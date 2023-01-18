Read full article on original website
KITV.com
UH volleyball auntie deals with aftermath of house fire
Lauretta Sewake known as one of the "aunties" who would make and give lei to all the players and coaches at UH volleyball games. She survived a house fire. Fire damages home of one of the UH volleyball aunties. She's known as one of the aunties who would make and...
Aggressive fire attack following blaze inside home
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire in Wahiawa. On Tuesday, Jan. 17 the fire broke out on Lauone Loop. HFD rushed to the scene and when they arrived at 12:45 a.m. they saw flames emanating from the rear corner of a small single-story home. Firefighters began an aggressive […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. near Hawaii Pacific University. Three vehicles were involved, HPD said. EMS said a woman and two children were evaluated on scene but they declined transport to the hospital. Authorities...
Drive-in movie taking over Pearlridge Center parking lot this weekend
But that nostalgia can still continue and this weekend, you’ll have the next chance to go to a drive-thru movie right here in the Pearlridge Center parking lot.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Businesses plead for long-term solutions as they ‘play police’ with aggressive patrons
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hawaii businesses are reporting more confrontations with homeless people they describe as aggressive. And they say the situation is impacting their bottom line. Mike Palmer owns Kuhio Avenue Food Hall in Waikiki and says it’s the worst he’s seen in 22 years. “Our management...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Researchers believe long-tracked humpback ‘Moon’ likely died following severe spinal injury
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Researchers say a well-known whale they have tracked for 15 years likely did not survive her injuries. “Moon,” the humpback whale, was last seen on Dec. 10 off Kona. At the time, she was emaciated and covered in sea lice. The whale could also no longer...
KITV.com
Burglars at Kaimuki Teapresso steal thousands in cash and goods
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Burglars broke into the Teapresso Bar in Kaimuki early Thursday morning, and got away with thousands in cash and goods. According to a Teapresso employee, two suspects broke into the store just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, January 19.
Flood advisory for central Oahu
The Department of Emergency Management has issued a flood advisory until 7 p.m. tonight for leeward and central Oahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspects wanted in overnight burglary at popular boba tea shop
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for two suspects who broke into a popular boba milk tea shop in Kaimuki ln Thursday morning. Surveillance cameras captured the two burglarizing Teapresso on Waialae Avenue. The burglars were caught on surveillance video at around 5 a.m. The shop’s owner says they...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HFD investigating cause of house fire that broke out overnight in Wahiawa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at a home overnight in Wahiawa. Officials said they received a call for a building fire around 12:30 a.m. at Lauone Loop. Upon arrival, firefighters said they observed smoke and flames emanating from the rear corner...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Paramedics have a warning for Hawaii drivers: Tailing ambulances isn’t just inconsiderate, it’s dangerous
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency medical crews say drivers trying to get ahead in traffic are using ambulances to clear the way. Sunny Fitzgerald, a paramedic with Honolulu EMS, said it happens daily ― especially during rush hour ― and it puts them and the patients at risk. “We...
‘Yes, The Eddie will go’ Aikau family confirms
Clyde Aikau confirmed The Eddie Big Wave Invitational will happen this Sunday, Jan. 22.
Murder case of Hawaii business owners shock community
Big Island police stated that two elderly people are dead following an incident on Makalika Street in Hilo.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect charged after allegedly robbing woman, striking her with beer bottle
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 25-year-old woman has been charged in a violent robbery in Honolulu. Police said the incident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday when Shirrey Persia allegedly hit a 45-year-old woman in the back of the head with a beer bottle before taking her belongings. The victim was...
E.K. Fernandez scales big rides at Punahou Carnival due to lack of skilled workers
Popular carnivals, like the Punahou Carnival are finally back this year. But with fewer thrill rides according to EK Fernandez President Scott Fernandez. He said it all boils down to safety.
KITV.com
YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
Make way for good fortune, lion dancing at Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Celebrations for the 2023 Lunar New Year have already started on Oahu and you can continue to take part in them at the Ala Moana Center. The shopping center said they will have a weekend full of events for a family-friendly celebration to usher in the “Year of the Rabbit.” The events will include Chinese calligraphy […]
KITV.com
Wednesday Weather: Vog lingers with mostly dry and stable conditions
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly sunny and hazy skies from Hawai'i Island to O'ahu. Scattered morning showers, isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy and hazy. Isolated Showers. Lows 66 to 71. Variable winds to 15 mph.
Teen critically injured after losing control of vehicle
A female has been hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident in Hawaii Kai.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid concerns about contamination’s spread, BWS says Navy denied testing ask
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In another feud surrounding the Red Hill water crisis, the Board of Water Supply is seeking to test the Navy’s water wells but the military appears unwilling to allow it. In a one-on-one interview with HNN, BWS Chief Engineer and Manager Ernie Lau expressed his frustration...
