chatsports.com

USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'

American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
chatsports.com

Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving Chelsea while he continues to be selected by Graham Potter... despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle

Nottingham Forest, Conor Gallagher, Graham Potter, Newcastle United Football Club, Chelsea FC, Southampton, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Stamford Bridge, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle...
BBC

Thursday's transfer gossip: Mbappe, Maguire, Rice, Garnacho, Raya

Paris St-Germain were prepared to let France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, join Liverpool last summer but he rejected the potential move amid reports linking him with Real Madrid. (Athletic - subscription required) Arsenal will not be panicked into buying in January after missing out on Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 22,...
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Crystal Palace remain extremely difficult to predict, but that's not because they are poor all the time - quite the opposite, actually, as they showed against Chelsea on Sunday, when they deserved to get something out of the game. Manchester United were extremely fortunate to win Saturday's derby against Manchester...
Yardbarker

Inter Milan: Transfer Tips & Rumours for January 2023

2022 proved yet another great year for Inter Milan. These giants of Italian football haven’t fallen out of the top levels of football since the team formed way back in 1908. Going into 2023, expect more great things from Inter. How well will they perform? A lot of that hinges on where the team roster stands by the end of the winter transfer window.
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Ings signs for West Ham, Arsenal agree deal for Trossard, plus Newcastle latest

Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Brighton’s Leandro Trossard after they were pipped to the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhailo Mudryk by Chelsea. The 28-year-old forward has fallen out with manager Roberto De Zerbi and looked likely to leave the Seagulls during this transfer window with Arsenal keen to boost their forward line. Trossard is an adaptable player and would provide cover for both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the wings as well as Martin Odegaard through the middle as the Gunners chase down a first Premier League title since 2004. Up in the North East,...
The Independent

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for...
sporf.com

Bayern Munich continue raid on Bundesliga rivals with deals for two more stars

German giants Bayern Munich have continued their tradition of swiping players from their domestic rivals by finalising deals for a pair of stars. Earlier today (19 January) the Bavarian side confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Yann Sommer. The Swiss shot-stopper moves from Borussia Monchengladbach on a deal until June 2025. For Bayern, Sommer fills a glaring need that they currently have in their squad.
NBC Sports

Olise’s free kick gives Crystal Palace a point vs Manchester United

Michael Olise scored perhaps the free kick of the season to give Crystal Palace a share of the points and a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Selhurst Park on Wednesday. Manchester United led 1-0 from the 44th minute onward, after Bruno Fernandes hammered the ball past Vicente Guaita to open the scoring. The Red Devils had a handful of key chances to double their lead and put the game to bed, but their finishing was poor (just four of 15 shots on target).

