Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11 p.m: 299 Reopens and More] Snow, Slides, Flooding…You Name It: Highways Overview for Travelers
Travelers should be aware that multiple main roadways are closed or impacted as winter weather again slaps northwestern California after a brief respite. Currently, Hwy 299 is closed at Oregon Mountain after multiple spinouts and accidents in the snow. Hwy 36 continues to be closed a night due to a landslide and, in Trinity County, chains are required for several large stretches. Those traveling Hwy 3 and Hwy 254 should check conditions in their area also. Smaller rural roadways are also impacted.
krcrtv.com
Redding roofing company receives increase in calls following winter storms
REDDING. Calif. — Roofing companies all over the Northstate have seen an increase in calls because of recent winter storms. Calls about roof damage, clogged gutters, and of course major leaks have been the main cause of concern for locals during the heavy rainfall. One local roofing company, Perfection...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt municipalities assess communication systems in light of recent disasters
EUREKA, Calif. — As Humboldt County recovers from multiple destructive weather events and the Dec. 20 Ferndale earthquake, local municipalities are looking back at how they handled the past few weeks with the systems and protocols that are currently in place. For some communities like the City of Trinidad,...
krcrtv.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: NB I-5 to WB Highway 44 ramp closed Thursday until 2 p.m.
REDDING, Calif. — The northbound Interstate 5 to westbound State Route 44 ramp in Redding will be closed until 2 p.m. Thursday for emergency repairs, according to Caltrans District 2. The closure follows a collision Thursday morning, Caltrans said. A detour has been put in place from Victor Avenue...
krcrtv.com
Construction continues on Shasta County's new courthouse in downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — The new Shasta County Courthouse towers over much of the landscape on the westside of Downtown Redding. It looks nice, but the question around town is, when is it going to open?. "Well, I feel, we've been under construction for decades. It hasn't actually been that...
actionnewsnow.com
Icy roads lead to several morning crashes in Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. 8:30 A.M. UPDATE - Law enforcement is responding to a series of crashes on slick roads Thursday morning. Redding Police Department said Highway 273 was temporarily closed between Girvan Road and Canyon Road due to a crash around 7:30 a.m. Photos by Redding Police Department showed a pickup...
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Fire Quickly Extinguished by Humboldt Bay Fire
Just before noon on January 19, Humboldt Bay Fire responded to a report of vehicle fire at 930 Harris Avenue in Eureka. The interior of a white, Ford Taurus had apparently caught fire while in the parking lot of the Auto Zone on Harris. Fire personnel were able to quickly extinguish the flames and have now requested a tow truck to remove the damaged vehicle.
kymkemp.com
Continue to Expect One Way Traffic on Hwy 101 at Humboldt/Mendocino County Line
Travelers headed south on Hwy 101 face a bumpy road roughly from just barely north of the Humboldt/Mendocino County line on Hwy 101 to .1 miles north of the Hartsook Inn. Caltrans has a one-way traffic control operation in place due to a slip out in the area. One “lane”...
actionnewsnow.com
I-5 ramp in Redding reopens after repairs
REDDING, Calif. 2:45 P.M. UPDATE - The northbound Interstate 5 ramp to westbound Highway 44 was closed for several hours Thursday for repairs, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans said the ramp was damaged in a crash Thursday morning, prompting crews to make emergency repairs. A detour was in place...
krcrtv.com
Hall's Hidden Treasures temporarily closed due to driver crashing into the business
REDDING, CA — Brad Hall, owner of Hall's Hidden Treasures on South Market street put up a sign today letting customers know that they are temporarily closed. This is because an elderly man drove out of control into the front of the business around 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
krcrtv.com
Palo Cedro business reopens after being closed for two weeks due to winter storms
PALO CEDRO, Calif. — — There are sunny skies over much of the Northstate, but the damage done by recent storms has hurt some local businesses. Norms is a scratch kitchen restaurant located in the heart of Palo Cedro. They usually open their doors at 5 p.m. but Chef Michael Schoonover said after being hit repeatedly by California’s storms, they had to close their doors for more than two weeks.
Plumas County News
Canceled, delayed or open: Atmospheric River storms complicate PUSD’s decisions
Among researchers, California’s winters are notoriously hard to predict because of the variability of the state’s weather, and this year is no exception. “This winter has brought us a lot of rain and snow, which is great for our lakes, reservoirs and snowpack, but it makes starting some school days more challenging than others,” said Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Superintendent William Roderick. “In terms of determining whether we have an inclement weather day or a delayed start, as a district we have protocols that we follow in our attempt to ensure student and staff safety.”
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
actionnewsnow.com
All road reopen in Redding after train fire
REDDING, Calif. 4:11 P.M. UPDATE - All roads are open in Redding following a train fire Thursday afternoon, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said traffic was closed on Highway 273 in both directions at Wyndham Lane and Buenaventura Boulevard. Eastside Road was closed to traffic in both directions between Wyndham Lane and Breslauer Way.
actionnewsnow.com
Tree crashes into a Tehama County Supervisor's home
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A massive old Oak tree crashed into a home near Red Bluff during last week's storm. The home belongs to Tehama County Supervisor Candy Carlson. Supervisor Carlson said it was a relatively calm night, when all of a sudden the large Oak tree came crashing through the roof of her home, injuring her daughter who was asleep on the couch in the living room at the time.
krcrtv.com
$24 million dollar settlement with PG&E announced for Dixie Fire
REDDING. Calif. — 10 public entities announced a collective $24 million settlement with PG&E for public and natural resource damages caused by the 2021 Dixie Fire, which started July 13, 2021 and burned approximately 963,309 acres in Plumas, Lassen, Butte, Shasta, and Tehama Counties. The 10 settling public entities...
‘As good as we could have hoped for’: Western US sees drastic level of drought recovery
The parched American West has seen a drastic level of drought recovery in the recent weeks as it reels from a 20-plus year "megadrought.” Oregon state climatologist Larry O’Neill told KOIN 6 that the improving drought conditions are thanks to a recent wave of storms that have brought heavy rain and snowfall to the region.
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highway
A California witness at Napa reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object flying low with white lights at the three corners at 11:45 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
khsu.org
North Coast Conversations: Living On Shaky Ground
December's 6.4 earthquake and its subsequent hundreds of aftershocks in Humboldt county have rattled citizens physically and mentally. While we can't predict when an earthquake will happen, we can prepare, and one of the best preparation guides is the locally produced Living On Shaky Ground Handbook. This week, we met with longtime local earthquake expert Dr. Lori Dengler to learn more about the handbook and other earthquake preparation tips and tricks.
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff woman had to evacuate after her home flooded
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, Arbor Lane and Callahan Road in Red Bluff flooded with about a foot of water. Action News Now spoke with one homeowner, Tricia Ring, who said the same water started filling her house. "I looked out, and there’s a sheet of...
Comments / 0