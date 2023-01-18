Manchester’s beloved downtown coffee shop has won the honor of “Business of the Year”. Aunt Emmy’s received the award at the Chamber’s annual awards event on Wednesday night (pictured above). Along with their outstanding customer service, Aunt Emmy’s was nominated for donating to several organizations’ fundraisers throughout the year – and for sourcing their merchandise, supplies and ingredients locally as much as possible. Last year, the upstairs portion of the building underwent a major renovation, bringing back character from the early 1900’s and creating a short-term rental for the community now known as “The Coffee Loft”. Owner Emily Kelchen says she appreciates the honor from the Chamber.

MANCHESTER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO