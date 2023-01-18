Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Brighton’s Leandro Trossard after they were pipped to the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhailo Mudryk by Chelsea. The 28-year-old forward has fallen out with manager Roberto De Zerbi and looked likely to leave the Seagulls during this transfer window with Arsenal keen to boost their forward line. Trossard is an adaptable player and would provide cover for both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the wings as well as Martin Odegaard through the middle as the Gunners chase down a first Premier League title since 2004. Up in the North East,...

2 HOURS AGO