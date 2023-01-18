ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Man who lost leg in farming accident has endured multiple surgeries as fundraiser aims to help

NEWDALE — Friends, family and community members are raising money for a man who lost his leg after slipping and falling into a grain auger in Fremont County. Riley Davis, a 25-year-old Arizona native, was cleaning up around the grain bins at a silo on Friday when he “slipped on ice and fell into a large grain auger,” according to a GoFundMe fundraising account. “His left leg was amputated above the knee, and he is currently undergoing a series of operations.”
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Second moose in three weeks found wandering around Pocatello

POCATELLO — For the second time in three weeks, there’s been a moose on the loose in the north Pocatello area. Officials with the Idaho Fish and Game Department as well as Chubbuck police worked to relocate a moose Tuesday afternoon that had become stuck inside the racetrack at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds. “We did have a moose come down off the hill and wander in one of...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Opinion: CEI fails to get passing grade in enrollment

In May 2017, Bonneville County voters approved a new taxing district after turning Eastern Idaho Technical College into a community college. The proponents of the new College of Eastern Idaho relied heavily on a Community College Study Panel Report to advance their argument to create CEI. In October 2022, CEI announced a growth of 8% in student enrollment from the fall of 2021 to the fall of 2022.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Gov. Little speaks on property taxes, education funding and fentanyl at CEI

With brief stops in Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene and Twin Falls on Monday, Gov. Brad Little also made his way to Idaho Falls to discuss the main focus points from last week’s State of the State address. “Boise is quite a long way away from most parts of the state and I think it is important to get out of Boise and let people ask us questions and that we can tailor to their specific areas,” Little said. “Whether it’s about funding, infrastructure, anything, the whole...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho

Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Post Register

Blackfoot trustees uphold 4-day school week

After three years since its implementation, trustees of Blackfoot School District 55 upheld the four-day school week when they voted to approve the calendar for the 2023-24 school year Tuesday. The way Superintendent Brian Kress sees it, the district had a mandate to uphold the four-day school week as a...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Dog dies in fire that destroys mobile home in Driggs

At 9:58 PM last night Teton County Fire began responding to an active structure fire in the mobile home park behind Provisions in Downtown Driggs. Crews arrived on scene approximately 7 minutes after the call first came in, immediately hooking up hoses and battling the fire. The occupants of the home were not present when the blaze started, although a family dog was found deceased during the response. ...
DRIGGS, ID
Idaho8.com

Freezing Fog Advisory through 2pm

Upper valley areas of I-15 and US 20 with low visibility and freezing fog on your windshield will slow you down this morning with temps and wind chills in the single digits for mountains. Highs with overcast and cloudy conditions ahead of snow tonight will hit the low 20's to near 30. Slick conditions and light snow possible with the fog and low clouds. Snow starts overnight with more of push to accumulate south into lower Magic Valley areas with a dusting to make things slick for the main I-15 stretch tomorrow morning with continued frozen temps in the single digits. Another chance of snow with a system Saturday. 30% of drive-by snow tomorrow for Pocatello and Idaho Falls. Download our free app and stay ahead of changing weather and alerts like this morning's fog.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
svinews.com

Coroner identifies Thayne man found deceased in semi

The Bonneville County, Idaho Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a Thayne man who was found deceased in his semi-truck on January 11. Bradley Miller, 60, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 26 at milepost 366, roughly 10 miles north of Swan Valley, when he had a medical issue and drove off the right shoulder of the road into a deep snowbank. Idaho State Police said Miller was found deceased when they arrived on scene. An official cause of death has not been released and no further details regarding the incident have been made available.
THAYNE, WY
Post Register

New Bengal Chang follows mysterious trail to Pocatello

Last November, St. Louis Post Dispatch columnist Jeff Gordon was doing his weekly review of all the Division I men’s basketball programs in the area, when he came to Lindenwood University. “Next up for Lindenwood is Wednesday’s home game against Idaho State and the mysterious Ed Chang, who was...
POCATELLO, ID

