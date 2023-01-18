Read full article on original website
mvprogress.com
Lady Bulldogs Mow Down Eldorado, 44-8
The biggest asset for the Virgin Valley High School Flag Football this season may be its overall depth. That depth was on display on Friday night, Jan. 13 inside Evan Wilson Stadium as the defending state 3A champion Lady Bulldogs dispatched visiting Eldorado of Las Vegas, 44-8, in the 3A South league opener.
Las Vegas cheer team needs some help for national competition
The North Las Vegas school's cheer team, the Sedway Ravens, plans to compete in the National Cheerleading Association's Nationals in Dallas this weekend.
kingstonthisweek.com
Flipping out at the Pinball Hall of Fame
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Flashing lights. Bells and bongs filling the air. Sweaty hands clutching a plastic cup full of coins. For those who visit Las Vegas, all very familiar sensations. I never play the slots but on a recent trip to Sin City I experienced these adrenaline-realising feelings associated with a casino floor, only when I dropped my quarters into the slots, I ‘won’ every time.
mvprogress.com
Set Up Kicks Off A New Year For CCJLA Show
A spirit of comradery was present at the Clark County Fairground’s Glen Hardy Livestock Building on Saturday morning, Jan. 14. Kids from 4-H and FFA, their families, and leaders all worked side by side setting up pens at the livestock barn in preparation for the upcoming Junior Livestock show at the Clark County Fair held this year April 12-16.
Coyotes running wild: Man captures video of coyotes near Sunset Park
A Las Vegas man, Norman Coles recorded video of a pack of coyotes running through the lot of an Albertsons and crossed the street into Sunset Park.
8newsnow.com
Dropicana begins Tuesday night
1-15 South exit to Tropicana to close at 9 p.m. Tuesday. 1-15 South exit to Tropicana to close at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Woman shares story of car theft amid startling rise …. New statistics from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show a startling... Elko County votes down proposed ban on...
Fox5 KVVU
Hauler Parade to be held on Las Vegas Strip ahead of NASCAR Weekend
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The fan-favorite NASCAR Hauler Parade will once again return to the Las Vegas Strip this year. According to a news release, fans will have a chance to see their favorite drivers’ haulers make their way down the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, March 2. The parade will begin at 6 p.m.
CCSD rezoning proposal could force some students to attend a different school
The CCSD school board is discussing some rezoning options as some high schools are experiencing overcrowding.
Fox5 KVVU
Guest at off-Strip casino turns $25 bet into $34K after hitting jackpot
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at an off-Strip property started the week by hitting a massive jackpot. According to Green Valley Ranch, the lucky winner was playing on a $25 bet when they hit a jackpot worth more than $34,000. A photo shared by Green Valley Ranch on...
pvtimes.com
Pahrump Valley Winery closes
Pahrump’s KPVM TV News 25 is reporting that the Pahrump Valley Winery is closed for business as of Monday, Jan. 16. Though the winery’s doors were open and employees were on site as of Tuesday, Jan. 17, the business is not serving food or alcohol. Financial woes. Last...
Lake Mead forecast to drop nearly 20 feet by September while other reservoirs rise
By the end of September, Lake Mead is expected to be nearly 20 feet below its current level, according to projections released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
Unsafe conditions lead to closure of Red Rock Scenic Loop
Unsafe conditions prompted the Bureau of Land Management to close the Scenic Loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday,
Body found floating in Colorado River at Bullhead City
A woman was found dead on Tuesday morning, floating in the Colorado River in Bullhead City, Arizona, according to police.
City of Las Vegas to offer ‘No School Fun Days’ for CCSD students, families
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Extra support for families across the Clark County School District has arrived in the form of more childcare support during teacher in-service days this year. The City of Las Vegas will offer all-day fun, recreation, and enrichment for youth in kindergarten through eighth grade when the CCSD has teacher-in-service days. ‘No […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Department of Transportation snow plowers prepare for heavy snowfall this weekend
Truck stolen from ALS Association Nevada Chapter found but in bad condition. In November the ALS Association Nevada Chapter had a Ford truck stolen right before its annual charity walk. New clinical trial in Las Vegas aims to prevent or delay Alzheimer’s symptoms. Updated: 17 hours ago. Alzheimer’s disease...
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Single Story Custom Home on Elevated Lot with Spectacular Strip Views in Henderson, Nevada is Asking for $3 Million
1370 Opal Valley Street Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 1370 Opal Valley Street, Henderson, Nevada is a spectacular home in Luxurious Seven Hills Estates boasting Las Vegas Strip views and marvelous backyard with covered patio, refreshing pool and spa, new outdoor kitchen and raised seating area. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1370 Opal Valley Street, please contact Steve Cross (Phone: 702-595-4241) at Neon Real Estate and Property for full support and perfect service.
Vegas-Born Actor to Open Coffee Shop in the Market at Laughlin
Double Shot represents a new phase in actor David Lewis’s career
visitlasvegas.com
10 Must Visit Las Vegas Restaurants for 2023
Bobby Flay's, Amalfi, is his first Italian restaurant inspired by Flay’s extensive travels to Italy and the Amalfi Coast. A focal point of Amalfi is the fresh fish and seafood display, inspired by coastal Italian markets. Guests may order a whole fish, prepared grilled over charcoal or roasted al forno, served with lemon, capers and salsa verde. To finish on a sweet note, dessert staples will include pistachio olive oil cake and dark chocolate tiramisu.
