Among researchers, California’s winters are notoriously hard to predict because of the variability of the state’s weather, and this year is no exception. “This winter has brought us a lot of rain and snow, which is great for our lakes, reservoirs and snowpack, but it makes starting some school days more challenging than others,” said Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Superintendent William Roderick. “In terms of determining whether we have an inclement weather day or a delayed start, as a district we have protocols that we follow in our attempt to ensure student and staff safety.”

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO