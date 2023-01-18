Pitt County planning head talks land use plan at Chamber luncheon

As Pitt County’s “Envision Pitt County 2045” land use plan enters its final months of review before implementation, the county’s planning director discussed recreation and affordable housing as key focus areas.

James Rhodes, Pitt County’s planning director, broke down certain portions of the plan for members of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce at a monthly power luncheon Tuesday. He said the county’s planning board will receive an update on the blueprint at a meeting today, before a public hearing in February. The plan will return to the Pitt County Board of Commissioners in March.

The envision plan is meant to update the county’s 2030 Comprehensive Land Use Plan under the new name. Rhodes’ department has met with municipal, state and other leaders and has been hosting public input sessions since last year.

Rhodes said that an online public survey received 355 responses between April 5 and July 19, in which residents expressed their chief concerns were unbalanced growth across the area, a loss of farmland and effects from stormwater and flooding.

The plan’s top five priorities will be growing parks and recreation projects, agricultural preservation, the conservation of open space, affordable housing and commercial development, Rhodes said.

The county is responsible for regulating just over 76 percent of the Pitt’s land, Rhodes told chamber members. The City of Greenville and other municipalities implement their own zoning requirements.

Recreation planning has been spurred by American Rescue Plan Act funding, with the board of commissioners directing $10 million toward the development of two recreation centers. One is intended at Alice F. Keene Park and the other will be near the Pitt County Agricultural Center on Government Circle.

The envision plan also will look at greenways and trails as recreation areas that allow the county to use open spaces without impeding on natural resources or existing farmland, Rhodes said.

Mark Garner, a retired planner with Rivers & Associates and member of the chamber, asked Rhodes whether the county is considering adopting minimum housing standards as rural areas develop to accommodate the county’s growth.

Rhodes said there are no current standards on file, but added it is something to consider moving forward.

“If you think about some of the housing out in the county, houses that were actually on farms and so forth, some of those homes ... would not meet minimum housing coverage,” Rhodes said. “Historically, our commissioners have been a bit reluctant to look at that kind of housing stock and force any type of requirements.

“We’re probably in a whole different stage, especially with the limitations on some of these affordable housing units,” he said. “It might be worth us taking a look at that.”

N.C. General Statutes say that should local governments determine buildings are unfit for human habitation through issues like dilapidation, fire hazards or other criteria, that that minimum standards should be implemented to repair, close or demolish said structures.

Rhodes also told members that their input — like that of the rest of the public — is helpful, allowing the planning department to weigh options and build the best possible plan.

“Especially if you’re looking at a business that might be placed out in a rural area,” Rhodes said.

The Chamber of Commerce’s next luncheon is scheduled for Feb. 21. On Saturday the chamber will hold its annual leadership awards ceremony at the Hilton Greenville.