Fairfax County, VA

Phillip Norrod
1d ago

Maybe slowing down might be a start. Thinking you can handle a 3000 lb car with probably limited time behind the wheel. Then adding it was night time so your thought processing goes down. Very sorry for your loss.

Residents say fixing Lee Chapel Road could save lives in Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Thousands of residents are calling for safety changes to be made to a busy Fairfax County roadway. It comes less than a week after two teens were killed in a crash on Lee Chapel Road. Police said speed was a factor in the incident. It's one of many crashes that have occurred along the same stretch before.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Alexandria woman arrested for stealing car with 6-year-old girl inside

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The woman police believe stole a car with a six-year-old girl inside has been arrested. Fairfax County police announced Thursday that 40-year-old Tanisha Hall is now in custody. The search for Hall lasted nearly four days and ended with officers using the victim's phone to track the vehicle to the 80 block of South Bragg Street in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Rideshare driver shot in Prince George's County, police say she wasn't intended target

EDMONSTON, Md. — A rideshare driver was shot Wednesday night in Prince George's County, and police said they believe she wasn't the intended target. The shooting took place around 8:25 in the 5600 block of Lafayette Place in the town of Edmonston. Prince George's County police said the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Car crash leaves driver dead in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two cars collided, killing one driver, in Prince George's County Wednesday evening. According to a series of tweets from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the crash happened in the area of Addison Road and Willburn Drive in Capitol Heights around 5:30 p.m.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Police investigate deadly shooting in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Thursday evening. The shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police said responding officers found a man who was not conscious nor breathing and had been...
WASHINGTON, DC
Scam reported in King George

A King George citizen reported receiving a phone call from an unknown number with a female pretending to be her granddaughter. Her “granddaughter” told her she was just in a bad accident and the other party involved was a pregnant woman critically injured and being transported to the hospital. Her “granddaughter” said she had sustained injuries also from the accident, but she needed the grandmother to meet the public defender with $12,500 cash bond so that she could be released from custody for causing the accident. The “granddaughter” stated that a deputy provided her with a case number to give the public defender.
KING GEORGE, VA
“this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned”

“not sure what happened or how each car ended up where they did, but this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned. Very glad no pedestrians appear to have been hurt, as it is also one of the only spots to cross North Capitol Street. The city is aware of the issues with accidents here but favors commuters over the communities that surround it.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
