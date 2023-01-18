ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Pitt County planning head talks land use plan at Chamber luncheon

By By Pat Gruner Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HyxeZ_0kISPYn000

As Pitt County’s “Envision Pitt County 2045” land use plan enters its final months of review before implementation, the county’s planning director discussed recreation and affordable housing as key focus areas.

James Rhodes, Pitt County’s planning director, broke down certain portions of the plan for members of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce at a monthly power luncheon Tuesday. He said the county’s planning board will receive an update on the blueprint at a meeting today, before a public hearing in February. The plan will return to the Pitt County Board of Commissioners in March.

The envision plan is meant to update the county’s 2030 Comprehensive Land Use Plan under the new name. Rhodes’ department has met with municipal, state and other leaders and has been hosting public input sessions since last year.

Rhodes said that an online public survey received 355 responses between April 5 and July 19, in which residents expressed their chief concerns were unbalanced growth across the area, a loss of farmland and effects from stormwater and flooding.

The plan’s top five priorities will be growing parks and recreation projects, agricultural preservation, the conservation of open space, affordable housing and commercial development, Rhodes said.

The county is responsible for regulating just over 76 percent of the Pitt’s land, Rhodes told chamber members. The City of Greenville and other municipalities implement their own zoning requirements.

Recreation planning has been spurred by American Rescue Plan Act funding, with the board of commissioners directing $10 million toward the development of two recreation centers. One is intended at Alice F. Keene Park and the other will be near the Pitt County Agricultural Center on Government Circle.

The envision plan also will look at greenways and trails as recreation areas that allow the county to use open spaces without impeding on natural resources or existing farmland, Rhodes said.

Mark Garner, a retired planner with Rivers & Associates and member of the chamber, asked Rhodes whether the county is considering adopting minimum housing standards as rural areas develop to accommodate the county’s growth.

Rhodes said there are no current standards on file, but added it is something to consider moving forward.

“If you think about some of the housing out in the county, houses that were actually on farms and so forth, some of those homes ... would not meet minimum housing coverage,” Rhodes said. “Historically, our commissioners have been a bit reluctant to look at that kind of housing stock and force any type of requirements.

“We’re probably in a whole different stage, especially with the limitations on some of these affordable housing units,” he said. “It might be worth us taking a look at that.”

N.C. General Statutes say that should local governments determine buildings are unfit for human habitation through issues like dilapidation, fire hazards or other criteria, that that minimum standards should be implemented to repair, close or demolish said structures.

Rhodes also told members that their input — like that of the rest of the public — is helpful, allowing the planning department to weigh options and build the best possible plan.

“Especially if you’re looking at a business that might be placed out in a rural area,” Rhodes said.

The Chamber of Commerce’s next luncheon is scheduled for Feb. 21. On Saturday the chamber will hold its annual leadership awards ceremony at the Hilton Greenville.

Comments / 0

Related
wcti12.com

Kinston Housing Authority demolishing 80 apartments at Simon Bright

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Housing Authority is demolishing 80 of 224 units (10 buildings) at Simon Bright Apartments. This is being done to create more space for parking and for emergency vehicles to get through the area. After the demolition, the complex will have 144 apartment units.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Pitt Habitat for Humanity to dedicate home to family

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County was scheduled to hold the 82nd dedication of a home on Wednesday. The dedication was scheduled for 5 p.m. at 601 Vanderbilt Lane. After the ceremony, there will be a brief tour of the four-bedroom house. Habitat for Humanity officials said they have spent numerous […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Wicked Pissah Soup Makah Competition looks to give back to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s called the Wicked Pissah Soup Makah Competition, and it’s a challenge to the community to give back. Now in its third year, more than 30 teams with people from restaurants, businesses and companies coming together to serve Pitt County. Teams buy ingredients and cook everything at JOY Community Center and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

More affordable housing could be coming to New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – More affordable housing could possibly be coming to New Bern in the future.  During January’s Board of Alderman meeting, the Redevelopment Commission presented a plan to officials about a potential development on the corner of Jones Street and Walt Bellamy Drive.  “It is on the corner of Walt Bellamy and […]
NEW BERN, NC
neusenews.com

Event: Kinston High School 1972 Class Scholarship

Kinston High School Class of 1972 Scholarship “Vikings Helping Vikings”. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 recently held their 50th Class Reunion. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 started a scholarship to commemorate their 50th Class Reunion. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 Scholarship’s goal is...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville residents take part in 16th annual MLK march

Jacksonville's annual march to remember King took place along New Bridge Street. Through chants, songs and prayer, people were doing their part to keep King's dream alive. Jacksonville residents take part in 16th annual MLK …. Jacksonville's annual march to remember King took place along New Bridge Street. Through chants,...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Annual Community Unity Breakfast held in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 100 people filled ECU’s Murphy Center Monday to remember Martin Luther King Jr’s life and legacy. The 26th Annual Community Unity Breakfast focuses on celebrating and expanding diversity initiatives in Pitt County from city officials to residents, and knowledge on how to help work toward a more unified community.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County mother of three celebrates Habitat for Humanity home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pure happiness could be felt on Wednesday night in Greenville at 601 Vanderbilt Lane. That’s where Shanita Winestock and her three kids’ brand-new Habitat for Humanity home is. “When I first contacted Habitat for Humanity, I really didn’t think it was going to be as...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

New Bern nonprofit hosts clothing drive on MLK Day

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern community members and nonprofits were collecting clothes Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. day, a national day of service. Tried By Fire Inc. collected lightly worn clothes for Marla’s Closet, a clothing closet for community members in need and previously incarcerated women who will soon be residents at Tried By Fire’s “My Sister’s House” reentry home.
NEW BERN, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Whistle Express celebrates ribbon cutting

Whistle Express Car Wash held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon (Jan. 13) to celebrate its official opening on Thursday, Jan. 5. The ceremony was co-hosted by the car wash, City of Washington Mayor Donald Sadler and the Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce. “We are so excited to welcome...
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Duplin County man wins $2M in lottery game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A trip to the gas station turned into a huge lottery prize for a Duplin County man. James Lee of Wallace tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize. He bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from Murphy USA on South N.C. 41 in Wallace. […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Dog and her 10 puppies rescued in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Life recently got better for a dog and her 10 puppies in Craven County. Craven County Animal Protective Services said it rescued the mom and her puppies from an “abandoned, dilapidated” house on Tuesday. They had been trying to capture the mom for months. Click here to read about Craven […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Structure fire erupts at garage of New Bern home

NEW BERN, Craven County — A fire broke out and engulfed a structure at 3715 Trent Road Wednesday night Jan. 18, 2023. The New Bern Fire Department responded and said the garage at the home was fully engulfed. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured in...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Driver arrested after chase on I-587 in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man remains in the hospital with serious injuries after a chase with state troopers. Troopers said they pulled over Kelvin Everson for doing 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-587, near Farmville around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. But they said the 40-year-old...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Highest-paying management jobs in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated. Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other […]
NEW BERN, NC
WRAL

Apartment complex raising rent by hundreds of dollars

Residents of a Rocky Mount apartment complex are questioning a sharp uptick in rent imposed by new ownership company. Some are facing rent increases of around $300. Residents of a Rocky Mount apartment complex are questioning a sharp uptick in rent imposed by new ownership company. Some are facing rent increases of around $300.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy