Bath County, VA

cardinalnews.org

Liberty students will lead March for Life in D.C.; more . . .

Here’s a roundup of education briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. More than 500 Liberty students set to attend march. Liberty University will send more than 500 students to the National March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Jan. 20, and for the first time ever, Liberty students will lead the march while holding the March for Life banner. This will be the first March for Life in a post-Roe America.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Covington church donates handmade items to VSP in Clifton Forge

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – Virginia State Police in Area 38 in Clifton Forge is thanking a local church for their kindness in donating handmade items for children in emergency situations. Debra Pickett and her bible group with Good News Fellowship Church in Covington donated handmade quilts and stuffed animals.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Give Local Alleghany Highlands to take place on May 23rd

Give Local Alleghany Highlands will take place this year on Tuesday, May 23rd. This 24-hour online fundraising event raised over $340,000 for local nonprofits in the past two years. The Alleghany Foundation is hosting Give Local Alleghany Highlands in partnership with the Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. Give Local Alleghany Highlands is open to all nonprofits with programs that serve residents in the City of Covington and Alleghany County, Virginia, and there is no registration fee. Organizations can register now at GiveLocalAH.org.  “We are thrilled to be hosting the third year of this event,” said Dr. Sue Rollinson, president...
COVINGTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

E.C. Glass High School is on the search for a new principal

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg is looking for a new principal after the current principal announced her retirement slated for the end of the 2023 school year. Current principal Rose Flaugher has served at E.C. Glass for 23 years. She started in 1999 as...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Threat made to Harrisonburg High School

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to officials, a false threat was made to Harrisonburg High School (HHS) and the school was put on a soft-lockdown. Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards told WHSV that multiple threats were made to the school early this morning, but they were deemed ‘not credible’ and the soft-lockdown was lifted.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSET

Vector Space is on the move

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Vector Space is moving to a new location on the corner of Memorial Avenue and Langhorne Road in Lynchburg. The new facility is nearly double the size of the building they've called home for the past seven years. Elise Spontarelli is the Executive Director of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Downtown Lynchburg Restaurant Week returns this Friday

Lynchburg, VA – Lynchburg is offering ways for you to save on a night out, all while supporting local restaurants. Downtown Lynchburg Restaurant Week runs from Jan. 20 to Jan. 29. Participating restaurants are offering either discounts on their menu, or special priced menus for the week. Diners can...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Minnesota murder suspect arrested in Bedford County

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a Minnesota killing was arrested Tuesday in Bedford County. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received information January 17, 2023 from the Brooklyn Park Police Department in Minnesota about the possible whereabouts of homicide suspect Benjamin Richardson III. Information from the BPPD investigation indicated Richardson may be at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Waterlick Road in Forest.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police: Four shot in two separate locations in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Police in Lynchburg are investigating after they say four people were shot in two separate locations, late Wednesday night. Police officials on scene at one of the locations, near Joe Beans on Old Forest Road, tell WFXR News that two people were shot there, and two others at a second location. We were also told at least two of the victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There’s no word on the other victims.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WVNT-TV

From rain to strong winds then snow showers, a cold front brings big changes

Thursday starts with a few isolated showers that will build in as the morning continues. Winds are still out of the southwest 10-15mph helping temps push into the 50s and 60s across the region this afternoon. After our cold front passes through the region west to east we’ll see drier conditions for the evening commute but winds will pick up out of the west 15-20mph with gusts as high as 25-30mph. Winds will continue to increase 25-30mph with gusts upwards of 40+mph. Overnight lows drop quickly into the low 30s. Any rainwater left on roads or runoff will free creating slick travel.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
WHSV

Crash causes delay on I-81 S

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash on I-81 S has caused delays Wednesday evening. According to VDOT, the south left shoulder at MM 237 is closed as of 6:08 p.m. Stay tuned for more updates.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in...
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
wsvaonline.com

Gas prices falling in state

Average gas prices in Virginia have fallen nearly two-and-a-half cents per gallon since last week, averaging 3-15 today. That’s according to a GasBuddy survey, which shows commonwealth prices are just under 14 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Prices in the Harrisonburg market range between 3-06 and...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

One person taken to hospital after Timber Ridge house fire

ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A person was taken to a hospital after a house fire in the Timber Ridge area of Rockbridge Co. Monday. According to the Rockbridge Baths Volunteer Fire Department, Fairfield Rescue Squad, Sheriffs Deputies, South River VFD, Lexington FD & Rescue, Buena Vista FD, Kerrs Creek VFD, and Raphine VFD also responded.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Family asks for help in hit-and-run investigation in Bedford

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Emotions were high during a press conference about an unsolved hit-and-run that left 26-year-old Aaron Collins dead. State Police say the crash happened on Route 460 just west of Route 811 around 12:31 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2021. Troopers say Collins was hit by what is believed to be a dark-colored 2004 to 2007 BMW.
BEDFORD, VA

