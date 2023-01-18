Read full article on original website
Carscoops
China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter
China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
teslarati.com
U.K. based battery producer Britishvolt collapses ahead of production
Britishvolt, a U.K.-based battery producer, has entered administration before ever producing battery cells. As many companies and governments alike have rushed to establish battery production locations, many in the United Kingdom had hoped that its domestic Britishvolt battery producer would be their answer to Tesla in the United States, Northvolt in Sweden, LG in South Korea, Power Co. in Germany, and countless others. But according to the BBC, the company has entered administration with very little information on how it plans to move forward.
New Zealand house prices continue to fall as interest rates hurt
WELLINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices fell in December on the prior month as interest rates rose and more difficulty accessing bank finance contributed to continued hesitancy in the market, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Tuesday.
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Agriculture Online
China's 2022 pork output rises to highest in eight years
Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's pork output in 2022 increased by 4.6% from 2021 to reach its highest since 2014, official data showed on Tuesday, confounding some expectations for a smaller rise. Pork output in the world's top producer of the meat reached 55.41 million tonnes, the highest since 56.71...
P&G sees shoppers reduce purchases amid price hikes
NEW YORK (AP) — Procter & Gamble Co., the maker of such iconic household products as Crest toothpaste, Tide detergent and Charmin toilet paper, is seeing shoppers cut back some of their purchases as they push back on price hikes. The company said Thursday that sales slipped 1% in the latest quarter ended Dec. 31, the first quarterly sales decline since mid-2017. Meanwhile, the number of products it sells globally fell 6% in the quarter — half of that was because shoppers reduced purchases, while the rest was due to inventory productions, the company said. Profits also fell 7% in the quarter. Procter & Gamble, like many consumer product companies, enjoyed a sales surge during the height of the pandemic as shoppers stocked up on essentials. And even as consumers faced higher prices on everything from food to rent in recent months, they have remained fairly resilient when it came to essentials like laundry and shampoo compared to discretionary items like trendy clothing. P&G has also made sure to offer lower-priced versions in its portfolio to hold on to price-sensitive shoppers.
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
Ars Technica
Microsoft to lay off 10,000 workers, blames decelerated customer spending
Microsoft is laying off about 10,000 employees by the end of Q3 of its 2023 fiscal year, the company confirmed today. Microsoft's Securities and Exchange Commission filing (PDF) described the move as a "response to macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities." Microsoft says it has 221,000 workers worldwide, meaning about...
teslarati.com
Tesla Germany’s base Model Y gets longer delivery estimate after price cuts
Tesla Giga Berlin is already moving relatively quickly for an electric vehicle factory built by a foreign automaker in Germany, but following the company’s recent round of price cuts, the facility would have to move faster. This is especially the case with regard to the production of the Model Y.
msn.com
Gold ends lower as investors weigh Fed rate-hike talk, even as U.S. wholesale inflation and retail sales fall
Gold prices ended with a loss on Wednesday, after tapping their highest levels since April, pressured by the latest interest-rate talk from Federal Reserve officials, even as the latest U.S. economic data revealed wholesale inflation and retail sales both slowed in December. Price action. Gold futures for February delivery edged...
US retail sales shrinks by most in a year as growth engine falters
US retail sales slumped for a second straight month in December, according to government data released Wednesday, with its largest drop in a year signaling a key growth engine is faltering. National Retail Federation data released Wednesday also showed that retail sales fell short of forecasts in the November to December holiday season, rising 5.3 percent from a year ago amid persistent inflation and high interest rates.
RideApart
Australia's Motorcycle Sales Dip By Nearly 20 Percent In 2022
Like many countries the world over, Australia enjoyed resurgent motorcycle sales in 2020 and 2021. The upswing couldn’t last forever, however, as supply shortages and shipment hurdles plagued the industry throughout 2022. Australia’s Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) quantified that impact with its 2022 motorcycle sales report, outlining that the market shrunk to the tune of 19.8 percent last year.
U.S. manufacturing output tumbles in December
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Production at U.S. factories fell more than expected in December and output in the prior month was weaker than previously thought, indicating that manufacturing was rapidly losing momentum as higher borrowing costs hurt demand for goods.
teslarati.com
U.S. EV sales grow by 65 percent despite overall auto market decline in 2022
Sales of electric vehicles in the United States grew by 65 percent in 2022, despite a decline in total new vehicle sales for the first time since 2011, new data shows. New data from Kelley Blue Book shows that, for the first time in just over a decade, Americans bought fewer new cars than the year before. However, EV sales grew year over year by a significant margin: 65 percent.
Tesla cuts prices in the US and Europe. Shares fall
Tesla has slashed prices on its electric vehicles in the United States and Europe by as much as 20%, extending a strategy of aggressive discounting after missing Wall Street estimates for 2022 deliveries.
Amazon Starts Latest Job Cuts Focusing on Retail and HR
Amazon is reportedly beginning its latest round of job cuts Wednesday (Jan. 18). These layoffs are primarily focused on the firm’s retail and human resources organizations and are part of its largest-ever workforce reduction that was announced earlier this month, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. In total, the cuts will impact...
freightwaves.com
Consumers start to balk at higher prices
Elasticities, or the negative change in sales volume in response to rising prices, has been one of the main topics in the CPG industry in the past year. Despite two consecutive years of steeply rising prices, including last year’s CPG price growth of upward of 15% or more in many categories, CPG elasticities have remained below historic norms and have been below most analysts and companies’ internal expectations so far.
