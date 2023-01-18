Read full article on original website
Related
aeroroutes.com
Oman Air NS23 Phuket Service Update – 18JAN23
Oman Air in recent schedule update revised planned Muscat – Phuket service during Northern summer 2023 season, effective 26MAR23. Latest adjustment sees the airline continues to operate service with Boeing 737 MAX 8, instead of previously planned A330-300. The airline will also maintain 5 weekly flights, instead of reducing to 4 weekly.
aeroroutes.com
VietJet Air Resumes Tainan Service in 1Q23
VietJet Air last week resumed service to Tainan in Southern Taiwan, initially scheduled 3 weekly flights for the remainder of Northern summer 2023 season. First Ho Chi Minh City – Tainan flight was operated on 11JAN23, with Airbus A321 aircraft. VJ858 SGN1230 – 1645TNN 321 135. VJ859 TNN1745...
aeroroutes.com
Etihad Resumes 2nd Daily Jakarta Flight in 4Q23
Etihad Airways in the fourth quarter of 2023 plans to increase service to Indonesia, as the airline resumes 2nd daily Abu Dhabi – Jakarta flight, as EY472/471. This flight will be operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, effective 01OCT23 (Abu Dhabi departure). Schedule below is effective 29OCT23 for Northern winter...
aeroroutes.com
Sichuan Airlines to Resume Nepal Service in late-March 2023
Sichuan Airlines in late-March 2023 intends to resume Chengdu – Kathmandu route, tentatively scheduled with Airbus A319 aircraft, on 20MAR23. For the moment, the airline lists service on following dates in March 2023: 20, 22, 24. 3U3901 CTU1100 – 1145KTM 319. 3U3902 KTM1245 – 1800CTU 319.
Aviation International News
TUI Trains Eye on Transition to Boeing 737 Max and 787 Fleets
TUI continues to plan for a full roll-over of its widebody fleet to Boeing 787s and its narrowbody fleet to Boeing 737 Max jetliners, though the progress of the Germany-based tourism group’s fleet renewal has slowed due to the Max grounding, Covid-19, and Boeing’s struggle to deliver a steady stream of new aircraft. “For us, right now, it is important that the Max 10 gets certified and enters into service,” Marco Ciomperlik, chief airline officer of TUI Group, told AIN. “But our main focus is of course to make further progress on the Max 8 deliveries.”
Airline urges passengers to skip inflight meal, branding it the ‘ethical choice’
An airline has advised its customers to opt out of having an inflight meal, saying it is the “ethical choice”.Japan Airlines (JAL) has been trialling the “JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option”, which enables passengers to pass on a meal service on certain flights, since 2020.The carrier is now making it a permanent option on flight bookings worldwide, emphasising the sustainability benefits of avoiding a mid-flight lunch.In emails to passengers, Japan Airlines wrote: “We would like to introduce to you a new service ‘JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option’, where you can cancel your meals during reservation to enjoy your sleep throughout...
Delta Airlines Makes an Expensive Customer-Friendly Move
Sometimes you gotta treat yourself to some Airbuses.
aeroroutes.com
Canada Jetlines Schedules Liberia Charters in March 2023
Canada Jetlines in March 2023 schedules international charter service to Costa Rica, as the airline filed schedules for 2 round-trip Toronto – Liberia flights, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. AU8602 YYZ0900 – 1320LIR 32A. 01MAR23. AU9602 YYZ0800 – 1233LIR 32A 04MAR23. AU9603 LIR1420 – 2040YYZ 32A.
Delta, United, American Airlines Have Better News for Passengers
Anyone who had to travel by air over the past week will know the extent of the chaos taking place at many U.S. airports. As storms and extreme weather hit both coasts and the midwest, airports in multiple cities were dealing with a deluge of canceled flights, stranded passengers and the rebooking and administrative mess created as a result.
Two planes collide at JFK days after near-miss
A JetBlue flight at JFK Airport in New York City bumped into another plane just days after a near-collision at the airport sparked an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The most recent incident took place on Wednesday morning, WABC reported. Officials said that Flight 1603 to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was set to take off at 6am, but the aircraft was taken back to the gate and out of service after it struck the tail of another plane operated by the same airline. The aircraft that was struck had no one inside it. The flight took...
aeroroutes.com
Korean Air NS23 European Network Resumptions – 19JAN23
Korean Air today (19JAN23) filed service changes for Europe, as the airline resumes additional 4 destinations during Northern summer 2023 season. Reservations for these routes opened for reservation since 0700GMT. Seoul Incheon – Istanbul eff 24APR23 3 weekly A330-200 (5 from 01JUN23) Seoul Incheon – Madrid eff 25APR23 3...
aeroroutes.com
ANA NS23 Americas Operations – 18JAN23
ANA on Tuesday 17JAN23 announced its planned international operation for Northern summer 2023 season. For service to the Americas, following routes will once again operates from Tokyo Haneda, instead of Narita. Tokyo Haneda – Houston eff 26MAR23 Increase from 4 weekly (3 from Houston) to 1 daily, replacing Tokyo Narita....
JUST IN: All Flights Grounded Abruptly At Buffalo Airport
News broke on Wednesday morning that all flights across the country could be impacted following a computer system failure, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Association (U.S. FAA). The affected system is designed to alert pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and...
aeroroutes.com
Ethiopian Airlines Feb/Mar 2023 Mainland China Service Increases
Ethiopian Airlines from February 2023 gradually restores passenger service to Mainland China, appeared in recent schedule update. Planned service increase in February and March 2023, as of 17JAN23, as follows. Addis Ababa – Beijing Capital eff 11FEB23 Increase from 1 to 4 weekly, 777-200LR/A350-900XWB. Addis Ababa – Chengdu Shuangliu...
Thrillist
Find Roundtrip Flights to Hawaii for $206 Right Now
This is that nebulous time when you start wondering if you should still be saying happy new year and if it's normal to still wish you were on a break for the holidays. It is also early enough in the year that experts still say this is the best time of year to book a flight. Last week, we highlighted some impressively low prices on round-trip flights to Hawaii. But since we're still in that sweet spot for low-cost fares, the prices remain low enough that it's worth poking around for a potential vacation.
aeroroutes.com
Qatar Airways Cargo Schedules One-time Sapporo Flight in Feb 2023
Qatar Airways Cargo in February 2023 plans to operate one-time charter flight for Hokkaido, on board Boeing 777 Freighter. The airline’s planned routing will be Doha – Sapporo New Chitose – Melbourne – Bangkok – Doha. QR8356 DOH2220 – 1445+1CTS1645+1 – 0530+2MEL 77X 01FEB23...
aeroroutes.com
Air India Updates ex-Delta 777-200LR Operations in 2023
Air India recently filed additional changes to its planned 288-seater Boeing 777-200LR aircraft, as the ex-Delta aircraft enters service on additional routes. The ex-Delta 777-200LR aircraft since mid-December 2022 entered Mumbai – San Francisco operation, with 3 weekly flights, increasing to 4 from 26MAR23.
ITA Airways investigates ground collision at New York's JFK airport
MILAN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Italy's ITA Airways said on Thursday it had launched an investigation into a ground collision involving one of its aircraft at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport - the second such incident in less than a year.
Thrillist
Delta Is Adding New Long-Haul Flights to the French Riviera
In late December, Delta Air Lines added two new nonstop routes to Puerto Rico, and now, the carrier is tacking on an additional destination that you'll surely want to visit. The airline is connecting its hub in Atlanta with Nice, France, just in time for a summer vacay to the French Riviera.
techxplore.com
Uber resumes services in Tanzania
Ride-hailing giant Uber has resumed its services in Tanzania, it said on Wednesday, settling a fare dispute with the government. Uber suspended services in the East African country last April after the government introduced legislation capping maximum commission from drivers at 15 percent from the previous 33 percent. Uber said...
Comments / 0