Rafael Nadal’s Australian Open quest is shattered by Mackenzie McDonald in upset of the tournament

The defending champion was knocked out of the tournament in straight sets.

Number one seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal has been knocked out of the Australian Open in the second round by world No. 65 Mackenzie McDonald.

In the win of his career, McDonald dominated in the Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, defeating the Spaniard 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

The loss marks Nadal’s worst result at the Australian Open since his first-round loss to Fernando Verdasco in 2016.

A potential new injury appeared to materialize in the end of the second set as Nadal could be seen kneeling on the ground and grimacing in pain.

The 36-year-old, trailing 6-4, 5-3, appeared to suffer an injury relating to his hip which resulted in a medical timeout.

From then on out Nadal’s movement were clearly restricted which resulted in various unforced errors not usually seen from the Spaniard and marked the beginning of the end for the hope of a third Melbourne title.

The extent of the injury and its impact on Nadal's schedule remains unclear.

When asked how he managed to hold his nerve during the clash with the 22- time Grand Slam champion in his on-court interview, Mcdonald admitted that it was a tough endeavour.

‘’He’s an incredible champion, he’s never going to give up regardless of the situation so closing it out against a top guy like that is always tough,’’ McDonald said.

‘’I just tried to stay focused on what I was doing, he kind of got me out of the rhythm with that but I’m happy I just kept focusing on myself in the end and got through.’’

McDonald is set to face either Dalibor Svrcina or Yoshihito Nishioka in the third round.

