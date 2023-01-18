Read full article on original website
astaga.com
If Any Crypto Will Reach $1 Trillion, It’s Ethereum
Based mostly on the year-to-date efficiency and their drawdown from their all-time highs (ATHs), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have carried out very equally. Whereas BTC has risen by 25.5% for the reason that starting of the 12 months, ETH has climbed by about 27%. From its ATH, Bitcoin has declined by 69.9%, whereas Ether is down by 68.9%.
zycrypto.com
New Shibarium Update Ignites Super Bullish Expectations For ‘$0.001 SHIB Price’ Among The Community
The Shiba Inu community has been buzzing with excitement at the news of Shibarium’s launch. And now, a new update on the layer-2 network has just dropped, convincing investors that SHIB’s price is about to explode to $0.001. On Sunday, Jan 15 the team behind Shibarium published a...
astaga.com
Polkadot founder Gavin Wood says XCM v3 merged
XCM works throughout chains, sensible contracts and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It additionally helps communication between networks with totally different consensus mechanisms, like between Bitcoin and Polkadot. Polkadot founder Gavin Wooden introduced XCM v3 had lastly merged on Tuesday, 17 January 2023. Polkadot, the scalable heterogeneous blockchain ecosystem, is at the...
astaga.com
5 On-Chain Indicators Signals Bitcoin Entering Bull Market Cycle
Bitcoin worth trades strongly above the $20,000 psychological degree and reveals indicators of one other upside transfer above $21K. 5 on-chain indicators additionally sign that Bitcoin has entered an early bull market cycle. The crypto market recovered barely after the U.S. DOJ enforcement motion towards Russian crypto exchange Bitzlato. Crypto...
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
dailyhodl.com
DOJ Officially Seizes Over $456,000,000 Worth of Robinhood Shares Tied to FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has officially seized shares of popular trading app Robinhood linked to Sam Bankman-Fried despite objections from the disgraced FTX founder’s legal team. In a filing dated January 6th, prosecutors with the Commercial Litigation branch of the DOJ Civil Division inform the bankruptcy court...
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
A stock market crash and a Great-Depression-style economy are among the boldest forecasts for 2023.
Happy new year, readers. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen. Some congratulations are in order: You've officially emerged from the strange, gooey week in between Christmas and January 1st when nothing gets accomplished. Bravo. Now it's full speed ahead into 2023 — and the first Opening Bell newsletter of the year...
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
msn.com
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
CoinDesk
Justice Department Announces Major International Crypto Enforcement Action
The U.S. Justice Department announced a major international cryptocurrency enforcement action at noon ET on Wednesday. The press conference was led by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and other speakers included Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite Jr. of the Justice Department's criminal division, U.S. Attorney Breon Peace of the Eastern District of New York, the FBI's associate deputy director, Brian Turner, and Treasury Department Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo.
astaga.com
Reasons Behind Shiba Inu (SHIB) Massive Rally Today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) value rallied over 20%, with the value hitting a excessive of $0.00001289 on Wednesday. The catalyst for the pump is probably the most anticipated launch of the Shibarium Layer-2 blockchain. Furthermore, South Korea‘s largest crypto trade Upbit asserting Shiba Inu (SHIB) itemizing in opposition to the Korean Received (KRW) has additionally contributed to the rally.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
astaga.com
Shiba Inu price prediction ahead of Shibarium launch
Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) worth went parabolic as buyers reacted to the most recent developments on Shibarium launch. The SHIB token jumped by greater than 20% prior to now 24 hours. It has soared by over 57% from the bottom stage in December 2022. Different top-performing cryptocurrencies are STEEM, LOKA, and HIVE.
Inflation isn't coming down without a recession and interest rates will continue to skyrocket, JPMorgan Asset Management investment chief says
Inflation isn't coming down without a recession, according to JPMorgan Asset Management's Bob Michele. The bank's chief investment officer said prices would only cool if the labor market weakens and predicted interest rates would top 6%. Rates that high are likely to spark a recession, Michele said, warning the Fed's...
The S&P 500 could see a 20% swing and reach 4,200 this year as the market weathers a mild 'economic malaise,' says Wells Fargo stock strategist
The S&P 500 could see a swing of 20% this year on its way to reaching 4,200, according to Wells Fargo's Chris Harvey. But before hitting that level, the index has downside potential that could take it to 3,400. "We think, again, what you're facing is an economic malaise, not...
globalspec.com
Liquid hydrogen system is compact and mobile
A mobile end-to-end hydrogen liquefication and storage system has been engineered by hydrogen infrastructure technology developer GenH2 for a range of applications from transportation to energy backup. The LS20 Mobile Liquid Hydrogen System is also expected to be used as a lab setting for testing material, insulation, thermodynamic properties and use cases for varied applications.
astaga.com
Whale Caught Dumping 443 Billion SHIB Amid Price Surge
Shiba Inu (SHIB) value rally backed by the Shibarium replace and Ethereum (ETH) whales shopping for noticed a decline on Thursday. World’s second largest meme crypto’s value dropped by over 9% within the final 24 hours. Simply after the large SHIB price pump, the whale tracker reported an enormous whale transaction which could possibly be a possible motive behind the current value drop.
Anthony Scaramucci Injects Cash Into New Crypto Project Run by Former FTX.US President
Scaramucci is a vocal proponent of crypto.
