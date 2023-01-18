This week the language of art feels physical, as creatives use the body as the site and medium of expression. From the return of a beloved festival of dance on film, to an online show of art around the Woman. Life. Freedom movement, an interactive installation of social systems sculpture, a new play about empathy gone awry, psychologically charged portraits of women, a look at art’s role in politics, a benefit for a foundation helping artists in need, an obsessive collection of interesting bar napkins, a massive group show of new contemporary art opens with a bang, and abstract paintings quietly contemplate the body’s place in nature.

