ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wahiawa, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KITV.com

UH volleyball auntie deals with aftermath of house fire

Lauretta Sewake known as one of the "aunties" who would make and give lei to all the players and coaches at UH volleyball games. She survived a house fire. Fire damages home of one of the UH volleyball aunties. She's known as one of the aunties who would make and...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Aggressive fire attack following blaze inside home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire in Wahiawa. On Tuesday, Jan. 17 the fire broke out on Lauone Loop. HFD rushed to the scene and when they arrived at 12:45 a.m. they saw flames emanating from the rear corner of a small single-story home. Firefighters began an aggressive […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. near Hawaii Pacific University. Three vehicles were involved, HPD said. EMS said a woman and two children were evaluated on scene but they declined transport to the hospital. Authorities...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspects wanted in overnight burglary at popular boba tea shop

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for two suspects who broke into a popular boba milk tea shop in Kaimuki ln Thursday morning. Surveillance cameras captured the two burglarizing Teapresso on Waialae Avenue. The burglars were caught on surveillance video at around 5 a.m. The shop’s owner says they...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HFD investigating cause of house fire that broke out overnight in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at a home overnight in Wahiawa. Officials said they received a call for a building fire around 12:30 a.m. at Lauone Loop. Upon arrival, firefighters said they observed smoke and flames emanating from the rear corner...
WAHIAWA, HI
KITV.com

YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Make way for good fortune, lion dancing at Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Celebrations for the 2023 Lunar New Year have already started on Oahu and you can continue to take part in them at the Ala Moana Center. The shopping center said they will have a weekend full of events for a family-friendly celebration to usher in the “Year of the Rabbit.” The events will include Chinese calligraphy […]
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy