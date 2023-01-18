ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Opinion: A timely question: Whatever happened to honesty?

Growing up in the Presbyterian Church, I remember with clarity a simple sermon on honesty. Our minister emphasized the importance of always telling the truth, and he compared telling lies with squeezing out toothpaste. We cannot take back lies once they leave our lips, he explained, just as we cannot force toothpaste back into the tube after we squeeze it out.
Opinion: Voters need to wake up

It is — maybe past — time for party (both) loyalists to put their "our way only" books aside and look at what's happening to this country of ours. We are being divided, and we (voters) seem not to care nor ask why. "Together, we stand. Divided, we fall."
The Hill

Democrats introduce constitutional amendment to reverse Citizens United campaign finance ruling

A group of House Democrats introduced a constitutional amendment on Thursday to overturn a Supreme Court ruling that eliminated restrictions on corporate campaign spending. The Supreme Court’s 2010 ruling in the Citizens United v. FEC case prohibited the government from restricting political campaign spending by companies, nonprofit organizations and unions. This amendment, if passed, would…
Shameel Shams

Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused

People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
The Atlantic

Asymmetrical Conspiracism Is Hurting Democracy

As an American living in Britain for the past decade, I’ve had a front-row seat to two dysfunctional democracies hell-bent on embarrassing themselves. President Donald Trump warned that a hurricane was “one of the wettest we’ve ever seen, from the standpoint of water.” Prime Minister Liz Truss failed to outlast a lettuce at Downing Street. These years have not inspired confidence in democracy.
CBS New York

Mayor Adams calls for national response to migrant crisis

WASHINGTON -- The asylum seeker crisis took center stage at the annual Mayors Conference in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.Mayor Eric Adams attended and called for sweeping reforms when it comes to immigration and asylum seekers, even floating the idea, once again, that the city could house migrants on cruise ships.The mayor started his speech at the U.S. Conference of Mayors on a light note, responding to a joke from Miami's mayor about people leaving New York."We're going to steal back some of the folks who moved to Miami," Adams said.But he quickly pivoted to people already arriving in the Big...
Opinion: Jim Jones' true colors

Jim Jones, the self-proclaimed former Republican, continues to show readers who he really is. Is he, as he claims, a middle-of-the-road call them as he sees them type of independent or is he just a blatant leftist?. Anyone that has read Jim Jones knows he is anti-Republican and anti-Trump. So,...
Opinion: What’s with the Mountain States Policy Center big-spending plan? Part 2

The Mountain States Policy Center, which bills itself as a “free-market-oriented think tank,” has been promoting what it calls a “school choice” plan. The words conjure up visions of parents being offered a variety of school options from which they can pick and choose. Actually, the options are the same ones that are presently available to parents — public, private and parochial. The only change with MSPC’s plan is that all options would be paid for with dollars extracted from Idaho taxpayers. It is, in essence, a tax-and-spend proposal that would force taxpayers to finance private and religious schooling, in addition to paying for the public education system.
The Associated Press

Netanyahu moving ahead on legal overhaul despite outcry

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday his government plans to charge ahead with an overhaul of the country’s judicial system, despite fierce criticism from top legal officials and protests against the changes that drew tens of thousands of people. Netanyahu, who is...

