Idaho State

NBCMontana

Lawmakers eye changes to teacher retirement system

HELENA, Mont. — A proposal making its way through the Montana Legislature seeks to alleviate staffing challenges in public schools by relaxing laws governing retirees re-entering the education workforce. One of a growing number of measures designed to address Montana’s teacher shortage, House Bill 117 would increase the amount...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Bureau of Land Management considering expanding Western Solar Plan to Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering updates to its 2012 Western Solar Plan which include expanding the plan to five new states, including Montana. Currently, the Western Solar Plan includes six southwestern states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. Public input is being...
BILLINGS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

You Have To Be Born In Montana To Be ‘Local’

That was the overwhelming response when I posed the question, "How long do you have to live in Montana, to be considered a local?" It is a question that can have a lot of different answers, just depending on who you ask. Different Opinions. Some of the responses that I...
MONTANA STATE
montanakaimin.com

Montana minimum wage increase makes cents for UM workers

Almost 200 University of Montana job positions will have their wages raised due to Montana’s recent minimum wage increase, according to Sheila Wright, UM’s human resources payroll manager. But not all of these positions are active. According to Wright, raising those wages was a fairly simple process for...
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

Why are people hanging out in Montana's radon-filled mines?

Austin Amestoy Welcome to The Big Why, a series from Montana Public Radio where we find out what we can discover together. I'm your host, Austin Amestoy. This is a show about listener-powered reporting. We'll answer questions, large or small, about anything under the Big Sky. By Montanans. For Montana, this is the Big Why. This week's question comes to us from a listener.
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover 5 Steaming Hot Springs in Montana To Warm Up In

Hot springs are unique places in the world where spring water is subjected to heat, causing the temperature of the water to quickly rise. While not all hot springs are available, some are open and ready for people to come and take a dip!. Montana is home to more than...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Bill Would Let Pharmacists Prescribe Some Medications in Montana

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Senator Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, has introduced a bill intended to help address access to prescription medications, especially in rural parts of the state where healthcare providers are not easily accessible. McGillvray said Senate Bill 112 would allow pharmacists to prescribe some medications to patients, but...
MONTANA STATE
ypradio.org

Report suggests fixes to inequities in Native American incarceration rates

A report commissioned by the MacArthur Foundation explores justice system inequities that cause Native Americans to be incarcerated at much higher rates than the general population. Researchers’ review of state data showed that Native people make up about 7% of Montana’s population but are at least 20% of the state...
MONTANA STATE
montanakaimin.com

Letter to the editor

We must support our neighbors in the coming months because awful legislation snakes its way through the Montana legislature. Legislators will ask voters to change the constitution and outlaw abortion. Legislators will question why tribal reservations should exist or why enrolled tribal members should be “allowed” to vote or participate in Montana politics. Legislators will continue their war against the LGBTQ+ community with their animus and their loathing—a war in which youths and adults are dying just because they’re queer, a war in which only the one side is dying because only the other side is attacking.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

How an Obamacare remnant survives and prospers in Montana

As health-insurance cooperatives created by “Obamacare” collapsed like dominoes in the mid-2010s, the Montana co-op faced its own multimillion-dollar chasm, created by an obscure political deal in Washington, D.C. But the Helena-based Mountain Health Co-op scratched out a $15 million loan to stay afloat — and this month...
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

An Open Letter to Those Who Reserved All of the Montana Campsites

To Those Who Reserved ALL of the Montana Campsites for this Summer,. I have always been happy with my ability to be spontaneous and casually go on adventures here in the great state of Montana. But, thanks to technology and people who are more organized and less spontaneous than I am, it is becoming impossible to live my Montana life like I used to.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

MHSA amends guidelines for co-ops, announces school realignments

HELENA — The Montana High School Association has amended its rules for co-ops, announcing Thursday that any schools whose combined enrollment exceeds the maximum limit for a class will compete in the next class up. The decision was made at the MHSA's annual meeting Monday in Missoula. The amendment...
MISSOULA, MT
Post Register

Oregon school board drops ban on gay pride and other symbols

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A school district in Oregon has quietly rescinded its ban on educators displaying symbols of the Black Lives Matter movement or gay pride, following a court settlement with a teachers' union. Newberg, Ore., a town of about 25,000 residents nestled in Oregon's wine country, had...
NEWBERG, OR
Daily Montanan

Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing

Erin Harris’s father, a veteran who developed dementia, would point his guns at “imaginary ghosts that were oftentimes innocent people,” she said. He lined his floors and walls with ammunition, she told a House committee Friday as she testified in favor of a bill that would create “an extreme risk protection order” law in Montana. […] The post Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Montana's emergency rental assistance program is ending

The Montana Emergency Rental Assistance program is coming to an end. The Department of Commerce says that they will stop accepting new applications after Jan. 20th due to diminishing federal funding. The program was created as part of federal relief programs at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide...
MONTANA STATE

