Born scored 11 for UNI.
Ralph Lavern Kephart – Manchester
Ralph Lavern Kephart, 83, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester. He was born on January 13, 1940, the son of Ralph and Laverne (Gregory) Kephart in Cedar Rapids. Ralph graduated from Wilson High School, Coe College, and the University of Iowa.
Shirley A. Gaul – Dyersville
Shirley A. Gaul, 67 of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 3 – 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville where a Vigil Service will begin at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue at Kramer Funeral Home from 9 – 10 a.m. prior to funeral mass.
Delaware County Cattlemen Announce Beef Princess Candidates
The Delaware County Cattlemen’s Annual Beef Banquet is coming up later this month – and the Cattlemen have announced the candidates for this year’s Beef Princess – Abigail Krogmann and Myka Brooks. Abigail is the daughter of Martin and Bonnie Krogmann and is a junior at...
Betty Jean (Glew) Sutton – Manchester
Betty Jean (Glew) Sutton, 96, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. She was born on January 6, 1927, in Delhi, the daughter of Russell and Rose (Harbach) Keith. Betty was raised and educated in the Delhi area and was a graduate of Delhi High School. After graduation Betty taught country school at Pleasant Valley between Delhi and Hopkinton.
Aunt Emmy’s Named Manchester Chamber’s Business of the Year
Manchester’s beloved downtown coffee shop has won the honor of “Business of the Year”. Aunt Emmy’s received the award at the Chamber’s annual awards event on Wednesday night (pictured above). Along with their outstanding customer service, Aunt Emmy’s was nominated for donating to several organizations’ fundraisers throughout the year – and for sourcing their merchandise, supplies and ingredients locally as much as possible. Last year, the upstairs portion of the building underwent a major renovation, bringing back character from the early 1900’s and creating a short-term rental for the community now known as “The Coffee Loft”. Owner Emily Kelchen says she appreciates the honor from the Chamber.
Manchester Chamber Hosting Annual Awards Night
The Manchester Chamber is hosting their annual awards night tonight – which includes the announcement of the new Business of the Year. The evening celebrates all the Chamber businesses and volunteers who have worked so hard this past year to make the Manchester community a great place to work and play.
Manchester Hosting Red Cross Community Blood Drive on Wednesday
January is National Blood Donor Month. Marcia Burkle says it’s a time to recognize generous blood donors and recognize the need for blood donations. Burkle says at the last blood drive, they asked donors to share with them in writing why they donate – here’s one of the responses.
Epworth Woman Sentenced for Defrauding Employer
A former human resources manager who stole over $95,000 from her employer and two state unemployment agencies was sentenced last Wednesday, January 11th to four months in federal prison. Holly Marie Jacobi, formerly known as Holly Marie Bemis of Epworth received the prison term after pleading guilty on July 20,...
NEIA Native to retire from National Guard’s top post
The Iowa National Guard’s top general is set to retire in the coming weeks. Strawberry Point native Maj. Gen. Benjamin Corell has served as the adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard since August 2019, overseeing the guard during the COVID-19 pandemic. Corell was born in Manchester and raised...
Delaware Co. Man facing Attempted Murder, other charges
A Delaware County man faces a number of charges after an alleged shooting in August of 2022. On January 9th, Delaware County authorities responded at about 8:45 p.m. to a residence north of Earlville after receiving a report that 37 year old Christopher J. Wuchter assaulted his live-in girlfriend, Kayla M. Pritchard.
Monticello Police Say Last Week’s Fatal Shooting Justified
Monticello Police say last week’s fatal shooting involving an intruder breaking into a home was justified. On Wednesday, January 11th at 01:48 a.m., the Monticello Police Department, along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office and the Anamosa Police Department, as well as the Monticello Ambulance Service, responded to a 911 call at 309 South Sycamore Street, in Monticello. The purpose of the call was regarding a break-in to the home, that was in-progress at the time of the call.
Linn County Grocery Store Caught Selling Tobacco to Minor
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted tobacco compliance checks on area retailers – with only one caught selling to a minor. The compliance checks are done in conjunction with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division’s Iowa Pledge program. On December 23rd and January 13th, the Sheriff’s Office checked a total of twenty-six tobacco product retailers in Linn County (not including the metro area) using an underage undercover purchaser.
