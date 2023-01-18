ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wales, AK

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Alaska

Alaska is home to some of the most diverse and abundant wildlife in the world. In Alaska, you’ll find all sorts of creatures, from fish to mammals to reptiles to birds. However, it is the bears who are at the top of the food chain in the state. The state is home to about 70 percent of all North American brown bears and most of the grizzly bears. In addition to that, black bears and Kodiak bears live in the area as well. Because there are so many bears in this area, it comes as no surprise that some of the largest bears have been caught here. Are you curious to find out about the largest bear ever caught in Alaska?
ALASKA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch This Grizzly Bear Dominate a Massive Elk in the Middle of a River

Watch This Grizzly Bear Dominate a Massive Elk in the Middle of a River. The video below is slow, grim, impressive, and beautiful all at once. If you were to swap yourself with the elk in this video, the experience would undoubtedly rank among your worst nightmares. From the perspective...
AL.com

Rare fish washes up on shores of Mobile Bay and it’s a little scary looking

A photo of a rare fish is making the rounds on Facebook. The Gulf sturgeon washed up this week on the shores of Mobile Bay. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gulf sturgeon has five rows of bony plates known as scutes that run along its body, something that can be seen in the photo. It also has a snout with four barbels – slender, whisker-like, soft-tissue projections – in front of its mouth.
LOUISIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Polar Bear Mauls Boy and Woman to Death in Alaska

A boy and a woman were mauled to death by a polar bear on Tuesday in Alaska, authorities said. State troopers released a statement confirming that they had received reports of a polar bear entering the remote western village of Wales, where the beast “chased several residents.” “The bear fatally attacked an adult female and juvenile male,” the statement continued, adding that the bear “was shot and killed by a local resident as it attacked the pair.” The identities of the victims have not yet been released as authorities are attempting to notify next of kin. While human attacks are extremely rare, polar bear encounters with humans have become more likely due to the loss of sea ice, forcing bears to spend more time on land, Alaska Nannut Co-Management Council executive director Joseph Jessup McDermott told the Anchorage Daily News. “Over the past few decades, it’s been very, very rare for those types of attacks to occur,” McDermott said. “It’s incredibly tragic it happened.”Read it at Anchorage Daily News
WALES, AK
Fox News

Fox News

937K+
Followers
4K+
Post
722M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy