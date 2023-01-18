ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Arizona in action against Washington following shootout win

Washington Capitals (24-17-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-25-5, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Arizona Coyotes after the Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in a shootout. Arizona has a 13-25-5 record overall and an 8-6-2 record on its...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Blackhawks take on the Blues in Central Division play

Chicago Blackhawks (13-26-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (22-20-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks head to the St. Louis Blues in Central Division play on Saturday. St. Louis has a 22-20-3 record overall and a 6-5-1 record in Central Division play....
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Ducks overcome 3-goal deficit to beat Blue Jackets 5-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cam Fowler, Trevor Zegras and Adam Henrique each had a goal and an assist and the Anaheim Ducks overcame a three-goal deficit to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 on Thursday night to snap a five-game losing streak. The Ducks scored three times in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

James leads Los Angeles against Memphis after 48-point showing

Memphis Grizzlies (31-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Memphis Grizzlies after LeBron James scored 48 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Lakers are 9-16 in conference...
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

NHL Star Dies

Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
9NEWS

Avalanche's Rantanen, MacKinnon make NHL All-Star game on fan vote

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche forwards Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon have been selected to play in the NHL All-Star game after a fan vote. Rantanen and MacKinnon were voted as two of the remaining three players for the Central Division and will join teammate Cale Makar at the NHL All-Star Weekend next month at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, home of the Florida Panthers.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Dallas takes on Arizona after Seguin's 2-goal performance

Arizona Coyotes (14-25-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (26-13-7, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Arizona Coyotes after Tyler Seguin's two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Stars' 4-0 win. Dallas has a 26-13-7 record overall and an 8-2-3...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Mitchell leads Cleveland into matchup against Golden State

Golden State Warriors (22-23, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (28-18, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Golden State Warriors. Mitchell is eighth in the league scoring 28.4 points per game. The Cavaliers are 19-4 in home games. Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Blue Jackets bring losing streak into game against the Sharks

San Jose Sharks (14-23-9, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-30-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets look to end a three-game slide when they play the San Jose Sharks. Columbus is 10-15-1 in home games and 13-30-2 overall. The Blue Jackets...
COLUMBUS, OH
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins v Senators, Game 44: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

OTTAWA, Ontario — The Pittsburgh Penguins (22-15-6) averted one disaster on Monday night but are far from safe with just four wins in their last 12 games. The Penguins lead the rebuilding Ottawa Senators (19-21-3) by nine points for a wild-card spot. The teams will square up at the Canadian Tire Centre Wednesday night.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

No. 5 UCLA vs. Arizona State Highlights | CBB on FOX

Arizona State and UCLA battled to an exciting finish in Tempe as Pac-12 conference play continued! DJ Horne and Tyger Campbell helped both their teams to fast starts as Campbell finished the first half with 13 points and Horne finished with 14 points. The Bruins used David Singleton's hot shooting and Tyger Campbell's leadership in the second half to pull away from the Sun Devils. Singleton scored 21 points in the victory and shot 4-for-6 from the 3-point line while Campbell scored a season-high 22 points. The Sun Devils gave the Bruins a tough fight throughout both halves of the game, evident from Desmond Cambridge Jr.'s 15 points. Ultimately, the Bruins used a 17-2 run to finish the game.
TEMPE, AZ
The Hockey Writers

Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Carolina Hurricanes – 1/19/2023

The Minnesota Wild will put their three-game winning streak on the line tonight against the second-best team in the NHL: the Carolina Hurricanes. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams after the Wild managed a thrilling overtime win against them on Nov. 19, during Alex Goligoski’s 1000th NHL game celebration.
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX Sports

North Dakota secures 77-60 victory over UMKC

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Treysen Eaglestaff had 19 points in North Dakota's 77-60 win over UMKC on Thursday night. Eaglestaff added six rebounds for the Fightin' Hawks (7-13, 1-6 Summit League). Matt Norman was 6-of-12 shooting (5 for 11 from distance) to add 17 points. B.J. Omot and Tsotne Tsartsidze had 16 points apiece. The victory broke a six-game losing streak for the Fightin' Hawks.
FARGO, ND
Yardbarker

Panthers' Paul Maurice fined $25K for officiating barbs

The NHL fined Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice $25,000 on Thursday for his comments about the officiating in his team's overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Maurice took issue with the officials after his team was short-handed seven times during a 5-4 loss on Tuesday. He then insinuated the aggressive whistle blowing served as some sort of payback for an incident in 2016 involving Francois St. Laurent, who served as the referee for Tuesday's game.
FOX Sports

Motivated Brewers determined to start new playoff streak

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers shortstop Willy Adames attended the World Series as a spectator last season but couldn’t help but wonder what might have been. Milwaukee went 86-76 last year, ending a string of four straight playoff appearances. In the race for the National League’s final wild-card berth, the Brewers finished one game behind the Philadelphia Phillies, who ended up winning the pennant before losing the World Series to the Houston Astros.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Hawks sign former UNLV guard Williams to 2-way contract

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks signed former UNLV and Texas guard Donovan Williams to a two-way contract on Tuesday. Williams, 21, averaged 15.5 points in 26 games, including 19 starts, for the Long Island Nets of the NBA G League this season. Williams was undrafted after averaging 12.7 points for UNLV in the 2021-22 season. He played two years at Texas before his transfer to UNLV.
ATLANTA, GA
NHL

Sorokin Selected to 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend

Ilya Sorokin is one of 12 players voted in by fans as part of the All-Star Fan Vote. The National Hockey League announced today that New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin will join Islanders forward Brock Nelson at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend in Sunrise, Florida on February 3 and 4. The Islanders goaltender is one of 12 players voted in by fans as part of the All-Star Fan Vote.
ELMONT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy