Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
NEWSBTC
What’s Next For Shiba Inu As Price Remains Stuck Below $0.000011?
Shiba Inu has substantially recovered over the last week; it surged over 20% in the same timeframe. Over the last 24 hours, SHIB has appreciated by 2.9%, but despite the rise in value, the coin has remained stuck below the $0.000011 mark. The coin broke above its stern resistance mark...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal
The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
Markets and the economy are facing a meltdown in 2023 that could escalate into a new world war, says market veteran who called the dot-com bust
A veteran trend watcher who called the dot-com bust warned of dire consequences if the Fed takes it too far in raising interest rates.
Cathie Wood Adds $2.5M In Bitcoin-Linked Stock That's Up 41% This Year — Trims Shopify Stake
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management bought 52,813 shares of cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase Global Inc COIN at an estimated valuation of over $2.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through the flagship ARK Innovation Fund ARKK. Coinbase is the 12th largest holding in the fund,...
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Suddenly Jumps to Highest Level Since September
Bitcoin, the top cryptocurrecy, surged to $21,594, the highest level since September 2022, earlier today on the Bitstamp exchange. Bitcoin's recent surge is a signal of increasing appetite for risk by traders who foresee a shift in the monetary policies of the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks. Cryptocurrencies...
Stocks close mixed on Wall Street; Goldman weighs on Dow
Stock indexes on Wall Street closed mixed Tuesday, as investors focus on a busy week of corporate earnings for insight into how much damage inflation is inflicting on the economy. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, ending a four-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, mostly because of...
Dogecoin, Ethereum Spike As Bitcoin Holds Above $21K: Analyst Warns 'Late Bulls To Flip Bearish' If Apex Crypto Retests This Level
Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global cryptocurrency market rose to $991 billion, as of 8:30 pm EST. What Happened: Bitcoin BTC/USD was above the $21,000 mark at the time of writing, notching weekly gains of 25%, while Ethereum ETH/USD was trading above the $1,500 level with a 23% increase over the last seven days.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Soars to $21,500 On “Hated Rally,” Is There Fuel To Keep Rising?
The Bitcoin rally continues as the cryptocurrency smashes all resistance levels and seems ready to reclaim more ground. The number one crypto by market capitalization has seen a double-digit gain over the previous week leading the top performers in the sector. As of this writing, Bitcoin traded at $21,400 with...
dailyhodl.com
$600,000,000 in Liquidations Hit Short Sellers As Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins Pop
Crypto short sellers are drowning in a deluge of liquidations as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins rally. According to liquidation data from CoinGlass, the crypto markets have experienced more than $180 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours alone. Since January 13th, short sellers have been hit...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Looks To Retake $20,000 As Ether, XRP, Cardano Traders Bank On A Massive Bull Run
After an epic battle for control at the beginning of January, Bitcoin bulls managed to topple bears this week, with the price soaring past $18,000 on Dec 12 for the first time since mid-December. At press time, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by traded volume was exchanging hands at $18,687 after...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Surges on Inflation Tailwinds, Hovers Near $21K
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:. Prices: Bitcoin, ether and other, major cryptos continue to surge in weekend trading. Insights: Ark Invest's Cathie Wood is correct in thinking that, despite market uncertainty, disruptive...
astaga.com
Half a billion dollars of short sellers liquidated in biggest crypto rally in 9 months
The cryptocurrency market cap is again above $1 trillion following the largest surge in 9 months. Half a billion {dollars} of quick gross sales had been liquidated over the weekend, probably the most in three months. Bitcoin is again above $21,000, Ethereum above $1,500, whereas altcoins have soared. Regardless of...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Bulls Fight for $21K, NEXO Explodes 12% Daily (Market Watch)
The settlement between US authorities and Nexo has resulted in a price surge for the latter’s native token. Bitcoin continues to trade in a tight range of around $21,000 following yesterday’s enhanced volatility, with the asset standing just inches away from that line. Most altcoins are slightly in...
NEWSBTC
Will Bitcoin Price Fall If Genesis Files For Bankruptcy? Here’s What We Know
After the DXY fell intra-day to a new 7-month low of 101.56 yesterday, the Bitcoin price briefly managed to tackle the key resistance zone above the $21,500 mark, reaching its highest level since September 13, 2022, at $21,650. However, the euphoria did not last long for two reasons. First, the...
