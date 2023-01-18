Read full article on original website
Americajr.com
PHOTOS: 2023 Mesquite Motor Mania at CasaBlanca Resort & Casino
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at CasaBlanca Resort & Casino for the 2023 Mesquite Motor Mania car show. The Mesquite Nevada Car Show features over 900 Cars! Join us for a 3-day, jam-packed weekend in Mesquite featuring vintage cars, new cars, custom automobiles, beloved classics – you name it! We’re also giving away $15,000 in cash/drawings to give to Car Show Participants. So don’t forget to vote for your favorite vehicle!
mvprogress.com
Mesquite Trails RV Park Moves Forward
Construction has been going forward full steam ahead at the west end of Hafen Lane in Mesquite. Nearly two years after receiving approval from the city, the Mesquite Trails RV Park is beginning to really take shape. The site grading on the 20-acre parcel is completed, and the utility connections...
890kdxu.com
Look! Rock Slide On Hell Hole Trail Closes Off Access Temporarily
With the soggy weather we've had of late here in southern Utah, some of the wet soil became loose, leading to a recent rock slide at the Hell Hole Trail in Washington City. Washington City officials are aware of the issue and work has begun to clear the trail, but as you can see, the rock slide moved some pretty sizable boulders into the trail.
mvprogress.com
The Hallelujah Girls Coming To Mesquite
The Jones Hope Wooten Comedy “Hallelujah Girls” is opening in the Mesquite Community Theatre on Friday January 20, at 7 pm. The scene opens to five lifelong friends, all mature ladies in small town Eden Fall, Georgia. They had just buried a friend that was part of their group. They come to the conclusion that life is short and they must start living it to the fullest and pursue their own dreams. Hallelujah!
890kdxu.com
Tragedy: 18 Year Anniversary
Where were you 18 years ago today? If you were here in St. George, you were probably sandbagging, packing your valuables, or finding a safe place to view the wreckage. I was 13 years old, living on the banks of the Virgin River in Bloomington when the rain started. It didn't let up for about a week. I was in HEAVEN! I've always loved the rain and I couldn't get enough of it. With each day, the tiny little Virgin River was getting more and more thick. You could NEVER see the actual river though. It was ALWAYS covered by trees, bushes, and brush. But suddenly, the brush was being washed away. It was so exciting and interesting to me. I pulled out my video camera and started to film. The rain continued to pour.
mvprogress.com
MVHS Robotics Teams Perform At Vista Invitational
The Moapa Valley High School robotics teams had a big day on Saturday, January 14. They travelled to compete in the 2023 Vista Invitational. Twenty-three teams from all across the region competed for the title of tournament champion. The tournament consisted of several rounds of qualification matches, followed by an...
mvprogress.com
Fused Glass Seminar Begins 2023 Brown Bag Lectures
The Virgin Valley Artist Association and Mesquite Fine Arts Center began its 2023 Brown Bag Culture series last week. On Monday, Jan. 9 at noon, the series kicked off with a presentation on Glass Fusion, by Pam Jacobson. About 30 people were in attendance at the class. Jacobson said that...
mvprogress.com
Missionaries (January 18, 2023)
Madalynn Frederick has been called to serve in the Texas, Austin mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She will be speaking this Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in the Meadow Valley ward in Moapa. All are welcome to attend. She then enters the MTC...
mvprogress.com
Mesquite Fundraiser To Be Held For Building Restoration
Dutch oven cobbler and ice cream will be served on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 3:30 pm for a fundraiser for the ongoing restoration of the historic Relief Society building in Mesquite. The event will be held at the plaza between the Mesquite Arts Center and the Virgin Valley Heritage Museum. A $5 donation is suggested for the cobbler.
mvprogress.com
‘Best of Mesquite’ Receive 2022 Chamber Awards
Excitement was in the air as members of the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce gathered at the Casablanca Resort on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for a very special luncheon event. As is tradition, the January luncheon was devoted to the annual Best of Mesquite Chamber awards and everyone was excited to see who the winners were. It was the fourth year for this annual event.
mvprogress.com
Lady Bulldogs Mow Down Eldorado, 44-8
The biggest asset for the Virgin Valley High School Flag Football this season may be its overall depth. That depth was on display on Friday night, Jan. 13 inside Evan Wilson Stadium as the defending state 3A champion Lady Bulldogs dispatched visiting Eldorado of Las Vegas, 44-8, in the 3A South league opener.
mvprogress.com
Pirates Mow Down Cimarron, SLAM
The Moapa Valley High School Flag Football team dominated their opponents in two games last week. First, they travelled to Cimarron-Memorial to dismantle the Spartans 36-0. Then they hosted SLAM and beat the Bulls 18-7. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Pirates closed down Cimarron from the start, scoring touchdowns in...
Mesquite Local News
Mesquite Police Department Call Log, January 10
Mesquite Police Department Call Log for January 10.
mvprogress.com
MV Water District Board Swears In Newly-Elected Members
The Moapa Valley Water District swore in its two newly elected board members at a meeting held on Thursday, Jan. 12. Kelby Robison and Scott Farnsworth stood and raised their right hands to take the oath of office in the beginning of the meeting. Robison was appointed to the board...
