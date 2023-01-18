ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Council Explores Unarmed Response Options After Fatal LAPD Incidents

Multiple Los Angeles City Council members are exploring unarmed response options, sparked by recent high-profile critical incidents involving LAPD. “The deaths of Keenan Anderson, Oscar Leon Sanchez, and Takar Smith underscore that our work in reforming procedures, demanding accountability, and expanding deployment of unarmed response where appropriate is far from over,” Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez said Tuesday.
Body Language: Arts Calendar January 19-25

This week the language of art feels physical, as creatives use the body as the site and medium of expression. From the return of a beloved festival of dance on film, to an online show of art around the Woman. Life. Freedom movement, an interactive installation of social systems sculpture, a new play about empathy gone awry, psychologically charged portraits of women, a look at art’s role in politics, a benefit for a foundation helping artists in need, an obsessive collection of interesting bar napkins, a massive group show of new contemporary art opens with a bang, and abstract paintings quietly contemplate the body’s place in nature.
Enny Owl Recalls Florence and the Machine

Enny Owl: In 2015 I saw Florence and the Machine live for the first time. Florence was headlining Austin City Limits and I watched her fly across the stage like the wind in awe. She was breathtaking. She commanded the audience so powerfully and I was so inspired. As someone...
Hell’s Kitchen Comes To Trejo’s Tacos and New Bar At Lunetta – Here’s What’s Popping Up

Starting Thursday, Jan. 26 through Sunday, Feb. 26, Danny Trejo will team up with L.A. chef Dafne Mejia of Hell’s Kitchen, and feature her winning “HELLrizo” taco made with chorizo, Al Pastor sauce and topped with a slice of grilled pineapple, and a slice of avocado on a green corn tortilla, at the Trejo’s Tacos Hollywood Cantina location only. Trejo was recently a judge on Season 21, alongside Chef Gordon Ramsey, in the “Everyone’s Taco’ing About It” episode, where the competing chefs went head-to-head in creating an elevated taco. To kick off the winning collaboration, a celebration will be held at Trejo’s Tacos Hollywood Cantina on Jan. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with Trejo and Mejia on hand, alongside live music.
