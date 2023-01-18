ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Blackfoot trustees uphold 4-day school week

After three years since its implementation, trustees of Blackfoot School District 55 upheld the four-day school week when they voted to approve the calendar for the 2023-24 school year Tuesday. The way Superintendent Brian Kress sees it, the district had a mandate to uphold the four-day school week as a...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Gov. Little speaks on property taxes, education funding and fentanyl at CEI

With brief stops in Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene and Twin Falls on Monday, Gov. Brad Little also made his way to Idaho Falls to discuss the main focus points from last week’s State of the State address. “Boise is quite a long way away from most parts of the state and I think it is important to get out of Boise and let people ask us questions and that we can tailor to their specific areas,” Little said. “Whether it’s about funding, infrastructure, anything, the whole...
IDAHO STATE
svinews.com

Jackson sees rise in Idaho women seeking abortions

JACKSON — As Wyoming lawmakers double down on efforts to make abortions illegal, introducing a bill that would prohibit chemical abortions, a Teton County doctor said that would affect not only Wyoming women but Idahoans as well. Of 26 abortion patients from September through November last year, 70% were...
WYOMING STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Snake headwater reservoirs benefit less from recent storms

Upper Snake River managers are watching the basin’s important east side, where headwater areas so far have seen comparatively less benefit from recent Pacific storms. Snowpack to date for the Oct. 1 water year is looking good, but total precipitation in the east is trailing the other smaller sub-basins, said Brian Stevens, area water operations manager for the U.S.Bureau of Reclamation’s Upper Snake Field Office in Heyburn, Idaho.
JACKSON, WY
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho

Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho8.com

Madison outlasts Thunder Ridge for a 51-49 High Country conference win

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Madison Bobcats outlasted the Thunder Ridge Titans in a big conference battle Tuesday night, taking the dub 51-49. At one point in the first half, Madison held an 11-point lead, but throughout the contest, Thunder Ridge kept chipping away at that deficit. Eventually closing it...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man who lost leg in farming accident has endured multiple surgeries as fundraiser aims to help

NEWDALE — Friends, family and community members are raising money for a man who lost his leg after slipping and falling into a grain auger in Fremont County. Riley Davis, a 25-year-old Arizona native, was cleaning up around the grain bins at a silo on Friday when he “slipped on ice and fell into a large grain auger,” according to a GoFundMe fundraising account. “His left leg was amputated above the knee, and he is currently undergoing a series of operations.”
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
svinews.com

Coroner identifies Thayne man found deceased in semi

The Bonneville County, Idaho Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a Thayne man who was found deceased in his semi-truck on January 11. Bradley Miller, 60, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 26 at milepost 366, roughly 10 miles north of Swan Valley, when he had a medical issue and drove off the right shoulder of the road into a deep snowbank. Idaho State Police said Miller was found deceased when they arrived on scene. An official cause of death has not been released and no further details regarding the incident have been made available.
THAYNE, WY
Idaho State Journal

Local man charged with stalking for ignoring no-contact order

CHUBBUCK — A 34-year-old local man was recently arrested after police say he ignored a no-contact order between him and a woman by sending her several emails. Nicholas Ottimer Finney, of Chubbuck, has been charged with felony first-degree stalking following a recent Chubbuck Police Department investigation, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Wednesday. The investigation began to unfold on Jan. 14 when the woman contacted...
CHUBBUCK, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy