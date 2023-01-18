We must support our neighbors in the coming months because awful legislation snakes its way through the Montana legislature. Legislators will ask voters to change the constitution and outlaw abortion. Legislators will question why tribal reservations should exist or why enrolled tribal members should be “allowed” to vote or participate in Montana politics. Legislators will continue their war against the LGBTQ+ community with their animus and their loathing—a war in which youths and adults are dying just because they’re queer, a war in which only the one side is dying because only the other side is attacking.

MONTANA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO