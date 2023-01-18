Jan. 18 Community News

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Maury Fire Rescue

The Maury Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. today at Maury Fire Station, 3659 N.C. 903 North, Snow Hill.

Auditions

Smiles and Frowns Playhouse will host auditions for “Treasure Island” from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday at Doug Mitchell Auditorium, 4354 Lee St., Ayden. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. March 31 and 2 p.m. April 1. Appointments are available at smilesandfrowns.org.

Food pantry

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.

Membership Celebration

The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Membership Celebration and Networking Event from 5:30-9 p.m. on Saturday at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The dinner event highlights the past year’s accomplishments, shares a vision for the year ahead and recognizes outstanding achievements and contributions of community leaders, including the 2022 Citizen of the Year Award. Individual tickets are $85 each and $160 per couple; tables of eight reserved with business logo are $575. Visit greenvillenc.org/events or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223.

Ayden Museum

The Fourth Sunday Ayden Museum Open House will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday. Docents will be available to share information and to answer any questions. The doors will close promptly at 4 p.m. as the Ayden Historical and Arts Society Board of Directors will hold its quarterly meeting from 4-5. There is no admission fee, although donations are always welcome. To arrange a private or group tour, call 746-4209.

Parent support panel

Carolina Therapy Connection, 1925 Turnbury Drive, will host a parent support panel to provide a safe space for families to ask questions to a group of panelists who have experience with a variety of special needs that a child may have, knowledge of relevant resources available to parents and expertise in many areas of childhood development. The event is from 6:30-8 p.m. on Monday. Virtual option available. Visit carolinatherapyconnection.com or call 341-9944.

Holocaust Remembrance

The ECU School of Music will present a Holocaust Remembrance concert at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The free event will include music by ECU faculty artist Emanuel Gruber, cello, and readings by School of Theatre and Dance professor Rebecca Simon. Live stream available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.

Scholarship gala

The 40th annual Friends of ECU School of Music Scholarship Gala will be held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Rock Springs Center, 4025 N.C. 43 North. Tickets are $150 per person. Call Mary Elliott at 328-1286 or email at elliottma18@ecu.edu.

Volunteer expo

The Junior League of Greenville will hold its annual volunteer expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Connect with 30-plus community organizations offering volunteer opportunities. Visit jlgreenvillenc.org for more information.

Concert

The ECU School of Music will present faculty artists Jami Rhodes, mezzo-soprano, and Eric Stellrecht, piano, in concert at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Live stream at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.

Bible study

Jesus Christ the Faithful Witness Bible Study will be held from 6-7 p.m. each Thursday in February starting Feb. 2 at the Pitt County Agricultural Building, 403 Government Circle, Suite 4. For more information, call or text Minister Crystal Hardison at 375-0112 or email her at crystalriver222@gmail.com.

Farmville Rural Fire

The annual meeting of the Farmville Rural Fire Association Inc. will will be held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 7 at the fire station, 3713 N. Main St. Officers for the coming year will be elected and any other business will be conducted.

