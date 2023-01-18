ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menifee, CA

recordgazette.net

Former Yucaipa QB Ackermann remembered

Peter Ackermann, an early-1960s Yucaipa High quarterback, a beloved softball coach at Oaks Christian High in Westlake Village, and a successful businessman, has died at age 77. Ackermann passed away Dec. 3 as the result of a surgical procedure following lengthy health challenges, according to a news release from Oaks...
YUCAIPA, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Riverside, January 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

RIVERSIDE, CA
Eater

The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County

Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

SoCal Wakes Up to Frost Wednesday

Brr, it's cold out there. Burbank, Thousand Oaks, and areas of Riverside County were waking up to frosty windshields Wednesday, as several advisories went into effect for the cold weather. A frost advisory was in effect in Riverside County, affecting Riverside, Moreno Valley and Corona, in addition to the Inland...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

OC bank starts homeowners division

Newport Beach-based Genesis Bank has opened a homeowners association banking division. The division will serve property management companies, homeowners associations, condo associations, and their boards of directors, according to a statement. It will provide online and mobile banking, treasury management, lockboxes, payment processing and depository, and fraud protection. “Genesis Bank...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Man dies while surfing off Dana Point

DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
DANA POINT, CA
recordgazette.net

Former San Gorgonio Inn property has another interested developer

Economic doldrums have persisted at 150 W. Ramsey St. since the nostalgic San Gorgonio Inn closed in 2007. The restaurant, along with another building that previously housed West Coast Electric, was torn down in 2011, and it has been a 5.1-acre vacant lot ever since. Since then, it has provided...
BANNING, CA
Times of San Diego

Viewing, Public Procession, Set for Former SDPD Officer Darnell Calhoun, Killed in Riverside County

A public viewing is scheduled Friday for slain Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, whose funeral services will follow on Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Murrieta Valley Funeral Home, located at 24651 Washington Ave., Murrieta, will host the viewing of Calhoun’s casket from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend

Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
iecn.com

SBCUSD announces new start times for next school year

After carefully considering the impact that new school start times will have on students, families, and employees, the San Bernardino City Unified School District Board of Education selected the class schedule that most closely resembles the current schedule and is overwhelmingly supported by parents. Elementary School:. Current 8:50 a.m.–3:30 p.m....
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Valley Roadrunner

More rain on the way – road closures

With nearly 6 inches falling in the area since Friday afternoon (about half a normal year of rainfall), the area so hasn’t seen much in the way of ill effects. James Campbell, the superintendent of the County’s road station on Cole Grade Road, told The Roadrunner: “There’s a tree down on Betsworth near the water district’s pump station. And multiple rock slides on South Grade on Palomar Mountain where we had to close the road.”
ESCONDIDO, CA
KTLA.com

Man assaulted, killed in San Juan Capistrano

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 30-year-old man was assaulted and killed in San Juan Capistrano Saturday afternoon. San Juan Capistrano resident Jorge Marvin Guadarrama, 30, sustained traumatic injuries and was declared dead in the 26000 block of Calle San Luis at 5:21 p.m., sheriff’s officials said in a press release.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Outsider.com

Brutal California Storm Plunges Big Bear Beneath Over 17 Inches of Snow

California‘s Big Bear community recently got hammered with more than 17 inches of snow over the last 48 hours in what some call one of the season’s biggest storms. According to Big Bear officials, the area received between six to eight inches of snow overnight. In addition, it looks like it will continue for a while. Snow continued to fall on Monday, bringing the total snowfall of the season to a massive 57 inches. The snow also came as the area’s ski resorts saw one of their busiest weekend of the season.
CALIFORNIA STATE

