4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Denny's Set to Open New Location in Rexburg, Idaho - Grand Opening Date AnnouncedBryan DijkhuizenRexburg, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Great Pizza Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho Falls, ID
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Idaho Falls transportation service, GIFT, exceeds expectations
Going on seven months of operation, the Greater Idaho Falls Transit has given more than 47,000 rides now, more than originally expected.
Road salt helps but also hurts our vehicles
Idaho Falls Public Works uses salt to help remove any excess ice and snow off the roads, but it can also come at the expense of our own vehicles.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: School ordered to close, farmer survives accident with train and ‘dense fog’ grounds flights
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Jan. 16 to Jan. 22 in east Idaho history. SUGAR CITY — A local school was ordered to close until the board of trustees “had provided sufficient pure water for drinking purposes,” according to the Sugar City Times.
3 things to know this morning – January 19, 2023
Here's what you should to start your Thursday.
eastidahonews.com
Man who lost leg in farming accident has endured multiple surgeries as fundraiser aims to help
NEWDALE — Friends, family and community members are raising money for a man who lost his leg after slipping and falling into a grain auger in Fremont County. Riley Davis, a 25-year-old Arizona native, was cleaning up around the grain bins at a silo on Friday when he “slipped on ice and fell into a large grain auger,” according to a GoFundMe fundraising account. “His left leg was amputated above the knee, and he is currently undergoing a series of operations.”
Second moose in three weeks found wandering around Pocatello
POCATELLO — For the second time in three weeks, there’s been a moose on the loose in the north Pocatello area. Officials with the Idaho Fish and Game Department as well as Chubbuck police worked to relocate a moose Tuesday afternoon that had become stuck inside the racetrack at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds. “We did have a moose come down off the hill and wander in one of...
Post Register
Opinion: CEI fails to get passing grade in enrollment
In May 2017, Bonneville County voters approved a new taxing district after turning Eastern Idaho Technical College into a community college. The proponents of the new College of Eastern Idaho relied heavily on a Community College Study Panel Report to advance their argument to create CEI. In October 2022, CEI announced a growth of 8% in student enrollment from the fall of 2021 to the fall of 2022.
Judge makes ruling in Daybell trial
A judge denied a request to postpone the murder trial for Chad and Lori Daybell and they will not be permitted to have face-to-face meetings or phone calls for strategy sessions.
Gov. Little speaks on property taxes, education funding and fentanyl at CEI
With brief stops in Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene and Twin Falls on Monday, Gov. Brad Little also made his way to Idaho Falls to discuss the main focus points from last week’s State of the State address. “Boise is quite a long way away from most parts of the state and I think it is important to get out of Boise and let people ask us questions and that we can tailor to their specific areas,” Little said. “Whether it’s about funding, infrastructure, anything, the whole...
eastidahonews.com
Life Lessons: John went to fix a plumbing problem at Vivian’s house and they ended up getting married
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho
Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
Post Register
Blackfoot trustees uphold 4-day school week
After three years since its implementation, trustees of Blackfoot School District 55 upheld the four-day school week when they voted to approve the calendar for the 2023-24 school year Tuesday. The way Superintendent Brian Kress sees it, the district had a mandate to uphold the four-day school week as a...
Dog dies in fire that destroys mobile home in Driggs
At 9:58 PM last night Teton County Fire began responding to an active structure fire in the mobile home park behind Provisions in Downtown Driggs. Crews arrived on scene approximately 7 minutes after the call first came in, immediately hooking up hoses and battling the fire. The occupants of the home were not present when the blaze started, although a family dog was found deceased during the response. ...
Mobile home fire under investigation
Officials are investigating the cause of a mobile home fire in Driggs on Monday.
Idaho8.com
Freezing Fog Advisory through 2pm
Upper valley areas of I-15 and US 20 with low visibility and freezing fog on your windshield will slow you down this morning with temps and wind chills in the single digits for mountains. Highs with overcast and cloudy conditions ahead of snow tonight will hit the low 20's to near 30. Slick conditions and light snow possible with the fog and low clouds. Snow starts overnight with more of push to accumulate south into lower Magic Valley areas with a dusting to make things slick for the main I-15 stretch tomorrow morning with continued frozen temps in the single digits. Another chance of snow with a system Saturday. 30% of drive-by snow tomorrow for Pocatello and Idaho Falls. Download our free app and stay ahead of changing weather and alerts like this morning's fog.
svinews.com
Coroner identifies Thayne man found deceased in semi
The Bonneville County, Idaho Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a Thayne man who was found deceased in his semi-truck on January 11. Bradley Miller, 60, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 26 at milepost 366, roughly 10 miles north of Swan Valley, when he had a medical issue and drove off the right shoulder of the road into a deep snowbank. Idaho State Police said Miller was found deceased when they arrived on scene. An official cause of death has not been released and no further details regarding the incident have been made available.
Post Register
New Bengal Chang follows mysterious trail to Pocatello
Last November, St. Louis Post Dispatch columnist Jeff Gordon was doing his weekly review of all the Division I men’s basketball programs in the area, when he came to Lindenwood University. “Next up for Lindenwood is Wednesday’s home game against Idaho State and the mysterious Ed Chang, who was...
Police investigate car vs train collision
Bonneville County sheriff deputies are investigating a car vs train collision near Iona.
Post Register
Jefferson County denies reconsiderations for denied zone changes in the county
Several county residents attended the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners meeting on Jan. 9 to speak in favor of and against two separate zone change reconsiderations, which were both ultimately denied. Nathan Stinger, with Stinger Investments, who owns the current Cedar Cove Subdivision came before the board seeking a reconsideration...
