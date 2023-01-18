ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahrump, NV

mvprogress.com

Lady Bulldogs Mow Down Eldorado, 44-8

The biggest asset for the Virgin Valley High School Flag Football this season may be its overall depth. That depth was on display on Friday night, Jan. 13 inside Evan Wilson Stadium as the defending state 3A champion Lady Bulldogs dispatched visiting Eldorado of Las Vegas, 44-8, in the 3A South league opener.
LAS VEGAS, NV
kingstonthisweek.com

Flipping out at the Pinball Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Flashing lights. Bells and bongs filling the air. Sweaty hands clutching a plastic cup full of coins. For those who visit Las Vegas, all very familiar sensations. I never play the slots but on a recent trip to Sin City I experienced these adrenaline-realising feelings associated with a casino floor, only when I dropped my quarters into the slots, I ‘won’ every time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mvprogress.com

Set Up Kicks Off A New Year For CCJLA Show

A spirit of comradery was present at the Clark County Fairground’s Glen Hardy Livestock Building on Saturday morning, Jan. 14. Kids from 4-H and FFA, their families, and leaders all worked side by side setting up pens at the livestock barn in preparation for the upcoming Junior Livestock show at the Clark County Fair held this year April 12-16.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

Dropicana begins Tuesday night

1-15 South exit to Tropicana to close at 9 p.m. Tuesday. 1-15 South exit to Tropicana to close at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Woman shares story of car theft amid startling rise …. New statistics from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show a startling... Elko County votes down proposed ban on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Hauler Parade to be held on Las Vegas Strip ahead of NASCAR Weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The fan-favorite NASCAR Hauler Parade will once again return to the Las Vegas Strip this year. According to a news release, fans will have a chance to see their favorite drivers’ haulers make their way down the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, March 2. The parade will begin at 6 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Pahrump Valley Winery closes

Pahrump’s KPVM TV News 25 is reporting that the Pahrump Valley Winery is closed for business as of Monday, Jan. 16. Though the winery’s doors were open and employees were on site as of Tuesday, Jan. 17, the business is not serving food or alcohol. Financial woes. Last...
PAHRUMP, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

Magnificent Single Story Custom Home on Elevated Lot with Spectacular Strip Views in Henderson, Nevada is Asking for $3 Million

1370 Opal Valley Street Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 1370 Opal Valley Street, Henderson, Nevada is a spectacular home in Luxurious Seven Hills Estates boasting Las Vegas Strip views and marvelous backyard with covered patio, refreshing pool and spa, new outdoor kitchen and raised seating area. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1370 Opal Valley Street, please contact Steve Cross (Phone: 702-595-4241) at Neon Real Estate and Property for full support and perfect service.
HENDERSON, NV
visitlasvegas.com

10 Must Visit Las Vegas Restaurants for 2023

Bobby Flay's, Amalfi, is his first Italian restaurant inspired by Flay’s extensive travels to Italy and the Amalfi Coast. A focal point of Amalfi is the fresh fish and seafood display, inspired by coastal Italian markets. Guests may order a whole fish, prepared grilled over charcoal or roasted al forno, served with lemon, capers and salsa verde. To finish on a sweet note, dessert staples will include pistachio olive oil cake and dark chocolate tiramisu.
LAS VEGAS, NV

