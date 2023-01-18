ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Study underway on proposed Washington-Greenville greenway

By By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

A regional development agency is taking the first steps to create a 20-plus mile greenway between Washington and Greenville, building on the local system, its popularity and national trail designation.

The Mid-East Rural Planning Organization announced this month it has contracted with the McAdams Company of Raleigh to conduct a one-year, $140,000 feasibility study to determine the best route for the greenway, which supporters envision beginning in downtown Washington and ending at Greenville’s Town Common.

Multiple routes located on both the north and south sides of the Tar River will be analyzed, said Sam Singleton, Mid-East RPO director.

Bicycling is popular among residents of Beaufort and Pitt counties but they are often forced to use secondary subdivision roads to travel, Singleton said.

Washington doesn’t have a greenway system but Greenville’s system is popular and expanding, he said.

Former U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield announced shortly before his retirement that he secured $2.5 million for the city, which will go to a trail connecting the Town Common to River Park North and the Phase 2 of the South Tar River greenway project.

“The goal of this project overall is to increase the safety and health of our community and to promote multimodal transportation options for Beaufort and Pitt counties and provide something else for visitors to eastern North Carolina to do, to give them another reason to visit us,” Butterfield said.

If constructed, the greenway would be part of the East Coast Greenway Alternate Coastal Route, which runs from Florida to Canada, and part of N.C. Bicycle Route 2: Mountains to Sea. The existing South Tar River trail was dedicated as a part of East Coast Greenway in April 2021.

“It would bring a lot of people on an annual basis traveling through here, spending money and becoming interested in our region and possibly moving here,” Singleton said.

The consultants will look at safety, environmental factors and determine property owners whose land may be needed, Singleton said. The consultants also will look at what, if any, amenities may be needed — such as lighting or seating.

Such studies are needed when applying for funding through the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Singleton said.

“The main point of this is to see if this would make sense,” he said. “They (the consultants) are going to help us find the best route at the least cost with the best quality and service for both communities.”

The success of Greenville’s greenway system has sparked interest in the Washington to Greenville project, Singleton said. The South Tar River Phase 2 project is extending the trail from the Town Common to the Medical District. The Town Common to River Park North project will connect two a trail system underway that extends to Wildwood Park east of River Park.

This Greenville-to-Washington study is being supported by State Planning & Research Grant Funds through the N.C. Department of Transportation. The $140,000 project received 80 percent — $112,000, — of its funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation, 15 percent — $21,000 — from the state transportation department and $7,000 that will be divided between Beaufort and Pitt counties and the cities of Greenville and Washington.

The Mid-East RPO represents Beaufort, Martin and Pitt counties with the exceptions of Greenville, Simpson, Winterville and Ayden, which belong to the Greenville Metropolitan Planning Organization.

The study is expected to take about 12 months, with completion expected by early 2024.

The study also includes community outreach.

An online survey will be launched in the spring that will give the public an opportunity to weigh in on the proposal. Beginning late June through August, the consultants will meet with private landowners who live along the proposed routes. Public input meetings will be held at the same time.

“We are going to have a lot of public input as part of this process and we hope that will benefit this study overall,” Singleton said. The consultants and state representatives also will meet with Pitt and Beaufort county commissioners near the end of the project.

If the study concludes the greenway project is possible, the Mid-East RPO will consider submitting this project for funding through the NCDOT State Transportation Improvement Program and also will explore funding options through federal and state grants.

Singleton said it could be at least 10-15 years before construction begins.

The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

