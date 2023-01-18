Read full article on original website
cardinalnews.org
Liberty students will lead March for Life in D.C.; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. More than 500 Liberty students set to attend march. Liberty University will send more than 500 students to the National March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Jan. 20, and for the first time ever, Liberty students will lead the march while holding the March for Life banner. This will be the first March for Life in a post-Roe America.
WHSV
Rockingham County Public Schools adds six new courses for high school students
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At a recent RCPS school board meeting, six new courses were approved to be added to the curriculum in fall 2023 at all high schools within the division. The director of career and technical education Eric Fitzgerald says once proposed, new courses can take up...
Augusta Free Press
Sweet expansion possible at Hershey Chocolate of Virginia with $450,000 rail grant
Hershey Chocolate of Stuarts Draft is the recipient of a $450,000 grant through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT)’s Rail Industrial Access Program. The grant will support construction of a new 4,750-foot rail spur, which will grow capacity for 145 new annual carloads and create 111...
25,000 turkeys killed at Virginia facility due to highly-pathogenic bird flu exposure
An astounding 25,000 turkeys previously destined for dinner plates were killed in Virginia after samples from the flock tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
WSLS
Covington church donates handmade items to VSP in Clifton Forge
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – Virginia State Police in Area 38 in Clifton Forge is thanking a local church for their kindness in donating handmade items for children in emergency situations. Debra Pickett and her bible group with Good News Fellowship Church in Covington donated handmade quilts and stuffed animals.
Give Local Alleghany Highlands to take place on May 23rd
Give Local Alleghany Highlands will take place this year on Tuesday, May 23rd. This 24-hour online fundraising event raised over $340,000 for local nonprofits in the past two years. The Alleghany Foundation is hosting Give Local Alleghany Highlands in partnership with the Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. Give Local Alleghany Highlands is open to all nonprofits with programs that serve residents in the City of Covington and Alleghany County, Virginia, and there is no registration fee. Organizations can register now at GiveLocalAH.org. “We are thrilled to be hosting the third year of this event,” said Dr. Sue Rollinson, president...
wfxrtv.com
E.C. Glass High School is on the search for a new principal
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg is looking for a new principal after the current principal announced her retirement slated for the end of the 2023 school year. Current principal Rose Flaugher has served at E.C. Glass for 23 years. She started in 1999 as...
WHSV
Threat made to Harrisonburg High School
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to officials, a false threat was made to Harrisonburg High School (HHS) and the school was put on a soft-lockdown. Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards told WHSV that multiple threats were made to the school early this morning, but they were deemed ‘not credible’ and the soft-lockdown was lifted.
WSET
Vector Space is on the move
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Vector Space is moving to a new location on the corner of Memorial Avenue and Langhorne Road in Lynchburg. The new facility is nearly double the size of the building they've called home for the past seven years. Elise Spontarelli is the Executive Director of...
WSET
New Lynchburg councilman sues City, LFD, fellow councilman, others after 2021 cartoon post
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Now-Lynchburg City Councilman Martin Misjuns filed a lawsuit in 2021 against the City of Lynchburg, the Lynchburg Fire Department, and other former and current city officials. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, it was filed with the Western District Federal Court of Virginia. At the time that...
Augusta Free Press
West Virginia tractor-trailer driver dies in icy Highland County crash
A tractor-trailer driver who lost control of his vehicle in icy conditions on Route 220 in Highland County early Tuesday died from injuries suffered in the crash. Virginia State Police are reporting that Thomas Mark Burgoyne, 65, of Franklin, W.Va., died in the 6:15 a.m. accident. Burgoyne was driving a...
WSLS
Downtown Lynchburg Restaurant Week returns this Friday
Lynchburg, VA – Lynchburg is offering ways for you to save on a night out, all while supporting local restaurants. Downtown Lynchburg Restaurant Week runs from Jan. 20 to Jan. 29. Participating restaurants are offering either discounts on their menu, or special priced menus for the week. Diners can...
WDBJ7.com
Minnesota murder suspect arrested in Bedford County
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a Minnesota killing was arrested Tuesday in Bedford County. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received information January 17, 2023 from the Brooklyn Park Police Department in Minnesota about the possible whereabouts of homicide suspect Benjamin Richardson III. Information from the BPPD investigation indicated Richardson may be at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Waterlick Road in Forest.
wfxrtv.com
Police: Four shot in two separate locations in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Police in Lynchburg are investigating after they say four people were shot in two separate locations, late Wednesday night. Police officials on scene at one of the locations, near Joe Beans on Old Forest Road, tell WFXR News that two people were shot there, and two others at a second location. We were also told at least two of the victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There’s no word on the other victims.
WVNT-TV
From rain to strong winds then snow showers, a cold front brings big changes
Thursday starts with a few isolated showers that will build in as the morning continues. Winds are still out of the southwest 10-15mph helping temps push into the 50s and 60s across the region this afternoon. After our cold front passes through the region west to east we’ll see drier conditions for the evening commute but winds will pick up out of the west 15-20mph with gusts as high as 25-30mph. Winds will continue to increase 25-30mph with gusts upwards of 40+mph. Overnight lows drop quickly into the low 30s. Any rainwater left on roads or runoff will free creating slick travel.
WHSV
Crash causes delay on I-81 S
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash on I-81 S has caused delays Wednesday evening. According to VDOT, the south left shoulder at MM 237 is closed as of 6:08 p.m. Stay tuned for more updates.
WHSV
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in...
wsvaonline.com
Gas prices falling in state
Average gas prices in Virginia have fallen nearly two-and-a-half cents per gallon since last week, averaging 3-15 today. That’s according to a GasBuddy survey, which shows commonwealth prices are just under 14 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Prices in the Harrisonburg market range between 3-06 and...
WDBJ7.com
One person taken to hospital after Timber Ridge house fire
ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A person was taken to a hospital after a house fire in the Timber Ridge area of Rockbridge Co. Monday. According to the Rockbridge Baths Volunteer Fire Department, Fairfield Rescue Squad, Sheriffs Deputies, South River VFD, Lexington FD & Rescue, Buena Vista FD, Kerrs Creek VFD, and Raphine VFD also responded.
wfxrtv.com
Family asks for help in hit-and-run investigation in Bedford
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Emotions were high during a press conference about an unsolved hit-and-run that left 26-year-old Aaron Collins dead. State Police say the crash happened on Route 460 just west of Route 811 around 12:31 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2021. Troopers say Collins was hit by what is believed to be a dark-colored 2004 to 2007 BMW.
