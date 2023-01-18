Read full article on original website
pvtimes.com
2023 Crab Fest tickets are selling fast — here’s how to get them
In the dry desert environment of Pahrump, opportunities to feast on fresh seafood are few and far between but this February, those with a taste for succulent crab can do just that during the 2023 Crab Fest. This event is about much more than just serving up the finest crustaceans,...
vegas24seven.com
Springs Preserve Calendar of Upcoming Shows, Events, Exhibits and More
ADVENTURE IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER AT SPRINGS PRESERVE. The Springs Preserve is open Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Hours may vary for classes and special events. The Springs Preserve is closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. The Nevada State Museum is open Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The Springs Café is open Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Newest snack food featured at Winter Fancy Food Show
Got a craving for a snack? Some of the newest snack food to hit store shelves is being featured at the Winter Fancy Food Show underway in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas cheer team needs some help for national competition
The North Las Vegas school's cheer team, the Sedway Ravens, plans to compete in the National Cheerleading Association's Nationals in Dallas this weekend.
Great Buns Bakery: the bread & butter of many restaurants and resorts
Las Vegas welcomes 40 million visitors a year. And it takes a lot of food to keep everyone full. We're introducing the company that’s the bread and butter of many local restaurants and resorts.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com. The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get...
8newsnow.com
Findlay Automotive Group supports HopeLink of Southern Nevada
HopeLink of Southern Nevada is a local nonprofit that has been providing emergency housing and food to people since 1991. Findlay Automotive Group is sponsoring HopeLink’s 2nd annual Links2Hope Golf Tournament on Friday March 10th at 8am. The event will be held at Chimera Golf Club in Henderson. To register go to link2hope.org.
Coyotes running wild: Man captures video of coyotes near Sunset Park
A Las Vegas man, Norman Coles recorded video of a pack of coyotes running through the lot of an Albertsons and crossed the street into Sunset Park.
Fox5 KVVU
Hauler Parade to be held on Las Vegas Strip ahead of NASCAR Weekend
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The fan-favorite NASCAR Hauler Parade will once again return to the Las Vegas Strip this year. According to a news release, fans will have a chance to see their favorite drivers’ haulers make their way down the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, March 2. The parade will begin at 6 p.m.
pvtimes.com
Pahrump Valley Winery closes
Pahrump’s KPVM TV News 25 is reporting that the Pahrump Valley Winery is closed for business as of Monday, Jan. 16. Though the winery’s doors were open and employees were on site as of Tuesday, Jan. 17, the business is not serving food or alcohol. Financial woes. Last...
Fox5 KVVU
Registration opens for free Driver’s Edge program at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Driver’s Edge, a nonprofit “dedicated to saving lives behind the wheel,” has opened registration for the group’s first event of 2023. According to Driver’s Edge, the free half-day program will be offered on Feb. 10-12 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Those interested in participating must register for one session.
Digging deeper into pet boarding regulations after Henderson dog dies in sitter’s care
There are many apps and services out there that allow us to leave our pets in the care of a sitter, but it is often hard to tell if someone is licensed to do so.
PHOTOS: Rain doesn’t dampen excitement of Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade
Thousands of spectators braved the wind and rain to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at the 41st annual parade in Las Vegas. From floats to marching bands, church groups to drill teams, the line stretched out for hours. The post PHOTOS: Rain doesn’t dampen excitement of Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU
Team behind Lotus of Siam to debut 2 new Las Vegas restaurants
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bua Food Group, the team behind the famed restaurant Lotus of Siam, has announced that it will debut two new concepts next month in Las Vegas. According to a news release, Bua will launch its two new restaurants, Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos, at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
The Broken Yolk Cafe has opened its second Southern Nevada location in Henderson on St. Rose Parkway and South Maryland Parkway. The new restaurant will be operated by Scale x 3 Management, which also runs the Town Square location. It's open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more info, visit thebrokenyolk.com.
Valley restaurants scrambling to find decent egg prices
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Many people throughout the valley are scrambling to find eggs at a decent price, everyone from grocery shoppers to small businesses. As the old saying goes: “you can’t make an omelet without breaking eggs,” and at the Omelette Cafe in Skye Canyon, owner Ignazio Sessa is trying to do just that without breaking […]
pvtimes.com
Pahrump Valley Winery expected to reopen under new owners, brand
Pahrump’s KPVM-TV is reporting that the Pahrump Valley Winery is closed for business as of Monday, Jan. 16. Though the winery’s doors were open and employees were on site as of Tuesday, Jan. 17, the business is not serving food or alcohol. The winery is believed to be transitioning to new ownership, which plans to rebrand, restructure and reopen with a new name once it receives the proper licenses.
news3lv.com
Lucky guest wins over $34K jackpot at Green Valley Ranch Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Green Valley Ranch Casino had a lucky winner on Monday. The casino announced via Twitter that a $25 bet led the winner to the jackpot worth over $34,000. The lucky guest was playing poker when they received the winning Royal Flush hand. Congratulations to...
roguevalleymessenger.com
Best Day Trips and Cruising Routes Around Las Vegas, According to Bikers
Las Vegas is best known for its casinos. But there is more to Las Vegas than gambling. Many motorcycle enthusiasts that visit Nevada for its casinos quickly discover that the state also features some of the best roads for biking in the country. So if you are planning a visit...
