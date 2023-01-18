ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13-year-old accused of killing teen in Clairton released on nonmonetary bond

 5 days ago

13-year-old boy accused of killing another teen in Clairton now out of jail 00:27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A judge has set 'nonmonetary' bail for a 13-year-old boy charged in a deadly shooting in Clairton.

Laquan Rich-Cabbagestalk is facing criminal homicide and firearms charges in the shooting death of 13-year-old Chase Jones along Wilson Avenue on Monday night.

Rich-Cabbagestalk was arraigned on Tuesday evening and a judge set a nonmonetary bail, allowing for his release.

A preliminary hearing for Rich-Cabbagestalk is scheduled for later this month.

Comments / 12

patnancy2
5d ago

Bail what kind of judge would give this kid bail after he murder another. I don’t care if this kid is 13 or not he needs to be in jail

guest
5d ago

white boy in Penn hills was 13,when he shot his brother and killed him for jumping on the bed..he charges as a youth, and had a trial to see if he would be charged as adult,but news never mentioned out come,but yet,this young black is already being charged as an adult,with no court hearing to see if he would be charged as an adult... channel 11 showed the black youth picture,but never showed the white youth picture...I wonder why?

Princess Young
4d ago

kids do what they do because they know they won't have to pay for their crimes. this is horrible. 13 year old know about the dangers of playing with guns.

