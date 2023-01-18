LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County is holding emergency recruitment sessions to help alleviate a crucial shortage among foster families: homes available to take in babies. Very few foster homes in Clark County are available to specifically take in babies. At Child Haven, there are 30 children under the age of 6, and 16 under the age of two. “It’s been years since we’ve seen a number this significant,” Murano said. Children stay at Child Haven when no foster home is available.

