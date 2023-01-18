ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathy Kolasa: Mediterranean, DASH tops in best diets rankings

By Bobby Burns
Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight helps reduce your risk for COVID and other respiratory infections. Use a proven and safe weight loss and weight maintenance method. Quality of diet is important.

Q My New Year’s resolution was to lose weight and I am not making much progress with the diet I am on. I caught just the tail end of a report on our local news about a special diet report, can you fill me in? GK, Winterville

A Jessica Cary is completing her training to become a registered dietitian nutritionist with a master’s degree at East Carolina University. Jessica has her bachelor’s degree in dietetics from Meredith College and plans to work as an RDN in eastern North Carolina after she finishes her internship and passes the exam that makes her a food and nutrition expert. She just gave a presentation to the resident physicians in Family Medicine about the annual U.S. News and World Report rating 38 of the diets and diet programs currently popular in the U.S. Now she will share with you some of the information about the three top diets ranked by an expert panel.

The panelists explained how diets work, whether marketing claims are realistic, scrutinized the diet for possible health risks, and reveal what it’s like to live on the diet, not just read about it. The Mediterranean diet ranked in the top five diets in 10 of 11 categories assessed and is considered the “Best Diet” overall. The experts noted that people who followed this dietary pattern have lower risks of heart disease and stroke, Type 2 diabetes, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and arthritis. It doesn’t result in quick weight loss, but is a healthy way to lose weight if you cut 250-500 calories a day from what you usually eat.

In our view, the best place to learn more about following the Mediterranean diet (besides visiting with a registered dietitian nutritionist) is from a website that’s supported by Eat Smart Move More North Carolina (www.medinsteadofmeds.com). Why should you follow it? It is nutritionally sound, it includes diverse foods and flavors, there is no counting carbs, points or calories and it is “filling” because it’s rich in high-fiber foods. There are no off-limit foods or food groups. It has proven health benefits, and a clearly defined plan with recipes is available online.

The experts said it might take more time than you are used to for meal planning and preparation and that you really should have a visit with an registered dietitician nutritionist to tailor the eating pattern to your budget and lifestyle. There is a cost of visiting a registered dietitian nutritionist, but many insurance plans now cover medical nutrition therapy. You might find a free or low cost class taught by a registered dietition nutritionist or health educator.

The DASH diet ranked No. 2. DASH has been Dr. Kolasa’s go-to eating approach since it came out in the late 1990s. She was serving on the High Blood Pressure Education Coordinating Committee at the National Institutes of Health and saw the great impact that following DASH could have on managing many health conditions, including but not limited to high blood pressure. So, DASH is time tested.

It emphasizes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein and low-fat dairy while limiting (but not forbidding) foods high in saturated fats — fatty meats, full-fat dairy foods, tropical oils and sweetened beverages. And as many patients at ECU Health have learned, it can lead to sustainable and safe weight loss over time by managing portion sizes and high calorie foods.

A marriage of the two words “flexible” and “vegetarian” gives you the No. 3 ranked diet — the flexetarian. It does not eliminate meat, but you probably will eat more plant foods and less meat than you are now. Some people find it easier to have several meat-free days each week than to cut portion sizes of their favorite meat. Flexitarian is a lifestyle not a traditional diet and can lead to improved overall health by not only losing weight but lowering the rate of heart disease, diabetes and cancer. Because the flexitarian way of eating is non-restrictive and adaptable, you can follow this eating pattern indefinitely for ongoing, healthy weight maintenance.

Other high ranking dietary approaches that we at ECU Family Medicine like to recommend include MIND and TLC. We aren’t crazy about the fact that the keto diet was ranked No. 1 as fastest for weight loss and overall No. 20. If you have your doctor’s OK that following this diet won’t cause you harm and you really need to lose weight for health reasons, you might follow it for two weeks. Then switch to Mediterranean, DASH, flexitarian, MIND or volumetrics ways of eating. If you go on keto (or for that matter, any other diet to lose weight) back off it if you get high or low blood pressure, dizziness, confusion, constipation, nausea and/or vomiting, irritability, headache, or low exercise tolerance.

You can read the whole 2023 report on best diets as well as Best Diet Programs (the experts liked both Weight Watchers and NOOM) at health.usnews.com/best-diet/best-diets-overall. It’s clear that choosing whole, less processed foods and filling your plate with more plants — fruit, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts, and seeds — is a key strategy for good health and sustained healthy weight.

