msn.com
3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Bed Bath & Beyond, Marathon Digital: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed in the green on Thursday after U.S. December inflation fell in line with expectations. The consumer price index rose 6.5% in December, down from 7.1% in November, according to data from the Labor Department. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 5.7% in December, in line with average economist estimates. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 19, 2023
U.S. stock markets plummeted on Wednesday after the threat of a recession in 2023 significantly dented investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. A series of weak economic data and hawkish comments by top-level Fed officials destroyed market participants’ sentiment. All the three major stock indexes closed deep in negative territory.
msn.com
7 Must-Buy Nasdaq Stocks to Kick Off the First Quarter
With the Nasdaq Composite having risen a robust 6% in the first two weeks of the New Year, it appears that the exchange, in line with my previous predictions, is well on its way to entering a bull market. Further, recent developments, including strong holiday-season retail sales growth and a month-over-month drop in December’s Consumer Price Index, indicate that the Street’s fears about the macro environment last year were tremendously overdone. Also worth noting is that, with institutional investors now apparently internalizing that the Fed’s rate hikes aren’t going to go on forever or create a credit crisis, many growth stocks have been catching a bid this month. Given these points, it’s a great time for medium-term and long-term investors to find excellent Nasdaq stocks to buy.
T-Mobile Data Breach: You Could Claim Up to $25K — But You'll Need to Do it Soon
More than 76 million T-Mobile customers can claim part of a $350 million payout, after a huge data breach of personal information.
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
Stocks close mixed on Wall Street; Goldman weighs on Dow
Stock indexes on Wall Street closed mixed Tuesday, as investors focus on a busy week of corporate earnings for insight into how much damage inflation is inflicting on the economy. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, ending a four-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, mostly because of...
dailyhodl.com
Anthony Scaramucci Says One Catalyst Could Send Bitcoin Flying, Predicts 2023 Will Be ‘Recovery Year’ for Crypto
Skybridge Capital chief executive Anthony Scaramucci says Bitcoin (BTC) could go on a massive surge in the next few years. In a new interview with CNBC at a crypto conference in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Scaramucci says that Bitcoin could soar by more than 370% within three years. Scaramucci calls 2023...
Why Microsoft Stock Is Sliding Today
Microsoft Corp MSFT shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company announced plans to strengthen its business, which is expected to result in a $1.2 billion charge in the company's fiscal second quarter. What Happened: Microsoft laid out plans to strengthen the company in response to macroeconomic pressures and changing...
NASDAQ
Crypto exchange Coinbase says it will halt Japan operations
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O on Wednesday said it will halt operations in Japan due to volatile market conditions. All Coinbase Japan customers will have until Feb. 16 to withdraw their fiat and crypto holdings, the company said in a blog post. Coinbase's decision to...
U.S. mortgage interest rates fall to lowest levels since September - MBA
Jan 18 (Reuters) - The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan dropped to its lowest level since September as more evidence inflation is past its peak sent Treasury yields lower, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) showed on Wednesday.
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Suddenly Jumps to Highest Level Since September
Bitcoin, the top cryptocurrecy, surged to $21,594, the highest level since September 2022, earlier today on the Bitstamp exchange. Bitcoin's recent surge is a signal of increasing appetite for risk by traders who foresee a shift in the monetary policies of the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks. Cryptocurrencies...
Coinbase is shuttering services for customers in Japan as crypto winter rages on
Coinbase is suspending the crypto exchange's operations in Japan. Customers in Japan have until February 16 to withdraw their holdings. Coinbase stock is up 53% in the past five days as crypto markets rally. Coinbase said Wednesday it will soon shutter the cryptocurrency exchange's services in Japan, citing difficult market...
US stocks fall as key economic indicator slips while Wall Street giants report mixed earnings
US stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as investors digested earnings from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
coinchapter.com
Ripple (XRP) Gains Incredible Backing, Stellar (XLM) Down 90%, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Endorsed As Top Bull Pick For 2023
Crypto has entered the mainstream economy with a market cap of $821 billion. While we focus on the benefits of a decentralized economy powered by blockchain and cryptocurrencies, financial agencies have always raised questions about its reliability. One such instance is the infamous Ripple (XRP) vs. SEC lawsuit, which is...
msn.com
Dow comes off session low, still down for third straight day as investors digest mixed signals on economy
U.S. stocks slumped for a third straight session Thursday as investors weighed mixed signals on the strength of the economy and digested another round of corporate earnings reports for more signs of the pace and scope of future Federal Reserve interest rate increases. How stocks are trading. The Dow Jones...
Meme ETF: Meme Stocks Are Off to a Good Start This Year
The ETF that tracks meme stocks has started 2023 on a high note, showing gains of about 15%. Here's what you need to know.
37 million T-Mobile customers were hacked
T-Mobile said a "bad actor" accessed personal data from 37 million current customers in a November data breach.
