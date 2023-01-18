Letter: Limits on teachers, none on students, hurt our schools

Our public schools are not conducive to learning for anyone. The schools’ reliance on technology to teach students is practically criminal.

No wonder so many unqualified teachers are going into the education field. They aren’t responsible for teaching anymore. They refer to the computer and do a learning assignment or a learning game. There is very little independent thinking or problem-solving going on in today’s classroom. It’s hard to believe these students will be the future of our society.

It’s obvious why crime is an issue in our school system. It appears there is no structure at home. No lessons of respect. My generation would’ve never spoken to adults the way these kids do.

There are also too many limits placed on instructors to control their classroom. The parameters placed on our school system to remove prayer and corporal punishment from the classroom are unrealistic at best. These students need to be taught respect and a healthy fear of acting out. They will never survive in an employment setting or society at large without respect for other persons and, at the very least, for themselves.

Permission slips should be sent home with each student asking parents what level of discipline can be administered to each child. Therefore, the parents who refuse to allow their child to be disciplined at school can and should expect to receive numerous phone calls throughout the day if their child lacks the discipline to behave in a social and public setting of instruction.

SHARON RUSSELL

Hertford

Public Works staff don’t get enough credit for hard work

On Jan. 12 I called the Elizabeth City Public Works Department inquiring about trimming some bushes next to my fence on city property that had grown beyond the fence. Within an hour I met a public works gentleman. We both surveyed the issue of the overgrown bushes. He agreed that they needed trimming.

A short time latter four hard-working city workers showed up and did a great job trimming the bushes and cleaning up the debris. I wanted to thank them for a job well done. Our public works people work hard and don’t get get much credit.

FRED BATT

Elizabeth City