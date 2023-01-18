ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLFI.com

Versiti Blood Center partners with Boilermaker Alliance

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Dozens of Purdue students stood in line to give blood at the Krach Leadership Center Thursday afternoon but students weren't the only ones in attendance. For the first time Versiti partnered with Boilermaker Alliance bringing majority of Purdue's football players on board to help including...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Twin Lakes to host 10th annual show choir invitational

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — Twin Lakes is hosting its 10th annual Show Choir invitational Saturday, January 21. Schools across Indiana and Ohio will flock to Monticello to compete. The event marks the first invitational held at Twin Lakes since 2020. Money raised in this weekend's invitational covers the expenses...
MONTICELLO, IN
WLFI.com

Purdue's 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Choir Performance

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Purdue University continues Monday’s Martin Luther King Junior celebration into Tuesday with the annual MLK Commemoration event. The event featured performances from Purdue’s glee club as well as the Black Voices of Inspiration early on in the evening. The university’s new president, Mung...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Local health organizations addressing teen mental health

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — There has been an influx in the need for mental health care these past few years. IU Health and North Central Health Services have come together to help teens in the community suffering from mental health issues. They're doing this by giving the opportunity...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Purdue Football: Meet New Quarterback Hudson Card

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new era of Purdue football has begun and Ryan Walters isn’t the only big man on campus right now. 4-star Hudson Card is the newest addition to the Purdue quarterback room. The University of Texas transfer has wasted no time embracing the...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel in brief — January 17, 2023

Altman elected president – Christine Altman has been elected president of the Hamilton County Commissioners. She replaces Steve Dillinger in the role. Mark Heirbrandt will serve as vice president. Election of officers is an annual practice at the first meeting of each year. Altman was first elected to the Hamilton County Commissioners in 2003. She represents District 1, which includes the City of Carmel and Clay Township. Altman and her husband live in Carmel. They have four children and two grandchildren.
CARMEL, IN
WLFI.com

Fourth quarter run propels Nebraska past Purdue

Nebraska tops Purdue, 71-64, and the Boilermakers fall to 3-5 in Big Ten play. Purdue lost their previous home game against Michigan, and Head Coach Katie Gearlds said her team needs to take advantage of every matchup at home. The three things Gearlds was looking to focus on tonight was...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Loving Paws Animal Center Looking For Help With Large Rescue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Loving Paws Animal Center is a non-profit animal rescue dedicated to saving at-risk feral and stray cats in Tippecanoe county. Teresa Fee is the owner of LPAC and at the front line of every rescue. Right now her and her husband Jason are working to rescue over a dozen cats from a Brookston home.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Delays continue to mar I-65 widening project in Tippecanoe County

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A closure on Prophets Rock Road is being extended yet again. Crews are replacing a bridge where the road passes underneath I-65. The road was originally planned to reopen in October. Megan Delucenay. public relations director for the Indiana Department of Transportation's west-central district,...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Strong Winds Coming This Afternoon

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a wind advisory for central Indiana, including Clinton County, for today and tonight. Strong gusty winds are expected, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours. Sustained winds up to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph can be expected. Besides Clinton,...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
dchsparnassus.com

Delphi welcomes new restaurant and store

Over the past few months, Delphi has welcomed two new businesses to the area surrounding the courthouse. Looking to get out of her 9 to 5 job and buy a house, Ashley Jones from Chicago opened The Pitt House Bar and Grill in the building where Chyenne’s Dream used to be. Opening just over two months ago, it is the town’s new barbeque place with a variety of meals ranging from ribs to chicken with the typical sides like mac and cheese, baked beans, and other barbecue must-haves. “Delphi has opened us with open arms,” Jones commented. Though it has only been a few months, Jones has loved seeing repeat customers in her restaurant letting her know that she is doing something right. Much like many businesses, there is always the issue of staffing, but for the most part things are going well. The claim to have the best ribs in Indiana is sure to keep customers returning and new ones coming in.
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Anderson man dies in crash at busy Fishers intersection

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Tuesday night crash in Fishers killed one person and sent two others to the hospital, police said. At around 7:40 p.m ., the Fishers Police Department tweeted that officers were responding to a crash at East 116th Street and Olio Road and the road was closed.
FISHERS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy