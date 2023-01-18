Read full article on original website
Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Scottish transport tycoon Dame Ann Gloag has been charged with human trafficking offences. Her husband David McCleary and two other members of their family have also been charged. All four strongly deny the charges against them. BBC Scotland has been told that the 80-year-old co-founder of Stagecoach was charged after...
Micropigs rescued after being tied to lamp-post by roadside
Two micropigs have been rescued after a motorist found them tied by their necks to a lamp-post by the side of the road. The animals had been tied up using baling twine and one of them had almost choked to death. A passing motorist who spotted them took them to...
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
Inside the world of organised crime and extreme dog breeding
Organised crime is moving into the lucrative market of extreme dog breeding, a BBC investigation has found. Bulldogs, including the new American Bully breed, are being bred with hugely exaggerated characteristics - such as excessive skin folds or large, muscular frames. The RSPCA warns criminals are breeding and selling these...
American couples choosing NI as elopement destination
"It was a literal fairytale" - that is what one American woman said of her wedding in Northern Ireland. Many US couples are taking transatlantic flights to exchange their vows on the north coast. Usually described as an "elopement", in the wedding industry this is now viewed as shorthand for...
Blaby: Man, 31, arrested over baby's death
A man has been arrested over the death of a baby who became unwell at a house in Leicestershire. Emergency services were called out to the property on Sycamore Street, in Blaby, on 15 January, but the infant later died in hospital. A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of...
'I've been given a do not resuscitate order but I want to live'
A Lanarkshire grandmother says she is living in fear after finding out doctors issued a "do not resuscitate" order without her knowledge. The document on Marie McLean's medical file instructs medics not to attempt CPR in the event of an emergency. The 63-year-old from Airdrie says she now cannot sleep...
Newcastle: St Mary's Cathedral lockdown gathering claims to be reviewed
An "unscheduled" safeguarding audit and review has been launched in the Catholic church following claims of lockdown gatherings in Newcastle. The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency will carry out the review into the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle. The BBC understands it involves claims from a whistleblower that men were regularly...
Goole gas explosion: Man in court after house destroyed in gas blast
A man has appeared in court after a gas explosion destroyed a terraced house in East Yorkshire. Nobody was injured in the blast at the property on Marlborough Avenue in Goole at about 01:00 GMT on Sunday. Wayne Vines, of Marlborough Avenue, appeared at Hull Magistrates' Court charged with criminal...
Unite boss Sharon Graham: I’ve been threatened over fraud inquiries
Unite chief Sharon Graham has alleged she has received threats since ordering two inquiries into how funds were spent by her union. The union has handed two reports to the police, with one uncovering what it described as "potential criminality". One inquiry investigated a contract to build an over-budget hotel...
'Racism makes it harder for me to find a place to rent'
Zara was due to move in three days' time when she received a message from her new landlord. "Your picture was fake," he said in an email. He said her photo showed "blonde hair and white skin". "Actually you are Indian, with black hair and brown skin," he wrote. Zara...
Rushden boy's organs used to save others after choking death
A mother whose 10-year-old son died after choking on a sweet said his organs were used to save four lives. Quintis Gouws, from Rushden, Northamptonshire, died in October after being taken to hospital. Odette Green said the family was left "devastated" and remained in shock but added other people could...
Experts criticise PCCs' call to re-classify cannabis
Calls from Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) in west England to re-classify cannabis as a Class A drug have been criticised by experts. Mark Shelford, PCC for Avon and Somerset, wants to crack down on people using the so-called recreational drugs. But his own force uses other measures, prosecuting few...
Gender law impasse can be broken - Sarwar
The standoff between the UK and Scottish governments over gender recognition reform can be resolved, according to Scottish Labour. Anas Sarwar said there were "challenges" over the impact on single-sex spaces but said the UK government's blocking of the law was wrong. Instead, he called on the Equalities and Human...
Golf course closure considered amid £2m budget gap
A council plans to close a golf course due to "severe budget pressures" blamed on the cost-of-living crisis. St Albans City and District Council said the nine-hole Abbey View course cost more than £45,000 a year to keep open and the number of regular users was low. The authority...
