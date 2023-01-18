Pahrump’s KPVM-TV is reporting that the Pahrump Valley Winery is closed for business as of Monday, Jan. 16. Though the winery’s doors were open and employees were on site as of Tuesday, Jan. 17, the business is not serving food or alcohol. The winery is believed to be transitioning to new ownership, which plans to rebrand, restructure and reopen with a new name once it receives the proper licenses.

PAHRUMP, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO