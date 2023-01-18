ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

pvtimes.com

2023 Crab Fest tickets are selling fast — here’s how to get them

In the dry desert environment of Pahrump, opportunities to feast on fresh seafood are few and far between but this February, those with a taste for succulent crab can do just that during the 2023 Crab Fest. This event is about much more than just serving up the finest crustaceans,...
PAHRUMP, NV
vegas24seven.com

Springs Preserve Calendar of Upcoming Shows, Events, Exhibits and More

ADVENTURE IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER AT SPRINGS PRESERVE. The Springs Preserve is open Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Hours may vary for classes and special events. The Springs Preserve is closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. The Nevada State Museum is open Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The Springs Café is open Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com. The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Findlay Automotive Group supports HopeLink of Southern Nevada

HopeLink of Southern Nevada is a local nonprofit that has been providing emergency housing and food to people since 1991. Findlay Automotive Group is sponsoring HopeLink’s 2nd annual Links2Hope Golf Tournament on Friday March 10th at 8am. The event will be held at Chimera Golf Club in Henderson. To register go to link2hope.org.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Hauler Parade to be held on Las Vegas Strip ahead of NASCAR Weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The fan-favorite NASCAR Hauler Parade will once again return to the Las Vegas Strip this year. According to a news release, fans will have a chance to see their favorite drivers’ haulers make their way down the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, March 2. The parade will begin at 6 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Pahrump Valley Winery closes

Pahrump’s KPVM TV News 25 is reporting that the Pahrump Valley Winery is closed for business as of Monday, Jan. 16. Though the winery’s doors were open and employees were on site as of Tuesday, Jan. 17, the business is not serving food or alcohol. Financial woes. Last...
PAHRUMP, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Registration opens for free Driver’s Edge program at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Driver’s Edge, a nonprofit “dedicated to saving lives behind the wheel,” has opened registration for the group’s first event of 2023. According to Driver’s Edge, the free half-day program will be offered on Feb. 10-12 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Those interested in participating must register for one session.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Team behind Lotus of Siam to debut 2 new Las Vegas restaurants

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bua Food Group, the team behind the famed restaurant Lotus of Siam, has announced that it will debut two new concepts next month in Las Vegas. According to a news release, Bua will launch its two new restaurants, Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos, at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa on Saturday, Feb. 18.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week

The Broken Yolk Cafe has opened its second Southern Nevada location in Henderson on St. Rose Parkway and South Maryland Parkway. The new restaurant will be operated by Scale x 3 Management, which also runs the Town Square location. It's open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more info, visit thebrokenyolk.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Valley restaurants scrambling to find decent egg prices

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Many people throughout the valley are scrambling to find eggs at a decent price, everyone from grocery shoppers to small businesses. As the old saying goes: “you can’t make an omelet without breaking eggs,” and at the Omelette Cafe in Skye Canyon, owner Ignazio Sessa is trying to do just that without breaking […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Pahrump Valley Winery expected to reopen under new owners, brand

Pahrump’s KPVM-TV is reporting that the Pahrump Valley Winery is closed for business as of Monday, Jan. 16. Though the winery’s doors were open and employees were on site as of Tuesday, Jan. 17, the business is not serving food or alcohol. The winery is believed to be transitioning to new ownership, which plans to rebrand, restructure and reopen with a new name once it receives the proper licenses.
PAHRUMP, NV
news3lv.com

Lucky guest wins over $34K jackpot at Green Valley Ranch Casino

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Green Valley Ranch Casino had a lucky winner on Monday. The casino announced via Twitter that a $25 bet led the winner to the jackpot worth over $34,000. The lucky guest was playing poker when they received the winning Royal Flush hand. Congratulations to...
LAS VEGAS, NV

