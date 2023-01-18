ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Clinton, OH

Port Clinton's Periat gives backstroke a try, captures SBC meet and Lake records

By Matthew Horn, Fremont News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BoPJz_0kISZKJy00

If you stay ready, you don't have to get ready.

As a two-time state qualifier in five total events, Port Clinton's Kami Periat knows what she's capable of but isn't always tested. When it was time to step up for the Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division swim meet, Periat answered the bell with aplomb.

The junior won the 100 backstroke at 58.86, to establish meet and Lake records, and the 50 freestyle at 24.58 to earn Outstanding Performer for the girls.

"We're good," she said of her mindset after the meet. "I struggled with my times early in the season. I kept telling myself it's early, I'm tired from training. There's always nervousness, but this meet shows I'm ready.

"I needed that environment, that head space."

Port Clinton's girls won the last five SBC Lake Division crowns, including an unbeaten season last year.

"It means a lot for Coach [Dan Diaz]," Periat said. "We have big shoes to fill."

Periat advanced to state 100 butterfly her first two years.

"I was interested in the 100 backstroke," she said. "It's a new event I've been working on. I messed around a little last year and liked it. Coach [Dan Diaz] said it was backstroke or butterfly. When I swam at state I realized it wasn't the best decision.

"I can do better in the backstroke. I wasn't expecting 58 this early. I'm just dropping more time. Hopefully, I'll jump more. I was trying to get the record, and the 400 free. The 200 free relay, we got it last year and got it again."

Periat, Alexa Taylor, Shianne Lieske and Carlie Blaesing won the 200 freestyle relay at 1:40.89, to establish a meet record. Periat, Taylor, Zoe Barr and Blaesing won the 400 freestyle relay at 3:40.16, to establish pool, meet and Lake records.

"Our 400 relay dropped a ton of time," Periat said. "We've been working on that relay, we're third in the state. We were a little nervous. It's a competitive meet that brings nerves, our team thrives off a push. We were on our toes.

"It pushes us to go fast."

Blaesing won the 100 freestyle at 54.34, to establish a pool record and 200 freestyle at 2:00.06, and Taylor won the 200 IM at 2:22.71 and 100 butterfly at 1:04.71. Brigitte Schroeder won the diving competition at 385.90, to establish a Lake record.

"Our entire team shocked everybody with amazing time drops," Periat said. "We were trying to swim fast, but we were faster than we thought."

Blaesing (53.05), Taylor (56.56) and Barr (57.55) established personal bests with their splits in the 400 freestyle relay. Taylor dropped six seconds in the 200 IM.

"That was the highlight," Periat said. "Every year everyone gets faster. Coach Diaz and [Oak Harbor] coach [Andrea] Sorg push. It's paying off."

Periat was cognizant of Oak Harbor's desire to repopulate the record board in its final SBC meet. She responded to that challenge as well.

"With them leaving, it's kind of sad with the rivalry," she said. "They come to our pool and try to get our records and we try to take their records down. I like going to that pool with all the memories and I get to see my name on the board."

Periat, who aspires to swim in college and has a few visits in the works, qualified to state in the 50 freestyle, and 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays her first two years as well.

"First things first, the 400 relay is third in the state right now," she said. "We really want the podium at state. That's the first goal. The 50 free, I was runner-up. I want first. I'm not sure how realistic that is, but I'm pushing.

"In the backstroke I want to get on the podium. Having been there twice, it helps with my confidence. Shianne is a sophomore. She's nervous. I've been through this. We'll be OK, it's fun. I was nervous as a freshman.

"The mindset is to be better than the year before."

Derek Barnhill won the 500 freestyle at 5:13.17 as Port Clinton's boys were fourth. There are only four boys on the team.

mhorn@gannett.com

419-307-4892

Twitter: @MatthewHornNH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Police pull body from pond in Findlay

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

Body found Thursday in Findlay retention pond

FINDLAY, Ohio — A body was found Thursday in a retention pond in Findlay. Officers were dispatched to the pond behind the Walmart on West Trenton Avenue about 1:15 p.m. for a report of a person floating. According to Findlay police, the body of a deceased white male was recovered.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Fire crews battle nursing home fire in Willard

WILLARD, Ohio (WTVG)- The Willard Fire and Rescue Department continues investigating a fire at Blossom Healthcare nursing home. According to the department’s officials, fire crews responded to a structure fire at the assisted living facility and called additional crews from surrounding counties. Fire crews were able to safely evacuate...
WILLARD, OH
13abc.com

Metroparks Toledo seeks out trail patrol volunteers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dressed in bright yellow shirts, Metroparks Toledo Trail Patrol volunteers are easy to spot as they walk the local trails. In fact, you might have spotted one or two during your time visiting a local trail. Metropark Toledo officials say they’re looking to expand the team and are now accepting volunteer applications.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

DMS announces sale of Toledo manufacturing facility

DETROIT, Ohio (WTVG) - Detroit Manufacturing Systems, a contract manufacturing and assembly company, announced the sale of their Toledo manufacturing facility to Mayco International. The sale of the Toledo facility located at 3400 Jeep Pkwy. went into effect on Jan. 1. “We are thankful for the Toledo community and the...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Monroe Street Noodles & Company to open after delay

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from earlier coverage that aired on Dec. 28, 2022. Noodles & Company will open its first northwest Ohio location on Jan. 30 after a delay. The restaurant was initially slated to open on Jan. 3. It will occupy the former...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

3 things to know ahead of Thursday's severe thunderstorms

TOLEDO, Ohio — Severe thunderstorms are highly unusual for northwest Ohio this time of year, but Thursday could bring just that. Here's everything you need to know for Thursday's ALERT DAY:. 1. As we start out the day on Thursday, non-severe, but soaking rain showers will taper off by...
TOLEDO, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Culver’s opening in Bowling Green this spring

ButterBurgers, cheese curds and frozen custard will be the newest food additions to the town of Bowling Green come this spring. Culver’s is planning to open April 2023 on West Gypsy Lane Road, east of the Walmart entrance. The Bowling Green Zoning Board of Appeals approved its variance in...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Phones lines down at Ottawa Co. Court House, Sheriff’s Office

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All phone lines are currently down at the Ottawa County Court House. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says their non-emergency phone lines are down as well. 911 lines are still working in Ottawa County. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include...
TOLEDO, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Paddy Jack’s

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - At the corner of McCord and Central in Sylvania Township, you’ll find Paddy Jack’s Creatively Stuffed Grilled Cheese. “There’s nothing gourmet about us. We’re just fun comfort food,” said Anthony Varwig, owner of Paddy Jack’s. “Anything you can pretty much imagine inside of a grilled cheese is there.”
SYLVANIA, OH
huroninsider.com

Two hospitalized after car drives off Mason Road

SANDUSKY – Two individuals were hospitalized Monday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash on Mason Road near the intersection of Magill Road in Groton Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 2006 Saturn VUE was driving northbound on Mason Road. The vehicle drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a mailbox, ditch, railroad crossing post, sign, and two wooden poles. It finally came to rest in a field on the north side of the roadway.
NORWALK, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Avita Ontario South Campus opening Friday

ONTARIO—Avita Health System has announced that Avita Ontario South Campus will open at the end of this week in the former Sears building at 600 Richland Mall, Ontario. The facility will feature a walk-in clinic, medical offices, a dietitian office, x-ray, and lab draw stations. The Avita Walk-In Clinic will be the first to move into the new facility and will open their doors Friday, Jan. 20 at 8:00 AM.
ONTARIO, OH
13abc.com

Victim in critical condition, woman arrested in Tiffin Township shooting

TIFFIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting victim is in critical condition after police say a woman shot her in Tiffin Township Wednesday, officials said. According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Cara Cordes was arrested after police say she shot a 37-year-old woman from Napoleon at close range during an altercation. It happened in the 7100 block of Stever Road in Tiffin Township in Defiance County.
TIFFIN, OH
The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://thenews-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy