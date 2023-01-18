Read full article on original website
Related
US strike kills approximately 30 al-Shabaab fighters in Somalia
The United States carried out a strike in Somalia on Friday that killed approximately 30 al-Shabaab fighters, US Africa Command said in a statement.
Algeria, Italy look to broaden ties beyond coveted energy
ALGIERS, Algeria — (AP) — Italy moved to deepen its ties with Algeria through a series of memorandums signed Monday during a two-day visit by Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, who called Algeria Italy’s “most stable, strategic and long-standing’’ partner in the region. Algerian President...
AP Top Stories – Jan. 23
Here's the latest for Jan. 23rd: Poland asks for German tanks for Ukraine; Los Angeles shooting suspect dead; Jerusalem ordains its first Palestinian female pastor; Lunar New Year celebrations in Argentina. (Jan. 23)
Austria remains opposed to expanding EU visa-free travel
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Monday he stands against expansion of the European Union’s visa-free Schengen area because of his country’s concerns over illegal migration. Nehammer travelled to Bulgaria on the invitation of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev. The two leaders visited the Bulgaria’s...
