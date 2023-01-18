ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
Benzinga

Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Bed Bath & Beyond, Marathon Digital: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed in the green on Thursday after U.S. December inflation fell in line with expectations. The consumer price index rose 6.5% in December, down from 7.1% in November, according to data from the Labor Department. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 5.7% in December, in line with average economist estimates. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 19, 2023

U.S. stock markets plummeted on Wednesday after the threat of a recession in 2023 significantly dented investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. A series of weak economic data and hawkish comments by top-level Fed officials destroyed market participants’ sentiment. All the three major stock indexes closed deep in negative territory.
msn.com

7 Must-Buy Nasdaq Stocks to Kick Off the First Quarter

With the Nasdaq Composite having risen a robust 6% in the first two weeks of the New Year, it appears that the exchange, in line with my previous predictions, is well on its way to entering a bull market. Further, recent developments, including strong holiday-season retail sales growth and a month-over-month drop in December’s Consumer Price Index, indicate that the Street’s fears about the macro environment last year were tremendously overdone. Also worth noting is that, with institutional investors now apparently internalizing that the Fed’s rate hikes aren’t going to go on forever or create a credit crisis, many growth stocks have been catching a bid this month. Given these points, it’s a great time for medium-term and long-term investors to find excellent Nasdaq stocks to buy.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stocks close mixed on Wall Street; Goldman weighs on Dow

Stock indexes on Wall Street closed mixed Tuesday, as investors focus on a busy week of corporate earnings for insight into how much damage inflation is inflicting on the economy. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, ending a four-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, mostly because of...
Benzinga

Why Microsoft Stock Is Sliding Today

Microsoft Corp MSFT shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company announced plans to strengthen its business, which is expected to result in a $1.2 billion charge in the company's fiscal second quarter. What Happened: Microsoft laid out plans to strengthen the company in response to macroeconomic pressures and changing...
NASDAQ

Crypto exchange Coinbase says it will halt Japan operations

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O on Wednesday said it will halt operations in Japan due to volatile market conditions. All Coinbase Japan customers will have until Feb. 16 to withdraw their fiat and crypto holdings, the company said in a blog post. Coinbase's decision to...
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Suddenly Jumps to Highest Level Since September

Bitcoin, the top cryptocurrecy, surged to $21,594, the highest level since September 2022, earlier today on the Bitstamp exchange. Bitcoin's recent surge is a signal of increasing appetite for risk by traders who foresee a shift in the monetary policies of the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks. Cryptocurrencies...

