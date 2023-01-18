Read full article on original website
Phillip Norrod
1d ago
Maybe slowing down might be a start. Thinking you can handle a 3000 lb car with probably limited time behind the wheel. Then adding it was night time so your thought processing goes down. Very sorry for your loss.
6
3 people hurt after train, truck collide in Prince William County
One of the three people who was in the truck had critical injuries after the collision.
fox5dc.com
Residents say fixing Lee Chapel Road could save lives in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Thousands of residents are calling for safety changes to be made to a busy Fairfax County roadway. It comes less than a week after two teens were killed in a crash on Lee Chapel Road. Police said speed was a factor in the incident. It's one of many crashes that have occurred along the same stretch before.
20-year-old Virginia father murdered, police arrest 2
The case of a missing Northern Virginia father takes a tragic turn as police arret two men in they say murdered 20-year-old Jose Abelino.
Metro News
Berkeley County sheriff responds to scrutiny after daughter’s traffic accident
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon is responding to questions about how he responded following his daughter’s Jan. 6 car crash on Cemetery Road outside of Martinsburg. Portions of a Snapchat video posted on Facebook reportedly show Carrie Harmon, 22, the night of the accident expressing...
fox5dc.com
Alexandria woman arrested for stealing car with 6-year-old girl inside
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The woman police believe stole a car with a six-year-old girl inside has been arrested. Fairfax County police announced Thursday that 40-year-old Tanisha Hall is now in custody. The search for Hall lasted nearly four days and ended with officers using the victim's phone to track the vehicle to the 80 block of South Bragg Street in Alexandria.
Deadly collision in Prince George's County under investigation
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Detectives with the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating a deadly collision that occurred Thursday evening near a Shell gas station in Forestville, Maryland. Around 5 p.m., officers responded to Forestville Road and Stewart Road in Forestville, Maryland for a crash involving three...
WJLA
Rideshare driver shot in Prince George's County, police say she wasn't intended target
EDMONSTON, Md. — A rideshare driver was shot Wednesday night in Prince George's County, and police said they believe she wasn't the intended target. The shooting took place around 8:25 in the 5600 block of Lafayette Place in the town of Edmonston. Prince George's County police said the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police: Alleged fight over drugs leaves one man dead and sisters without their family home in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A murder suspect is being held without bond following a police standoff Sunday in Southeast D.C. that ended in a house fire that left at least two families without a home. Sherman Holley, 45, of Southeast D.C. pleaded not guilty to second degree murder charges...
Suspects wanted in SE DC shooting that caused crash where 8 people were injured
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying and locating three suspects involved in a shooting that led to a crash Wednesday night where eight people were injured. EMS workers said four of those injured were juveniles. Editor's Note: The video above...
Eight teens charged after fight at Spotsylvania high school
Eight teens between the ages of 14 and 17 have been charged in connection to a fight at a high school in Spotsylvania that police say sent a 17-year-old to the hospital.
Car crash leaves driver dead in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two cars collided, killing one driver, in Prince George's County Wednesday evening. According to a series of tweets from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the crash happened in the area of Addison Road and Willburn Drive in Capitol Heights around 5:30 p.m.
Video Shows Brawl At Spotsylvania HS That Left Teen Hospitalized
Parents are demanding safety improvements after a violent fight caught on video sent at least one student to the hospital with head injuries, reports NBC 4. The fight broke out at Riverbend High School before classes started on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The video shows several students punching each o…
White Supremacy Flyers Found Outside Multiple Loudoun County Homes, Sheriff Says
Questions are flying in Loudoun County after white supremacy propaganda was spread in the driveways of multiple homes in different remote towns, according to police.On Thursday, Jan. 19, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office received reports of dozens of flyers spewing hate that were found outside of…
Prince William County law enforcement to use new indoor shooting range for trainings
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Prince William County has been approved to purchase Elite Shooting Sports in Manassas as a new training facility for law enforcement, officials said Tuesday. The indoor facility, which is located on Doane Drive, was developed in 2014, and would expand space up to 65,000...
Police: 2 teens arrested in armed Prince George's County carjacking
SUITLAND, Md. — Two teens have been arrested in connection to an armed carjacking Tuesday in Prince George's County, Maryland, police say. Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland for the report of a carjacking, across from Suitland Tire shop.
WJLA
Man cited for going 126 mph in Stafford says he was 'test driving the car': Deputies
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Last weekend, a Stafford County, Virginia deputy clocked a driver going 126 mph in a 55 zone. A man driving through Stafford County was stopped on Kings Highway for speeding and told Deputy A.J. Deasy that he was “test driving” the car, according to the Office of Stafford County Sheriff.
Police investigate deadly shooting in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Thursday evening. The shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police said responding officers found a man who was not conscious nor breathing and had been...
fredericksburg.today
Scam reported in King George
A King George citizen reported receiving a phone call from an unknown number with a female pretending to be her granddaughter. Her “granddaughter” told her she was just in a bad accident and the other party involved was a pregnant woman critically injured and being transported to the hospital. Her “granddaughter” said she had sustained injuries also from the accident, but she needed the grandmother to meet the public defender with $12,500 cash bond so that she could be released from custody for causing the accident. The “granddaughter” stated that a deputy provided her with a case number to give the public defender.
mocoshow.com
Victim’s Identity Released as Detectives Investigate West Gude Drive Fatality
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in the area of West Gude Drive and Watkins Pond Blvd. in Rockville. At approximately 2:29 p.m., Montgomery County Police Officers and...
popville.com
“this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned”
“not sure what happened or how each car ended up where they did, but this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned. Very glad no pedestrians appear to have been hurt, as it is also one of the only spots to cross North Capitol Street. The city is aware of the issues with accidents here but favors commuters over the communities that surround it.”
