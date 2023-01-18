Read full article on original website
Related
bghslance.org
Doing what’s right with Matthew 25
Helping people one week at a time, members of Matthew 25, a club at Gorman, decide where money from mitebox is donated each week. Every Tuesday members of the club meet in the chapel and discuss the applications from mitebox. Ariana Jose, a senior and the President of Matthew 25 says, “In partnership with social workers, Matthew 25 uses schoolwide donations to help bring families back to their homes and loved ones.”
pvtimes.com
At 80, Pahrump’s Cathy Behrens eyes her 6th Nevada Senior Games swim title
What was once a hobby has turned into an annual event for success and achievements for Pahrump’s Cathy Behrens. Behrens, 80, grew up in Euclid, Ohio, just northeast of Cleveland, and lived there for nearly 45 years of her life before moving to the Las Vegas valley in 1988.
Kyle Rittenhouse blames "woke mob" for cancellation of event at Vegas hotel
Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 8, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images) After expressing disappointment over the cancellation of a "rally against censorship" event that was to be held at a Texas brewery towards the end of January, Kyle Rittenhouse has been hit with another shut down that he blames on the "woke mob."
Winter isn't over, but sunsets are getting later and later
The latest sunsets of the year in Las Vegas begin on the summer solstice — June 21 — when the sun drops below the northwest horizon at 8:01 p.m.
Animal Foundation in need of donations for pet food pantry
The Animal Foundation is asking for the public's help stocking its pet food pantry.
Acquitted Killer Kyle Rittenhouse Thinks 'Woke Mob' Is Reason His Latest Event Is Canceled
“It’s just because of my name,” said the Kenosha shooter, who has traded his killing of two people at a racial justice protest into far-right celebrity.
City of Las Vegas to offer ‘No School Fun Days’ for CCSD students, families
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Extra support for families across the Clark County School District has arrived in the form of more childcare support during teacher in-service days this year. The City of Las Vegas will offer all-day fun, recreation, and enrichment for youth in kindergarten through eighth grade when the CCSD has teacher-in-service days. ‘No […]
963kklz.com
Nevada Survivors Of Human Trafficking Open Art Exhibit At City Hall
Nevada is second in the nation for human trafficking, and it’s a designation we’re working very hard to lose. This week, a very touching art exhibit opened at Las Vegas City Hall. It’s a series of watercolors, each painted by a different survivor of human trafficking. “I...
Teachers tell legislators staff shortage in CCSD is at ‘crisis level’
Clark County teachers and staff addressed legislators Saturday about the issues within the Clark County School District and the state of education overall.
vegas24seven.com
Pirate Fest, The Largest Pirate and Fantasy Renaissance Festival in the West, Returns March 25 & 26
Pirate Fest, The Largest Pirate and Fantasy Renaissance Festival in the West, Returns March 25 & 26. Pirate Fest 2023 is on March 25th-26th at scenic Craig Ranch Park. Pirate Fest is the largest Pirate and Fantasy Renaissance Festival in the West. This family fun event includes premium Las Vegas live entertainment, exotic foods, unusual games of skill and intrigue, and three separate bars including an adult only VIP area. Proceeds from Pirate Fest go to support the Paradise Ranch Foundation.
Rachel’s Kitchen Looks to Be Planning a New Location
The location on Sunset Road would be the local chain’s ninth
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas college ramps up efforts as Nevada faces critical nursing shortage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - States across the country continue to face a familiar and common problem a shortage of nurses. One local college in Las Vegas is working to address the need. Alreeze Crystal Mercado was living in Sacramento pursuing a career in child development but a series of...
Las Vegas FBI looking for man, 77, missing since November
Johnnie "John" Weins was reported missing after he was last seen on Nov. 4, 2022, and has had no contact with loved ones since then. According to the FBI, he was last known to have traveled from Las Vegas to San Diego, California, and was last seen in San Diego going into Tijuana, Mexico.
Fox5 KVVU
Babies urgently in need of foster homes in Clark County
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County is holding emergency recruitment sessions to help alleviate a crucial shortage among foster families: homes available to take in babies. Very few foster homes in Clark County are available to specifically take in babies. At Child Haven, there are 30 children under the age of 6, and 16 under the age of two. “It’s been years since we’ve seen a number this significant,” Murano said. Children stay at Child Haven when no foster home is available.
Coyotes running wild: Man captures video of coyotes near Sunset Park
A Las Vegas man, Norman Coles recorded video of a pack of coyotes running through the lot of an Albertsons and crossed the street into Sunset Park.
Fox5 KVVU
Proposed bill would allow non-citizens to become police officers in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of North Las Vegas is spearheading a proposal that would allow non-U.S. citizens that live and work in Nevada to patrol the streets. The city came up with the idea for Assembly Bill 30 when they were trying to find new ways to recruit more police officers.
buzzfeednews.com
“Blood Is On Their Hands”: College Students Are Protesting A Vegas Gun Show This Week
Just 10 days after a 6-year-old shot his teacher during class, a gun trade show will feature a JR-15 .22-caliber long rifle meant for kids. “The JR-15 is the first in a line of shooting platforms that will assist families in safely passing on the proud American tradition of responsible gun ownership to the next generation of recreational shooting and hunting enthusiasts,” the rifle’s description on the trade show’s website reads.
Body found floating in Colorado River at Bullhead City
A woman was found dead on Tuesday morning, floating in the Colorado River in Bullhead City, Arizona, according to police.
‘Families deserve options,’ Charter school moves to new west Las Vegas Valley location
Several local leaders were on hand for the opening of Sage Public Charter School on Thursday.
Comments / 0