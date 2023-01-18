Read full article on original website
Related
Texas mother of 5 killed while defending daughter who ‘was being bullied’ by kids from school: report
Ashley Lopez, a mother from San Antonio, Texas, died after being struck by a car while defending her daughter from bullies that showed up at her home, reports say.
Nepal crash: Video from inside plane shows passengers' final moments
A video has emerged showing the final moments onboard a Yeti Airlines flight in Nepal before it crashed while attempting to land in the tourist town of Pokhara.
Skeletal remains found in Arizona desert fuel speculation they may belong to missing geologist Daniel Robinson
Skeletal human remains were discovered in a desert area of Buckeye, Arizona, over the weekend, sparking speculation online they might belong to missing geologist Daniel Robinson.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Alaska
Alaska is home to some of the most diverse and abundant wildlife in the world. In Alaska, you’ll find all sorts of creatures, from fish to mammals to reptiles to birds. However, it is the bears who are at the top of the food chain in the state. The state is home to about 70 percent of all North American brown bears and most of the grizzly bears. In addition to that, black bears and Kodiak bears live in the area as well. Because there are so many bears in this area, it comes as no surprise that some of the largest bears have been caught here. Are you curious to find out about the largest bear ever caught in Alaska?
Alaska mother, 24, and her one-year-old son mauled to death by polar bear pictured
A mother and her one-year-old son who were killed by a polar bear in a remote whaling village in Alaska have been identified.
Centre Daily
‘Spirit animal’? Rare type of moose seen by team surveying interior Alaska from plane
A rare type of moose that is considered “sacred” by some was spotted by an aerial survey team flying over interior Alaska. In a wilderness where moose tend to stick out like lumps of coal against winter snow, this moose was like a ghost, photos show. However, it...
Photos from space show 11,000 beavers are wreaking havoc on the Alaskan tundra as savagely as wildfire
Beavers love the warming Arctic, so they're re-landscaping it. Their dams change Alaska's lakes and rivers so much you can see it from space.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Orphaned polar bear is removed from wild in Alaska, officials say. ‘Rare decision’
An orphaned polar bear was “removed from the wild” in Alaska, wildlife officials said. After the bear was spotted roaming alone on Nov. 24 in the Prudhoe Bay area, biologists went to observe the bear, a Dec. 21 release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said. “The...
Man whose foot was found in Yellowstone pool left poems, $447 in cash in car: investigators
After a human foot was found floating in a hot pool at Yellowstone National Park, investigators uncovered hundreds of dollars in cash and handwritten poems in the missing man's car, according to new documents released Tuesday.
Couple found dead alongside three surviving children after outback search
After police launched a public appeal to find them, the deceased couple and their three kids, all under five-years-old, were found sometime after midday on Tuesday.
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Grizzly Bear Dominate a Massive Elk in the Middle of a River
Watch This Grizzly Bear Dominate a Massive Elk in the Middle of a River. The video below is slow, grim, impressive, and beautiful all at once. If you were to swap yourself with the elk in this video, the experience would undoubtedly rank among your worst nightmares. From the perspective...
Missing California man found dead after going for hike at Carbon Canyon Regional Park, authorities say
Jeffrey Paul Morton, 63, was found dead at Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea, California, last week after he failed to return from his daily hike, authorities said.
Rare fish washes up on shores of Mobile Bay and it’s a little scary looking
A photo of a rare fish is making the rounds on Facebook. The Gulf sturgeon washed up this week on the shores of Mobile Bay. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gulf sturgeon has five rows of bony plates known as scutes that run along its body, something that can be seen in the photo. It also has a snout with four barbels – slender, whisker-like, soft-tissue projections – in front of its mouth.
Decorated Navy commander found dead in California home month after taking over elite SEAL team: reports
Decorated Navy Cmdr. Robert Ramirez, a five-time Bronze Star recipient, was found dead in his San Diego County home a month after taking control of SEAL Team 1, reports say.
Record-breaking fish: Huge catches that made headlines in 2022
Several anglers broke fishing records in 2022. Here's a look back at 10 catches that made headlines. From a massive stingray, to big trout and more, see the amazing photos.
Fighting Bears Take Massive Fall Off A Cliff As Mother Tries To Defend Her Cub From Attacking Male
A number of animals across the animal kingdom will eat their young, or in the case of these bears, males killing young cubs. It’s pretty savage to witness a mature boar going after a helpless young cub, but it’s rather common, especially during mating season. Long story short,...
Grizzly Bear Flips End Over End Attacking A Bull Elk Who Made A Run To The River
Yup, this is as cool as it sounds. These are both some of the coolest animals that roam our forests. Any interaction with them is spectacular, but seeing these two different animals doing anything is cool, so when something wild pops up, I will always be here for it. Grizzly...
Polar Bear Mauls Boy and Woman to Death in Alaska
A boy and a woman were mauled to death by a polar bear on Tuesday in Alaska, authorities said. State troopers released a statement confirming that they had received reports of a polar bear entering the remote western village of Wales, where the beast “chased several residents.” “The bear fatally attacked an adult female and juvenile male,” the statement continued, adding that the bear “was shot and killed by a local resident as it attacked the pair.” The identities of the victims have not yet been released as authorities are attempting to notify next of kin. While human attacks are extremely rare, polar bear encounters with humans have become more likely due to the loss of sea ice, forcing bears to spend more time on land, Alaska Nannut Co-Management Council executive director Joseph Jessup McDermott told the Anchorage Daily News. “Over the past few decades, it’s been very, very rare for those types of attacks to occur,” McDermott said. “It’s incredibly tragic it happened.”Read it at Anchorage Daily News
Unraveling The Unexplained: The Mysterious Disappearance of Thousands in the Alaska Triangle
Have you ever heard of the Alaska Triangle? Most people haven’t, but it is a mysterious region in Alaska that has been the site of thousands of unexplained disappearances. Since the 1940s, airplanes, boats, and hikers have vanished without a trace, and, to this day, the causes of these disappearances remain largely unknown.
Biden builds taxpayer-funded wall around Delaware beach house despite opposing border barriers
A wall is reportedly being constructed around President Biden's Delaware vacation home despite his staunch opposition to building a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Fox News
937K+
Followers
4K+
Post
722M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0