Bloomington, MN

14 defendants charged in Rossana Delgado murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 14 defendants have been charged in the April 2021 murder of a Georgia woman. Rossana Delgado was found dead Apr. 20, 2021, just days after she had been reported missing. Juan Antonio Vega, Calvin Harvard, Eva Martinez, Megan Colone, Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, Shawn Callaway, Patrick...
APD: Sports complex robbery connected to several industrial building robberies

Uptick in respiratory illnesses still causing problems throughout South Georgia. Cervical Cancer Awareness Month may help many all over the nation. About 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States. Westover Academic Decathlon team advances to state competition. Updated: 4 hours ago. Westover Academic...
Human remains found in Georgia tied to Wilmington police investigation

Human remains found Wednesday in Georgia are tied to a Wilmington Police Department investigation, according to a news release from the Chatham County Police Department. The release said officers responded after remains were found in the rocky area on the edge of the Savannah River near a sugar refinery there. An autopsy is needed to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity, according to the news release.
‘I forgive him:’ Georgia pastor reacts after being shot by cousin over heaven and hell conversation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Georgia pastor spoke out about being shot by his cousin after a funeral his family arranged took place several weeks ago in Jacksonville. According to an arrest report Action News Jax obtained from JSO, it states that a religious conversation was being held between McGauley and his cousin, Keshawn Nesmith, regarding “heaven and hell.”
Cold cases | Proposed bill would reopen investigations in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers will consider a bill this year that could nudge law enforcement agencies to look at cold cases again. There is so much crime, in Atlanta and elsewhere, that cases can get lost in the sheer volume of investigations. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's website shows more than a hundred unsolved murder cases.
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer arrested in Georgia

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officials say Officer Catrice Lockett is on administrative leave after being arrested for fraud in Georgia. She was arrested last week and has posted bond. Lockett joined the KDPS in 2016 and previously worked for Grand Valley State University’s...
Dawson native sworn-in as Georgia Parole Board member

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Dawson native Timothy Ward was sworn-in as a member of the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday. Prior to his appointment, Ward was the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections. He is replacing Brian Owens who retired from state service after his board term ended on Dec. 31, 2022.
Should seatbelts be required for backseat riders in Georgia?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - 20-year-old Georgia football player Devin Willock was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of a crash that took his life, according to law enforcement. Willock was ejected and died of his injuries on the scene of the crash. Victoria Bowles, also in the back seat, was not wearing a seatbelt but was not ejected. She survived the crash with major injuries.
