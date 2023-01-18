Read full article on original website
Related
The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo
Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
These Can Only Be Found In Two Places In The World And Idaho Is One Of Them
Idaho star garnets are a rare and beautiful gemstone that can be found only in the state of Idaho, in the United States. These garnets are known for their deep, purplish-red color and their bright, star-like shine when they are cut and polished.
Utah obituary: ‘Family’ man who killed 7 ‘lived a life of service’
A man accused of murdering his wife and kids in Utah was remembered in an obituary as a “family” type who “lived a life of service,” drawing scrutiny from many. Michael Haight’s obituary leaves out how police believe he died — by shooting himself after killing seven other family members in the home, including his wife’s mother, McClatchy News previously reported.
Snowboarder records slide down Utah mountain during avalanche
A heart-stopping video from a snowboarder’s helmet camera shows him getting caught in an avalanche in Utah. NBC’s Valerie Castro has more on what the man did that helped save his life along with various safety tips if one encounters an avalanche. Jan. 11, 2023.
Idaho student’s dad reportedly sees link between slain daughter, Bryan Kohberger
The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students reportedly had a connection to one of them. Steve Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, said he was beginning to see links between Bryan Kohberger, 28, and his daughter, according to ABC News. He said he wasn’t ready yet to discuss the connections, and said no one in his family recognized the suspect. “Now that there’s a person and a name that someone can specifically look for and see if there’s any connections in any way. So they’re just trying to figure it out,” the family’s attorney, Shanon Grey, told ABC News. Goncalves vowed to...
Yellowstone’s “Train Station” Is Based On A Real Place In Idaho Called The “Zone Of Death”
If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, then you know about the train station. You know, whenever a ranch hand gets fed up with the ranch and say they’re leaving, Rip, Lloyd, Kayce, or whoever will voluntarily take them to the “train station,” where ultimately they end up killing them and toss ’em over the side of a mountain, never to be seen again.
Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived
A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
Family of 8 found shot dead in Utah home determined to be a murder-suicide
A family of eight found shot to death Wednesday inside their home in Enoch City, Utah, died by murder-suicide, according to a news release from the city manager, Rob Dotson.
What Will Happen to Las Vegas if Lake Mead Water Level Gets Too Low?
"Dead pool conditions would mean the end of all electric production," climate scientist Joellen Russell told Newsweek.
What Happened To A Utah College Student Who Mysteriously Vanished From An Airport?
In the early morning hours of June 17, 2019, 23-year-old college student MacKenzie Lueck’s was seen at the airport. Her flight from California had just landed in Utah around 1:35 a.m. and the University of Utah senior was seen in surveillance images gathering her suitcase at the baggage claim before casually getting into a car waiting outside the quiet airport.
KUTV
Katherine Heigl pushes for Utah bill banning killing animals in gas chambers
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Hollywood actress is pushing a bill in Utah that would prohibit killing animals in gas chambers. Katherine Heigl spoke at a news conference Wednesday afternoon on Utah’s Capitol hill in support of Senate Bill 108, sponsored by Sen. Mike McKell (R-Spanish Fork).
Nevadans are buying the 4th most expensive eggs across the US, report shows
A data report from Instacart shows that Nevadans are buying the 4th most expensive eggs across the US.
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overhead
A New Mexico witness at Albuquerque reported watching a low-flying, oval-shaped object hovering about 100 feet off of the ground at 11:01 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Fox5 KVVU
Coyotes spotted in south Las Vegas
NFL connects Las Vegas minority owned businesses to potential Super Bowl LVIII contracts. Are children safe? Inspectors find significant issues at 5 Nevada facilities. 911 calls released on actor Jeremy Renner snowplow accident near Reno. Emergency calls from Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue tell the story of how a dispatcher...
Colorado man: Vegas solar site fire was clean energy message
A Colorado dentist accused of setting a car ablaze at a solar power array outside Las Vegas last week told investigators he wanted to send a message supporting clean energy
'On my watch we are not allowing the lake to go dry,' Cox says of GSL
Governor Spencer Cox said he will not let the Great Salt Lake go dry, pledging new measures to prop it up.
City of Las Vegas to offer ‘No School Fun Days’ for CCSD students, families
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Extra support for families across the Clark County School District has arrived in the form of more childcare support during teacher in-service days this year. The City of Las Vegas will offer all-day fun, recreation, and enrichment for youth in kindergarten through eighth grade when the CCSD has teacher-in-service days. ‘No […]
A Comet That’s Older Than Jesus Is About To Fly Over Idaho
Okay, hear me out but the fact of the matter is... there really is a comet that's going to fly over the great state of Idaho and it really is older than Jesus Christ. According to a member of the Erskine Theological Seminary, Jesus Christ lived to be about 33 years old which would place Jesus at about 2056 years old today.
Authorities don't know who is shooting free-roaming horses in the Utah desert
MOAB, Utah — On a remote patch of Utah desert bordering the Navajo Nation in Utah, hundreds of horses roam free on the shrubby desert that stretches across red rock canyons all the way to the forested slopes of Bears Ears National Monument. To some, they're majestic wildlife that symbolize the freedom of wide-open western landscapes. To others, they're an out of control population displacing cattle and damaging the ecosystem.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Pronghorn Ever Caught in Colorado
The sage-covered hills of Colorado are a sporting and outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. Home to diverse wildlife, there’s something for everyone, novice and seasoned hunters alike. What makes Colorado ideal is that with its vast open spaces across 23 million acres of public land, you have endless choices in deciding where to roam.
Comments / 0