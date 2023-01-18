ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moapa, NV

Comments / 0

bghslance.org

Doing what’s right with Matthew 25

Helping people one week at a time, members of Matthew 25, a club at Gorman, decide where money from mitebox is donated each week. Every Tuesday members of the club meet in the chapel and discuss the applications from mitebox. Ariana Jose, a senior and the President of Matthew 25 says, “In partnership with social workers, Matthew 25 uses schoolwide donations to help bring families back to their homes and loved ones.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Salon

Kyle Rittenhouse blames "woke mob" for cancellation of event at Vegas hotel

Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 8, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images) After expressing disappointment over the cancellation of a "rally against censorship" event that was to be held at a Texas brewery towards the end of January, Kyle Rittenhouse has been hit with another shut down that he blames on the "woke mob."
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Pirate Fest, The Largest Pirate and Fantasy Renaissance Festival in the West, Returns March 25 & 26

Pirate Fest, The Largest Pirate and Fantasy Renaissance Festival in the West, Returns March 25 & 26. Pirate Fest 2023 is on March 25th-26th at scenic Craig Ranch Park. Pirate Fest is the largest Pirate and Fantasy Renaissance Festival in the West. This family fun event includes premium Las Vegas live entertainment, exotic foods, unusual games of skill and intrigue, and three separate bars including an adult only VIP area. Proceeds from Pirate Fest go to support the Paradise Ranch Foundation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Babies urgently in need of foster homes in Clark County

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County is holding emergency recruitment sessions to help alleviate a crucial shortage among foster families: homes available to take in babies. Very few foster homes in Clark County are available to specifically take in babies. At Child Haven, there are 30 children under the age of 6, and 16 under the age of two. “It’s been years since we’ve seen a number this significant,” Murano said. Children stay at Child Haven when no foster home is available.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
buzzfeednews.com

“Blood Is On Their Hands”: College Students Are Protesting A Vegas Gun Show This Week

Just 10 days after a 6-year-old shot his teacher during class, a gun trade show will feature a JR-15 .22-caliber long rifle meant for kids. “The JR-15 is the first in a line of shooting platforms that will assist families in safely passing on the proud American tradition of responsible gun ownership to the next generation of recreational shooting and hunting enthusiasts,” the rifle’s description on the trade show’s website reads.
LAS VEGAS, NV

