astaga.com

Shiba Inu price prediction ahead of Shibarium launch

Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) worth went parabolic as buyers reacted to the most recent developments on Shibarium launch. The SHIB token jumped by greater than 20% prior to now 24 hours. It has soared by over 57% from the bottom stage in December 2022. Different top-performing cryptocurrencies are STEEM, LOKA, and HIVE.
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise further; Dogecoin leads gains in top 10 cryptos

Bitcoin and Ethereum gained in Wednesday afternoon trading in Asia, while price movements of top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies were mixed, with Dogecoin leading gains. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, inched up 0.73% to US$21,294 at 4.05 p.m. on Wednesday in Hong Kong, after gaining 22.03% in the past seven days of trading, according to CoinMarketCap data.
astaga.com

Reasons Behind Shiba Inu (SHIB) Massive Rally Today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) value rallied over 20%, with the value hitting a excessive of $0.00001289 on Wednesday. The catalyst for the pump is probably the most anticipated launch of the Shibarium Layer-2 blockchain. Furthermore, South Korea‘s largest crypto trade Upbit asserting Shiba Inu (SHIB) itemizing in opposition to the Korean Received (KRW) has additionally contributed to the rally.
astaga.com

If Any Crypto Will Reach $1 Trillion, It’s Ethereum

Based mostly on the year-to-date efficiency and their drawdown from their all-time highs (ATHs), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have carried out very equally. Whereas BTC has risen by 25.5% for the reason that starting of the 12 months, ETH has climbed by about 27%. From its ATH, Bitcoin has declined by 69.9%, whereas Ether is down by 68.9%.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoin Warning After BTC’s $21,000 Explosion

A popular trader known for staying steadily bearish throughout 2022 says the latest rallies mean nothing and another leg down is imminent. Pseudonymous trader Capo tells his 703,000 Twitter followers that his bearish outlook hasn’t been invalidated by the market’s big bounce, which has seen Bitcoin (BTC) rally 21%, Ethereum (ETH) 23% and many altcoins explode 30% or more in the past seven days.
astaga.com

Whale Caught Dumping 443 Billion SHIB Amid Price Surge

Shiba Inu (SHIB) value rally backed by the Shibarium replace and Ethereum (ETH) whales shopping for noticed a decline on Thursday. World’s second largest meme crypto’s value dropped by over 9% within the final 24 hours. Simply after the large SHIB price pump, the whale tracker reported an enormous whale transaction which could possibly be a possible motive behind the current value drop.
astaga.com

What’s impacting crypto use as a global payment option?

Cryptocurrencies have been round for greater than a decade, but they nonetheless haven’t turn out to be a mainstream fee choice. Advocates of cryptocurrency tout its benefits, corresponding to its decentralization and fast transaction pace, whereas detractors level to its volatility and lack of regulation. As a lot as...
NEWSBTC

BTC, ETH, DOGE, and ADA Are Undervalued, Report Indicates

Despite the increase in market capitalization, which shows investors might be returning, big large caps are still deemed undervalued. In a tweet posted today by blockchain intelligence firm Santiment citing the MVRV Z-score, Binance coin (BNB) is the only overvalued crypto amongst tokens with a large market cap. Bitcoin (BTC),...
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Ethereum (ETH) DApps

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Decentralized applications (DApps) offer solutions in various fields, including finance, gaming, trading, and other areas. The Ethereum blockchain currently leads the pack as the best blockchain to build a DApp.
u.today

Dogecoin (DOGE) Spikes Abnormally as Long-Term Holders Push Short-Term Holders Away: Crypto Market Review, Jan. 18

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Reuters

Cryptoverse: Bitcoin is back with a bonk

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Bitcoin is on the charge in 2023, dragging the crypto market off the floor and electrifying bonk, a new meme coin. The No.1 cryptocurrency has clocked a 26% gain in January, leaping 22% in the past week alone, breaking back above the $20,000 level and putting in on course for its best month since October 2021 - just before the Big Crypto Crash.

