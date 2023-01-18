Read full article on original website
Post Register
Blackfoot trustees uphold 4-day school week
After three years since its implementation, trustees of Blackfoot School District 55 upheld the four-day school week when they voted to approve the calendar for the 2023-24 school year Tuesday. The way Superintendent Brian Kress sees it, the district had a mandate to uphold the four-day school week as a...
Gov. Little speaks on property taxes, education funding and fentanyl at CEI
With brief stops in Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene and Twin Falls on Monday, Gov. Brad Little also made his way to Idaho Falls to discuss the main focus points from last week’s State of the State address. “Boise is quite a long way away from most parts of the state and I think it is important to get out of Boise and let people ask us questions and that we can tailor to their specific areas,” Little said. “Whether it’s about funding, infrastructure, anything, the whole...
svinews.com
Jackson sees rise in Idaho women seeking abortions
JACKSON — As Wyoming lawmakers double down on efforts to make abortions illegal, introducing a bill that would prohibit chemical abortions, a Teton County doctor said that would affect not only Wyoming women but Idahoans as well. Of 26 abortion patients from September through November last year, 70% were...
Coastal Farm and Home and C-A-L Ranch Stores announce merger
Coastal Farm and Home along with C-A-L Ranch Stores announced the combination of both companies.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Idaho Falls General Manager elected to chair regional public power board
The Executive Committee of the Public Power Council (PPC) elected Idaho Falls Power General Manager Bear Prairie chair of the board for 2023-2024.
Snake headwater reservoirs benefit less from recent storms
Upper Snake River managers are watching the basin’s important east side, where headwater areas so far have seen comparatively less benefit from recent Pacific storms. Snowpack to date for the Oct. 1 water year is looking good, but total precipitation in the east is trailing the other smaller sub-basins, said Brian Stevens, area water operations manager for the U.S.Bureau of Reclamation’s Upper Snake Field Office in Heyburn, Idaho.
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Home decor and art business opens in old downtown Idaho Falls tattoo parlor
IDAHO FALLS – Ashley Webb’s passion is turning an old building into a usable space. She’s been involved in several downtown renovation projects over the years, and in September, she partnered with Meggan Mitchell for a business venture. The Black Brick Co. opened at 1120 South Boulevard...
Post Register
Jefferson County denies reconsiderations for denied zone changes in the county
Several county residents attended the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners meeting on Jan. 9 to speak in favor of and against two separate zone change reconsiderations, which were both ultimately denied. Nathan Stinger, with Stinger Investments, who owns the current Cedar Cove Subdivision came before the board seeking a reconsideration...
Idaho Falls warehouse could be Amazon’s
A large warehouse under construction during the last several months is nearing completion.
KIVI-TV
Prosecutors: Lori Daybell intended for her children to die and participated in their killings
This article was shared from East Idaho News, written by Nate Eaton. Prosecutors plan to present “sufficient evidence” that shows Lori Vallow Daybell intended for her two children and Tammy Daybell to die and that she participated in the killings of her kids. That’s according to court documents...
Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho
Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
Idaho8.com
Madison outlasts Thunder Ridge for a 51-49 High Country conference win
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Madison Bobcats outlasted the Thunder Ridge Titans in a big conference battle Tuesday night, taking the dub 51-49. At one point in the first half, Madison held an 11-point lead, but throughout the contest, Thunder Ridge kept chipping away at that deficit. Eventually closing it...
eastidahonews.com
Man who lost leg in farming accident has endured multiple surgeries as fundraiser aims to help
NEWDALE — Friends, family and community members are raising money for a man who lost his leg after slipping and falling into a grain auger in Fremont County. Riley Davis, a 25-year-old Arizona native, was cleaning up around the grain bins at a silo on Friday when he “slipped on ice and fell into a large grain auger,” according to a GoFundMe fundraising account. “His left leg was amputated above the knee, and he is currently undergoing a series of operations.”
eastidahonews.com
Life Lessons: John went to fix a plumbing problem at Vivian’s house and they ended up getting married
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
svinews.com
Coroner identifies Thayne man found deceased in semi
The Bonneville County, Idaho Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a Thayne man who was found deceased in his semi-truck on January 11. Bradley Miller, 60, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 26 at milepost 366, roughly 10 miles north of Swan Valley, when he had a medical issue and drove off the right shoulder of the road into a deep snowbank. Idaho State Police said Miller was found deceased when they arrived on scene. An official cause of death has not been released and no further details regarding the incident have been made available.
Local man charged with stalking for ignoring no-contact order
CHUBBUCK — A 34-year-old local man was recently arrested after police say he ignored a no-contact order between him and a woman by sending her several emails. Nicholas Ottimer Finney, of Chubbuck, has been charged with felony first-degree stalking following a recent Chubbuck Police Department investigation, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Wednesday. The investigation began to unfold on Jan. 14 when the woman contacted...
UPS driver from Pocatello dies in crash on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT—A UPS driver is dead after crashing his truck on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot on Friday morning, Idaho State Police said. The UPS truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash, which occurred around 10:30 a.m. south of Blackfoot. State police said the deceased UPS driver was a 46-year-old man from Pocatello but they have not yet released his name. ...
eastidahonews.com
Train crashes into car after vehicle fails to yield, authorities say
IONA — A vehicle with one juvenile and an adult inside was hit by a train Thursday afternoon. It happened on 50th East, north of Lincoln Road, in Bonneville County around 3:40 p.m., according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. Sgt. Bryan Lovell, a spokesman with the...
Police investigate car vs train collision
Bonneville County sheriff deputies are investigating a car vs train collision near Iona.
