California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped objectRoger MarshMenifee, CA
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglarsEdy ZooOrange County, CA
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
recordgazette.net
Former Yucaipa QB Ackermann remembered
Peter Ackermann, an early-1960s Yucaipa High quarterback, a beloved softball coach at Oaks Christian High in Westlake Village, and a successful businessman, has died at age 77. Ackermann passed away Dec. 3 as the result of a surgical procedure following lengthy health challenges, according to a news release from Oaks...
Riverside, January 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Riverside, January 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Hillcrest High School soccer team will have a game with Arlington High School on January 18, 2023, 17:15:00.
Eater
The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County
Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
Two California Residents Win Big In Latest Mega Millions Jackpot Drawing
Here's how much they won.
NBC Los Angeles
SoCal Wakes Up to Frost Wednesday
Brr, it's cold out there. Burbank, Thousand Oaks, and areas of Riverside County were waking up to frosty windshields Wednesday, as several advisories went into effect for the cold weather. A frost advisory was in effect in Riverside County, affecting Riverside, Moreno Valley and Corona, in addition to the Inland...
iebusinessdaily.com
OC bank starts homeowners division
Newport Beach-based Genesis Bank has opened a homeowners association banking division. The division will serve property management companies, homeowners associations, condo associations, and their boards of directors, according to a statement. It will provide online and mobile banking, treasury management, lockboxes, payment processing and depository, and fraud protection. “Genesis Bank...
foxla.com
Man dies while surfing off Dana Point
DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
New SoCal storm knocks down trees and boulders, creates muddy mess
In Woodland Hills, a massive tree came crashing down and crushed at least a dozen cars at a shopping center on Mulholland Drive.
recordgazette.net
Former San Gorgonio Inn property has another interested developer
Economic doldrums have persisted at 150 W. Ramsey St. since the nostalgic San Gorgonio Inn closed in 2007. The restaurant, along with another building that previously housed West Coast Electric, was torn down in 2011, and it has been a 5.1-acre vacant lot ever since. Since then, it has provided...
Viewing, Public Procession, Set for Former SDPD Officer Darnell Calhoun, Killed in Riverside County
A public viewing is scheduled Friday for slain Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, whose funeral services will follow on Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Murrieta Valley Funeral Home, located at 24651 Washington Ave., Murrieta, will host the viewing of Calhoun’s casket from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Fundraiser for Former San Diego Police Officer Darnell Calhoun Passes $150K
An online fundraiser for the family of a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy killed during a confrontation with a domestic violence suspect topped $150,000 Monday, with funeral arrangements for the fallen lawman still pending. Deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was assigned to the sheriff’s Lake Elsinore station in Riverside County after...
Can New Board Members Save OC’s Embattled Green Power Agency?
Orange County’s controversial green power agency is getting new leadership after a tumultuous year that saw three of its five member municipalities consider pulling out, with one taking the jump last month. Those new board members are coming on after a series of scathing audits questioned the agency’s future,...
Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend
Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
iecn.com
SBCUSD announces new start times for next school year
After carefully considering the impact that new school start times will have on students, families, and employees, the San Bernardino City Unified School District Board of Education selected the class schedule that most closely resembles the current schedule and is overwhelmingly supported by parents. Elementary School:. Current 8:50 a.m.–3:30 p.m....
Irvine Councilwoman Threatens To Pull City Out of Green Power Agency if CEO Isn’t Replaced
Orange County’s green power agency could lose its biggest member after Irvine Councilwoman Kathleen Treseder threatened to vote in favor of pulling out of the agency if the current CEO and legal counsel aren’t gone by the end of January. “In order to reform OCPA, the first steps...
Valley Roadrunner
More rain on the way – road closures
With nearly 6 inches falling in the area since Friday afternoon (about half a normal year of rainfall), the area so hasn’t seen much in the way of ill effects. James Campbell, the superintendent of the County’s road station on Cole Grade Road, told The Roadrunner: “There’s a tree down on Betsworth near the water district’s pump station. And multiple rock slides on South Grade on Palomar Mountain where we had to close the road.”
KTLA.com
Man assaulted, killed in San Juan Capistrano
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 30-year-old man was assaulted and killed in San Juan Capistrano Saturday afternoon. San Juan Capistrano resident Jorge Marvin Guadarrama, 30, sustained traumatic injuries and was declared dead in the 26000 block of Calle San Luis at 5:21 p.m., sheriff’s officials said in a press release.
Brutal California Storm Plunges Big Bear Beneath Over 17 Inches of Snow
California‘s Big Bear community recently got hammered with more than 17 inches of snow over the last 48 hours in what some call one of the season’s biggest storms. According to Big Bear officials, the area received between six to eight inches of snow overnight. In addition, it looks like it will continue for a while. Snow continued to fall on Monday, bringing the total snowfall of the season to a massive 57 inches. The snow also came as the area’s ski resorts saw one of their busiest weekend of the season.
coachellavalleyweekly.com
RIVERSIDE COUNTY FAIR & NATIONAL DATE FESTIVAL RETURNS ON FEBRUARY 17 FOR 10 DAYS AT THE FAIRGROUNDS IN INDIO — IT’S A DATE!
It’s a date! The family-favorite Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival is back for ten days beginning Friday, February 17, and will feature a wide array of fun for everyone!. Sponsored by Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, the festival, which takes place at the Riverside County Fairgrounds at 82-503...
Rainstorm Floods Freeways, Roads in Long Beach
Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: Rain flooded freeways in the city of Long Beach on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the start of the next round of winter rainstorms over the Southland for at least the next two days in many areas. Key News Network video footage from a rainy...
