Arizona State

Saurabh

The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo

Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
AL.com

Utah obituary: ‘Family’ man who killed 7 ‘lived a life of service’

A man accused of murdering his wife and kids in Utah was remembered in an obituary as a “family” type who “lived a life of service,” drawing scrutiny from many. Michael Haight’s obituary leaves out how police believe he died — by shooting himself after killing seven other family members in the home, including his wife’s mother, McClatchy News previously reported.
UTAH STATE
New York Post

Idaho student’s dad reportedly sees link between slain daughter, Bryan Kohberger

The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students reportedly had a connection to one of them. Steve Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, said he was beginning to see links between Bryan Kohberger, 28, and his daughter, according to ABC News. He said he wasn’t ready yet to discuss the connections, and said no one in his family recognized the suspect. “Now that there’s a person and a name that someone can specifically look for and see if there’s any connections in any way. So they’re just trying to figure it out,” the family’s attorney, Shanon Grey, told ABC News. Goncalves vowed to...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived

A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
UTAH STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Coyotes spotted in south Las Vegas

NFL connects Las Vegas minority owned businesses to potential Super Bowl LVIII contracts. Are children safe? Inspectors find significant issues at 5 Nevada facilities. 911 calls released on actor Jeremy Renner snowplow accident near Reno. Emergency calls from Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue tell the story of how a dispatcher...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KIDO Talk Radio

A Comet That’s Older Than Jesus Is About To Fly Over Idaho

Okay, hear me out but the fact of the matter is... there really is a comet that's going to fly over the great state of Idaho and it really is older than Jesus Christ. According to a member of the Erskine Theological Seminary, Jesus Christ lived to be about 33 years old which would place Jesus at about 2056 years old today.
IDAHO STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Authorities don't know who is shooting free-roaming horses in the Utah desert

MOAB, Utah — On a remote patch of Utah desert bordering the Navajo Nation in Utah, hundreds of horses roam free on the shrubby desert that stretches across red rock canyons all the way to the forested slopes of Bears Ears National Monument. To some, they're majestic wildlife that symbolize the freedom of wide-open western landscapes. To others, they're an out of control population displacing cattle and damaging the ecosystem.
UTAH STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Pronghorn Ever Caught in Colorado

The sage-covered hills of Colorado are a sporting and outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. Home to diverse wildlife, there’s something for everyone, novice and seasoned hunters alike. What makes Colorado ideal is that with its vast open spaces across 23 million acres of public land, you have endless choices in deciding where to roam.
COLORADO STATE

