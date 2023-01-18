Upper valley areas of I-15 and US 20 with low visibility and freezing fog on your windshield will slow you down this morning with temps and wind chills in the single digits for mountains. Highs with overcast and cloudy conditions ahead of snow tonight will hit the low 20's to near 30. Slick conditions and light snow possible with the fog and low clouds. Snow starts overnight with more of push to accumulate south into lower Magic Valley areas with a dusting to make things slick for the main I-15 stretch tomorrow morning with continued frozen temps in the single digits. Another chance of snow with a system Saturday. 30% of drive-by snow tomorrow for Pocatello and Idaho Falls. Download our free app and stay ahead of changing weather and alerts like this morning's fog.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO