HONOLULU (KHON2) — Celebrations for the 2023 Lunar New Year have already started on Oahu and you can continue to take part in them at the Ala Moana Center. The shopping center said they will have a weekend full of events for a family-friendly celebration to usher in the “Year of the Rabbit.” The events will include Chinese calligraphy […]

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO