Police say Ukraine’s Interior Minister, deputy killed in a helicopter crash near Kyiv
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Police say Ukraine’s Interior Minister, deputy killed in a helicopter crash near Kyiv.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Police say Ukraine’s Interior Minister, deputy killed in a helicopter crash near Kyiv.
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 1