ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
NEWSBTC

What’s Next For Shiba Inu As Price Remains Stuck Below $0.000011?

Shiba Inu has substantially recovered over the last week; it surged over 20% in the same timeframe. Over the last 24 hours, SHIB has appreciated by 2.9%, but despite the rise in value, the coin has remained stuck below the $0.000011 mark. The coin broke above its stern resistance mark...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal

The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Suddenly Jumps to Highest Level Since September

Bitcoin, the top cryptocurrecy, surged to $21,594, the highest level since September 2022, earlier today on the Bitstamp exchange. Bitcoin's recent surge is a signal of increasing appetite for risk by traders who foresee a shift in the monetary policies of the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks. Cryptocurrencies...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stocks close mixed on Wall Street; Goldman weighs on Dow

Stock indexes on Wall Street closed mixed Tuesday, as investors focus on a busy week of corporate earnings for insight into how much damage inflation is inflicting on the economy. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, ending a four-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, mostly because of...
Benzinga

Dogecoin, Ethereum Spike As Bitcoin Holds Above $21K: Analyst Warns 'Late Bulls To Flip Bearish' If Apex Crypto Retests This Level

Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global cryptocurrency market rose to $991 billion, as of 8:30 pm EST. What Happened: Bitcoin BTC/USD was above the $21,000 mark at the time of writing, notching weekly gains of 25%, while Ethereum ETH/USD was trading above the $1,500 level with a 23% increase over the last seven days.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Soars to $21,500 On “Hated Rally,” Is There Fuel To Keep Rising?

The Bitcoin rally continues as the cryptocurrency smashes all resistance levels and seems ready to reclaim more ground. The number one crypto by market capitalization has seen a double-digit gain over the previous week leading the top performers in the sector. As of this writing, Bitcoin traded at $21,400 with...
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Surges on Inflation Tailwinds, Hovers Near $21K

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:. Prices: Bitcoin, ether and other, major cryptos continue to surge in weekend trading. Insights: Ark Invest's Cathie Wood is correct in thinking that, despite market uncertainty, disruptive...
astaga.com

Half a billion dollars of short sellers liquidated in biggest crypto rally in 9 months

The cryptocurrency market cap is again above $1 trillion following the largest surge in 9 months. Half a billion {dollars} of quick gross sales had been liquidated over the weekend, probably the most in three months. Bitcoin is again above $21,000, Ethereum above $1,500, whereas altcoins have soared. Regardless of...
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Bulls Fight for $21K, NEXO Explodes 12% Daily (Market Watch)

The settlement between US authorities and Nexo has resulted in a price surge for the latter’s native token. Bitcoin continues to trade in a tight range of around $21,000 following yesterday’s enhanced volatility, with the asset standing just inches away from that line. Most altcoins are slightly in...
NEWSBTC

Will Bitcoin Price Fall If Genesis Files For Bankruptcy? Here’s What We Know

After the DXY fell intra-day to a new 7-month low of 101.56 yesterday, the Bitcoin price briefly managed to tackle the key resistance zone above the $21,500 mark, reaching its highest level since September 13, 2022, at $21,650. However, the euphoria did not last long for two reasons. First, the...

