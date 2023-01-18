Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'
American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
chatsports.com
Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving Chelsea while he continues to be selected by Graham Potter... despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle
Nottingham Forest, Conor Gallagher, Graham Potter, Newcastle United Football Club, Chelsea FC, Southampton, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Stamford Bridge, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle...
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Mbappe, Maguire, Rice, Garnacho, Raya
Paris St-Germain were prepared to let France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, join Liverpool last summer but he rejected the potential move amid reports linking him with Real Madrid. (Athletic - subscription required) Arsenal will not be panicked into buying in January after missing out on Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 22,...
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Crystal Palace remain extremely difficult to predict, but that's not because they are poor all the time - quite the opposite, actually, as they showed against Chelsea on Sunday, when they deserved to get something out of the game. Manchester United were extremely fortunate to win Saturday's derby against Manchester...
Pavel Nedved and Andrea Agnelli comment on Juventus exits
Pavel Nedved and Andrea Agnelli comment on Juventus exits.
sportszion.com
Cristiano Ronaldo gives sneak peek of his life in Saudi Arabia after record breaking deal with Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo and his family have finally had a moment of them after hectic few days in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, following a move from Manchester United to Al Nassr FC. Ronaldo joined the Arabian club where he will bag almost $200 million per year and becomes the...
Sporting News
PSG vs. Al Nassr, Al Hilal All-Stars final score, highlights as Ronaldo and Messi both score in Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo matched up for likely the final time as PSG traveled to Saudi Arabia to take on the Riyadh All-Stars in a friendly match in the Middle Eastern nation's capital. The friendly was part of the state-sponsored Saudi festival known as Riyadh Seasons, and what a...
Transfer latest: West Ham complete Ings signing as Arsenal land defender Kiwior
West Ham have completed the signing of striker Danny Ings from Aston Villa and Arsenal are poised to confirm Jakub Kiwior has joined from Spezia
Yardbarker
Inter Milan: Transfer Tips & Rumours for January 2023
2022 proved yet another great year for Inter Milan. These giants of Italian football haven’t fallen out of the top levels of football since the team formed way back in 1908. Going into 2023, expect more great things from Inter. How well will they perform? A lot of that hinges on where the team roster stands by the end of the winter transfer window.
Soccer-Agnelli warns of Premier League dominance as he quits Juventus
TURIN, Italy, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Outgoing Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli, who could face trial over the club's accounting, signed off on Wednesday with a plea for reform of European soccer to counteract the power of the English Premier League.
West Ham agree deal to sign Danny Ings from Aston Villa
West Ham United have agreed a deal to sign Aston Villa striker Danny Ings, 90min understands
Newcastle make James Maddison transfer their No1 priority as Eddie Howe goes back in for Leicester star
NEWCASTLE have made James Maddison their No1 transfer priority, according to reports. The Magpies tried to sign the playmaker last summer with bids of £40million and £45m. However, Maddison stayed put at Leicester and has been in red-hot form this season with seven goals and four assists earning him a place in Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad.
Transfer news LIVE: Ings signs for West Ham, Arsenal agree deal for Trossard, plus Newcastle latest
Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Brighton’s Leandro Trossard after they were pipped to the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhailo Mudryk by Chelsea. The 28-year-old forward has fallen out with manager Roberto De Zerbi and looked likely to leave the Seagulls during this transfer window with Arsenal keen to boost their forward line. Trossard is an adaptable player and would provide cover for both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the wings as well as Martin Odegaard through the middle as the Gunners chase down a first Premier League title since 2004. Up in the North East,...
Edin Džeko leads Inter to Italian Super Cup victory over AC Milan
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Veteran forward Edin Džeko inspired Inter Milan to a 3-0 win over city rival AC Milan and a second straight Italian Super Cup trophy on Wednesday, adding to the Rossoneri’s woes. Džeko scored one goal and also had a role in Federico Dimarco’s...
Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for...
Arsenal to make incredible £80m Declan Rice statement: report
Arsenal are top of the league but still looking to strengthen with a club-record move for Declan Rice of West Ham United
sporf.com
Bayern Munich continue raid on Bundesliga rivals with deals for two more stars
German giants Bayern Munich have continued their tradition of swiping players from their domestic rivals by finalising deals for a pair of stars. Earlier today (19 January) the Bavarian side confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Yann Sommer. The Swiss shot-stopper moves from Borussia Monchengladbach on a deal until June 2025. For Bayern, Sommer fills a glaring need that they currently have in their squad.
NBC Sports
Olise’s free kick gives Crystal Palace a point vs Manchester United
Michael Olise scored perhaps the free kick of the season to give Crystal Palace a share of the points and a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Selhurst Park on Wednesday. Manchester United led 1-0 from the 44th minute onward, after Bruno Fernandes hammered the ball past Vicente Guaita to open the scoring. The Red Devils had a handful of key chances to double their lead and put the game to bed, but their finishing was poor (just four of 15 shots on target).
