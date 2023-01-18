Read full article on original website
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
The Prom Ballroom on University Avenue (1941 - 1987)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Vikings, Jefferson Discussing ExtensionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Security Demands Man Remove Religious ShirtNews Breaking LIVEBloomington, MN
Albany Herald
2 Ohio police officers are under investigation after video shows one punching a woman in the face outside a McDonald's
Two Ohio police officers are under investigation after a video surfaced on social media of an officer punching a Black woman several times in the face outside a McDonald's, their police chief said. Officers were dispatched Monday to the fast-food restaurant in Butler Township for a "report of a disorderly...
atlantanewsfirst.com
14 defendants charged in Rossana Delgado murder
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 14 defendants have been charged in the April 2021 murder of a Georgia woman. Rossana Delgado was found dead Apr. 20, 2021, just days after she had been reported missing. Juan Antonio Vega, Calvin Harvard, Eva Martinez, Megan Colone, Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, Shawn Callaway, Patrick...
WALB 10
APD: Sports complex robbery connected to several industrial building robberies
Uptick in respiratory illnesses still causing problems throughout South Georgia. Cervical Cancer Awareness Month may help many all over the nation. About 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States. Westover Academic Decathlon team advances to state competition. Updated: 4 hours ago. Westover Academic...
Georgia state trooper shot by protester at 'Cop City' near Atlanta
Law enforcement officers shot and killed a man who opened fire on them and wounded a state trooper on Wednesday near the scene of a new police training facility in suburban Atlanta.
YAHOO!
Human remains found in Georgia tied to Wilmington police investigation
Human remains found Wednesday in Georgia are tied to a Wilmington Police Department investigation, according to a news release from the Chatham County Police Department. The release said officers responded after remains were found in the rocky area on the edge of the Savannah River near a sugar refinery there. An autopsy is needed to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity, according to the news release.
‘I forgive him:’ Georgia pastor reacts after being shot by cousin over heaven and hell conversation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Georgia pastor spoke out about being shot by his cousin after a funeral his family arranged took place several weeks ago in Jacksonville. According to an arrest report Action News Jax obtained from JSO, it states that a religious conversation was being held between McGauley and his cousin, Keshawn Nesmith, regarding “heaven and hell.”
Cold cases | Proposed bill would reopen investigations in Georgia
ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers will consider a bill this year that could nudge law enforcement agencies to look at cold cases again. There is so much crime, in Atlanta and elsewhere, that cases can get lost in the sheer volume of investigations. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's website shows more than a hundred unsolved murder cases.
Deadliest snakes in the world being trafficked throughout Georgia, officials say
ATLANTA — Some of the deadliest snakes in the world are being trafficked throughout Georgia and Florida, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Ga. DNR and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission started an investigation in 2021 after receiving a tip about venomous snakes being sold on the black market.
Mysuncoast.com
Trooper: Georgia woman caught driving stolen U-Haul in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers have arrested a woman after they spotted her driving a stolen U-Haul truck. On Tuesday morning, FHP initiated a traffic stop on the stolen truck on State Road 72 (Clark Road) and Gant Road. The truck was initially rented by cash payment...
WALB 10
California man arrested in Crisp Co. traffic stop turned drug bust
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A California man was arrested after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, around 1 p.m., a deputy stopped a blue Toyota Corolla for speeding on I-75. Junyu Kim, 23, was arrested...
‘Operation Ghost Busted:’ 2 people still wanted in Southeast Georgia drug trafficking bust, FBI says
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects are still at large after 76 defendants were indicted Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the Southeast Georgia gang-related drug trafficking investigation “Operation Ghost Busted,” FBI Atlanta said Wednesday. The suspects still at large are charged with drug trafficking conspiracy tied to the...
WATCH LIVE: News conference to discuss fatal-accident involving Georgia football player Devin Willock
Live news feed, courtesy of Channel 2 Action News.
go955.com
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer arrested in Georgia
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officials say Officer Catrice Lockett is on administrative leave after being arrested for fraud in Georgia. She was arrested last week and has posted bond. Lockett joined the KDPS in 2016 and previously worked for Grand Valley State University’s...
WRDW-TV
DFCS leader ‘hell bent’ on ending office housing for kids in state foster care
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The head of Georgia’s family and children’s care agency told lawmakers on Tuesday her agency is determined to end the practice of foster kids living in government offices, an issue exposed by an Atlanta News First Investigates report last year. “The battle...
WALB 10
Dawson native sworn-in as Georgia Parole Board member
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Dawson native Timothy Ward was sworn-in as a member of the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday. Prior to his appointment, Ward was the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections. He is replacing Brian Owens who retired from state service after his board term ended on Dec. 31, 2022.
WALB 10
Should seatbelts be required for backseat riders in Georgia?
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - 20-year-old Georgia football player Devin Willock was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of a crash that took his life, according to law enforcement. Willock was ejected and died of his injuries on the scene of the crash. Victoria Bowles, also in the back seat, was not wearing a seatbelt but was not ejected. She survived the crash with major injuries.
fox5atlanta.com
As COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, microbiologist warns pandemic-weary Georgians not to let up their guard
ATLANTA - For nearly 3 years, microbiologist Amber Schmidtke has been tracking the COVID-19 outbreak in Georgia, for followers of her online newsletter, focusing on things like the daily case counts and the number of people testing positive on PCR tests. "So, it's interesting right now because I feel like...
WALB 10
CDC says COVID-19 is the 3rd leading cause of death in the U.S., South Ga. sees impacts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 has taken over 1 million American lives. Although some may be tired of hearing about COVID-19, it is still impacting many lives, on an everyday basis around the world. According to the CDC, COVID-19 has been the third leading cause of death in the U.S....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Bill aimed at making Georgia pay for unwanted pregnancies following ‘Heartbeat Law’ passing
Small Business Administration opens Business Recovery Center in Spalding. Small Business Administration opens Business Recovery Center in Spalding. Small Business Administration opens Business Recovery Center in Spalding. Supporting GA kids aging out of foster care. Updated: 14 hours ago. It is that time of year again, you can officially start...
Timothy Ward takes oath as Georgia Parole Board member
ATLANTA — Timothy Ward has been sworn in as a member of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles. Ward, the former commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections, joins the five-member parole board. Board Chairman Terry Barnard administered the oath of office. Ward was the commissioner of the...
