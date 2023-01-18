Read full article on original website
Bret Easton Ellis' first novel in more than a decade, 'The Shards,' is worth the wait
Hermetic, paranoid, sleek, dark — and with brief explosions of the sex and violence that have characterized Ellis' oeuvre — The Shards is a stark reminder that the author is a genre unto himself.
Gina Lollobrigida obituary
The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Time Out Global
Five films that capture the essence of summer
In need of something to watch? ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has shared his top picks for films that capture the essence of summer. The hot, sultry days of summer are back and what better way to cool off than in the shade of a cinema with a film classic? Luckily for you, ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has saved us the trouble of picking and has revealed his top five films that capture the dreamy dog days of summer.
Gina Lollobrigida, post WWII Italian film diva, dies at 95
ROME, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, a sultry Mediterranean diva who came to represent Italy's vibrant rebirth after World War Two, has died aged 95, her former lawyer said on Monday.
Emma Watson Stayed in Her Apartment for Weeks After Filming the Emotionally Exhausting ‘Noah’
Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Noah’ pushed Emma Watson to her physical limits, so much so Watson needed time to put herself back together after filming.
On this day in history, Jan. 19, 2000, Hedy Lamarr dies — 'most beautiful woman' in Hollywood, WWII inventor
Hedy Lamarr, dubbed "the most beautiful woman in film" by Louis B. Mayer, died on this day in history, Jan. 19, 2000. Amazingly, she pioneered major communications technology during World War II.
Emma Watson Refused to Undress or Do Drugs in Films Just to Avoid Her ‘Harry Potter’ Image
Although concerned with being typecast, there were certain roles Emma Watson wasn’t too keen on playing just for the sake of leaving ‘Harry Potter’ behind.
thedigitalfix.com
Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed
Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
bookriot.com
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
Gina Lollobrigida: From post-war film legend to artist
ROME, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Gina Lollobrigida, who has died at the age of 95, shot to fame in the 1950s as a sultry Mediterranean sex symbol, then became a photographer and sculptor after stepping away from the movie world.
crimereads.com
9 Literary Classics for the Contemporary Crime Reader
I spent a year after college teaching English in a quiet little town in Moravia. Without Internet, a television with only two channels (one German, the other Czech), and no friends, I did a lot of reading. My focus during this time was legendary. I flipped the pages through Crime and Punishment as if it were a convenience store bodice-ripper, so taken was I by the tortured young protagonist (23 years old, just like me!) who wondered, in his half-starved, desperate state, if killing someone might be justified—nay, even the ethical thing to do!—if the victim was a bad person.
John Leguizamo buys daughter a co-op on same NYC block as family house
“The Menu” star’s kid is flying the coop, but she’s not going far. Actor and film producer John Leguizamo’s daughter Allegra Leguizamo is moving out of her parents’ place and down the block. According to city property records, the 23-year-old actress bought a co-op apartment just a few houses down from her family’s West Ninth Street townhouse this month. Allegra’s father, 62, and mother, Justine Maurer, are both listed alongside her on the $1.66 million transaction’s documents. The two-bedroom Village unit is inside a 36-unit prewar building, and features both modern amenities and original accents. The north-facing living room has a woodburning fireplace,...
Time Out Global
How ‘Babylon’ filming locations recreated Hollywood’s hard-partying ’20s
Bold, extravagant and full of opulence and excess, Damien Chazelle’s Babylon sits somewhere between an adoring love letter to old Hollywood and a poison pen note dashed out on a vodka hangover. The movie follows the career trajectories of three movie hopefuls and a superstar silent filmmaker – Margot Robbie’s fast-rising, hard-partying starlet, Brad Pitt’s Golden Age auteur, Diego Calva’s Mexican-American studio factotum and Jovan Adepo’s jazz trumpeter – but it’s also full of the ghost of Tinseltown’s past. Legendary figures like Clara Bow, Harry Lloyd, Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford and other bygone greats haunt its every moment.
‘The 1619 Project’ Is a Broad, Admirable Reframing of Our History From Nikole Hannah-Jones: TV Review
It is easy to see why Nikole Hannah-Jones so frightens her ideological adversaries. “The 1619 Project,” the editorial franchise she created in her capacity as a journalist at The New York Times, is entering its fourth year. What began as a long-form effort in 2019 became a 2021 book and now a 2023 television series, all expanding on Hannah-Jones’ contention that our nation’s true founding occurred with the introduction of enslaved Africans in colonial America. In carrying this thesis forward, finding resonances throughout history and amplifying it across media, Hannah-Jones, who executive produces Hulu’s new “1619 Project” series and appears on-camera...
It has been 30 years since Audrey Hepburn's tragic death on Jan. 20, 1993- She died in her sleep from appendiceal cancer
Audrey Hepburn, a world-renowned movie star, passed away on January 20, 1993, several months after her cancer diagnosis. The alluring actress died in her sleep. At just 63 years old, she had had appendiceal cancer. The anniversary of Hepburn's death now has the internet overflowing with questions about the late actress's work. Here are some answers to some of the most common questions about the late Golden Age actress. [i]
Inside Whoopi Goldberg’s Historic Real Estate Portfolio
Whoopi Goldberg was born and raised in Manhattan, and by all accounts will always consider herself a New Yorker. However, the multihyphenate has spent a considerable amount of time in California, and she’s owned some rather luxurious residences on both coasts over the past few decades. Goldberg (whose real name is Caryn Elaine Johnson) grew up in the Chelsea-Elliott Houses in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, which is where she lived until she moved to California after getting married in 1973 when she was just 18.
Collider
Harry Melling's Edgar Allan Poe Is Nothing Like Poe's Work — And That's Why It's Great
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for The Pale Blue Eye. If you are familiar with writer-director Scott Cooper’s work, then you know how it can be metaphorically—and literally—dark. With the exception of his directorial debut with the music-infused romance Crazy Heart (which still deals with heavy topics like addiction), Cooper’s impressive filmography often lingers in the more ominous elements that life has to offer. His 2015 film Black Mass about the true story of infamous Bostonian criminal Whitey Bulger (Johnny Depp) didn’t pull back any punches, and his recent allegorical horror picture Antlers starring Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons about a young boy haunted by a wendigo spirit and a traumatic home life blended the supernatural with the psychological. Cooper’s latest film The Pale Blue Eye starring his frequent collaborator Christian Bale and Harry Melling about an 1800s murder mystery is not unlike his previous work in that it is daring and a bit dismal. But it's also surprisingly delightful?
How (and where) to watch the AP Top 25 Movies online
Glittering rock ‘n’ roll, women warriors and kings, spellbinding multiverses and stories of friendship and family permeated 2022 cinema and the AP Top 25 Movies list. Some of last year’s best films, as determined by our panel of 26 journalists from across the U.S., are still in theaters — but many are also available online to stream now. Here’s where you can find the movies:
