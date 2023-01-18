Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'
American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
Chelsea agree transfer for PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke - source
Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke, a source has confirmed to ESPN.
Pavel Nedved and Andrea Agnelli comment on Juventus exits
Pavel Nedved and Andrea Agnelli comment on Juventus exits.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Mbappe, Maguire, Rice, Garnacho, Raya
Paris St-Germain were prepared to let France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, join Liverpool last summer but he rejected the potential move amid reports linking him with Real Madrid. (Athletic - subscription required) Arsenal will not be panicked into buying in January after missing out on Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 22,...
Yardbarker
Report: Arsenal In Advanced Negotiations For Chelsea Target Leandro Trossard
For a long time it looked like Leandro Trossard would be rejoining Graham Potter at Chelsea in January with the reported interest in the Belgian huge. That looks to be far from the case now. Arsenal are looking to bolster to strengthen their title challenge, and are now in advanced...
Yardbarker
Watch: Tottenham stun Manchester City with two quick fire goals
Tottenham has silenced the Etihad with two quick-fire goals to dent Manchester City’s title hopes. Pep Guardiola will be kicking himself at halftime as his side is 2-0 down to Tottenham and headed for a third consecutive defeat. A win tonight will rejuvenate the Citizen’s title hopes but so...
msn.com
Weston McKennie sets up Moise Kean goal for Juventus in Coppa Italia quarterfinals
The Coppa Italia quarterfinal round has seen USMNT star Weston McKennie pick up an assist as Juventus continues its upward climb with a cup match against Monza (although the visitors did level before halftime). It’s a brilliant cross from Juventus right wingback — as if the Yanks needed more options...
sporf.com
Bayern Munich continue raid on Bundesliga rivals with deals for two more stars
German giants Bayern Munich have continued their tradition of swiping players from their domestic rivals by finalising deals for a pair of stars. Earlier today (19 January) the Bavarian side confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Yann Sommer. The Swiss shot-stopper moves from Borussia Monchengladbach on a deal until June 2025. For Bayern, Sommer fills a glaring need that they currently have in their squad.
Barcelona confirm Atletico Madrid clause after Memphis Depay exit
Memphis Depay has completed his move from Barcelona to Atletico Madrid, penning a two-and-a-half-year contract.
Soccer-Wolves sign Spain midfielder Sarabia from PSG
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Spain midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Paris St Germain on a contract until 2025, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Wolves paid 5 million euros ($5.4 million), according to media reports, for the player who featured at last year's World Cup and had a contract until 2024 with PSG.
Report: 'Zero Chance' Liverpool Midfielder Will Leave Club In January
Arthur Melo will stay on Merseyside until the end of the season according to a report.
FOX Sports
Chiesa's goal helps Juventus beat Monza 2-1 in Italian Cup
ROME (AP) — Federico Chiesa scored his first goal for Juventus in more than a year and the Bianconeri beat Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza 2-1 Thursday to reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals. Chiesa, who was out for 10 months after injuring his left knee last January, took a pass...
Yardbarker
Arsenal eyeing up a move for PSG midfield prodigy
Arsenal have been linked with a move for the PSG youngster Warren Zaire-Emery. According to a report from journalist Fabrice Hawkins of RMCsport, Arsenal are interested in signing the 16-year-old Paris Saint-Germain midfielder. Zaire-Emery is highly rated in France and he has a big future ahead of him. It is...
FOX Sports
Bayern signs Yann Sommer from Gladbach as Neuer replacement
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has signed Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer from Bundesliga rival Borussia Mönchengladbach to make up for the injured Manuel Neuer’s absence. The 34-year-old Sommer signed a deal through June 2025, Bayern said on Thursday. Sommer arrived in Munich on Wednesday for a medical...
SB Nation
Roberto Firmino: I’m Happy And Want To Stay At Liverpool
Roberto Firmino is still without an extension as the final months of his current contract tick ominously down. With the arrivals of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo in the past year signaling the evolution of the Liverpool attack, and manager Jurgen Klopp facing scrutiny for being too loyal to the old guard, there are fears around Anfield that the beloved Brazilian might be facing the end of his tenure on Merseyside.
BBC
Guardiola's 'fire and brimstone reaction' sets tone for Man City
Pep Guardiola may have ended a thunderous night pumping his arms into the air and blowing kisses into the stands but he was clearly less than satisfied as he warned Manchester City will not be winning their fifth title in six years unless they raise themselves to their previous heights.
Edin Džeko leads Inter to Italian Super Cup victory over AC Milan
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Veteran forward Edin Džeko inspired Inter Milan to a 3-0 win over city rival AC Milan and a second straight Italian Super Cup trophy on Wednesday, adding to the Rossoneri’s woes. Džeko scored one goal and also had a role in Federico Dimarco’s...
Yardbarker
Watch: Five star performance for Barcelona as Robert Lewandowski nets his second
Barcelona have booked their place in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, having seen off a brave AD Ceuta side on Thursday evening. Barca had a difficult opening to the tie, having struggled to create any clear cut chances against their third tier opponents. They failed to have a shot on target in the opening 40 minutes, as they began to be frustrated. However, they did get the breakthrough just before half time as Raphinha’s curled effort snuck into the bottom corner.
