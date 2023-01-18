Read full article on original website
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
WLFI.com
Versiti Blood Center partners with Boilermaker Alliance
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Dozens of Purdue students stood in line to give blood at the Krach Leadership Center Thursday afternoon but students weren't the only ones in attendance. For the first time Versiti partnered with Boilermaker Alliance bringing majority of Purdue's football players on board to help including...
WLFI.com
Twin Lakes to host 10th annual show choir invitational
MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — Twin Lakes is hosting its 10th annual Show Choir invitational Saturday, January 21. Schools across Indiana and Ohio will flock to Monticello to compete. The event marks the first invitational held at Twin Lakes since 2020. Money raised in this weekend's invitational covers the expenses...
WLFI.com
Purdue's 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Choir Performance
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Purdue University continues Monday’s Martin Luther King Junior celebration into Tuesday with the annual MLK Commemoration event. The event featured performances from Purdue’s glee club as well as the Black Voices of Inspiration early on in the evening. The university’s new president, Mung...
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
WLFI.com
Local health organizations addressing teen mental health
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — There has been an influx in the need for mental health care these past few years. IU Health and North Central Health Services have come together to help teens in the community suffering from mental health issues. They're doing this by giving the opportunity...
WLFI.com
Purdue Football: Meet New Quarterback Hudson Card
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new era of Purdue football has begun and Ryan Walters isn’t the only big man on campus right now. 4-star Hudson Card is the newest addition to the Purdue quarterback room. The University of Texas transfer has wasted no time embracing the...
Current Publishing
Carmel in brief — January 17, 2023
Altman elected president – Christine Altman has been elected president of the Hamilton County Commissioners. She replaces Steve Dillinger in the role. Mark Heirbrandt will serve as vice president. Election of officers is an annual practice at the first meeting of each year. Altman was first elected to the Hamilton County Commissioners in 2003. She represents District 1, which includes the City of Carmel and Clay Township. Altman and her husband live in Carmel. They have four children and two grandchildren.
WLFI.com
Donated farm land to be converted into West Lafayette tree nursery
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Parks officials plan to build a tree nursery on nearly 15 acres of donated farm land. The land is located on North County Road 350 West just south of State Road 26 near West Lafayette. Bryce Patz, community forestry and green space manager for...
wfyi.org
Conservative school board candidates feared indoctrination. What’s next for Carmel?
Avi doesn’t usually pay attention to school board elections. But last fall’s race was different. The 16-year-old is nonbinary and attends Carmel Clay schools, an affluent and majority White district. “When you have people, like, verbally talking about outright banning your presence from a classroom, it's startling and...
WISH-TV
Freshman Fletcher Loyer already breaking records for No. 3 Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers are rolling with an 17-1 start to the season thanks in part to the sharp shooting from freshman Fletcher Loyer. “He’s a killer. Everybody sees it,” Purdue point guard Braden Smith said. Loyer added two more honors...
WLFI.com
Fourth quarter run propels Nebraska past Purdue
Nebraska tops Purdue, 71-64, and the Boilermakers fall to 3-5 in Big Ten play. Purdue lost their previous home game against Michigan, and Head Coach Katie Gearlds said her team needs to take advantage of every matchup at home. The three things Gearlds was looking to focus on tonight was...
WLFI.com
Loving Paws Animal Center Looking For Help With Large Rescue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Loving Paws Animal Center is a non-profit animal rescue dedicated to saving at-risk feral and stray cats in Tippecanoe county. Teresa Fee is the owner of LPAC and at the front line of every rescue. Right now her and her husband Jason are working to rescue over a dozen cats from a Brookston home.
How to Watch No. 3 Purdue Basketball at Minnesota on Thursday
No. 3 Purdue basketball (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten) goes on the road against Minnesota (7-9, 1-5) at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Williams Arena. Here's how to watch the game, with all your TV information, top scorers, coaching bios and more
WLFI.com
Delays continue to mar I-65 widening project in Tippecanoe County
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A closure on Prophets Rock Road is being extended yet again. Crews are replacing a bridge where the road passes underneath I-65. The road was originally planned to reopen in October. Megan Delucenay. public relations director for the Indiana Department of Transportation's west-central district,...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Strong Winds Coming This Afternoon
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a wind advisory for central Indiana, including Clinton County, for today and tonight. Strong gusty winds are expected, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours. Sustained winds up to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph can be expected. Besides Clinton,...
wbiw.com
Let’s look at the monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project
INDIANA – Let’s look in the rearview mirror at last year’s monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project. The following video highlights all the progress made across Morgan, Johnson, and Marion Counties in 2022. I-69 in Martinsville was named the number one road in America by...
WLFI.com
Gas stove controversy recent topic of Consumer Product Safety Commission
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Gas stoves have been a topic of conversation recently. The head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission told Bloomberg News the agency is considering a ban on gas stoves. The agency is citing evidence saying they're a risk to human health. In addition to climate...
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said Following Road Victory Against Michigan State
Purdue coach Matt Painter met with the media following the team's 64-63 win on the road against Michigan State at the Breslin Center. Here's everything he had to say, including postgame video.
dchsparnassus.com
Delphi welcomes new restaurant and store
Over the past few months, Delphi has welcomed two new businesses to the area surrounding the courthouse. Looking to get out of her 9 to 5 job and buy a house, Ashley Jones from Chicago opened The Pitt House Bar and Grill in the building where Chyenne’s Dream used to be. Opening just over two months ago, it is the town’s new barbeque place with a variety of meals ranging from ribs to chicken with the typical sides like mac and cheese, baked beans, and other barbecue must-haves. “Delphi has opened us with open arms,” Jones commented. Though it has only been a few months, Jones has loved seeing repeat customers in her restaurant letting her know that she is doing something right. Much like many businesses, there is always the issue of staffing, but for the most part things are going well. The claim to have the best ribs in Indiana is sure to keep customers returning and new ones coming in.
WISH-TV
Anderson man dies in crash at busy Fishers intersection
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Tuesday night crash in Fishers killed one person and sent two others to the hospital, police said. At around 7:40 p.m ., the Fishers Police Department tweeted that officers were responding to a crash at East 116th Street and Olio Road and the road was closed.
