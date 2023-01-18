Report: Chelsea Looking For Around £40 Million For Midfielder

Chelsea have reportedly set a price of around £40 million for midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Since returning from his loan spell at Crystal Palace, things have not exactly gone to plan for midfielder Conor Gallagher. He has not built on his time at Selhurst Park, leading to constant rumors about a potential exit from Stamford Bridge.

He has picked up his form of late but that has not cooled any of these rumors. David Ornstein discussed his understanding of the latest surrounding the Englishman's future earlier this week.

Speaking on the Athletic's football pod, Ornstein stated his belief that Chelsea are looking for a fee of around £40 million from interested parties to sanction a permanent exit for Gallagher. He is unsure if this is an obtainable figure for the Blues but that will not stop them from trying.

He mentioned Newcastle, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, West Ham, and Everton as potential landing spots for the midfielder. Given his experience in the Premier League and his status as a homegrown player, the fee quoted by Ornstein does not seem outlandish.

With his future uncertain, Gallagher will need to continue to attempt to work his way into Graham Potter's long-term vision if he wants to be an integral part of this Chelsea side.

