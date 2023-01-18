ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rafael Nadal’s Australian Open quest is shattered by Mackenzie McDonald in upset of the tournament

 2 days ago

The defending champion was knocked out of the tournament in straight sets.

Number one seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal has been knocked out of the Australian Open in the second round by world No. 65 Mackenzie McDonald.

In the win of his career, McDonald dominated in the Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, defeating the Spaniard 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

The loss marks Nadal’s worst result at the Australian Open since his first-round loss to Fernando Verdasco in 2016.

A potential new injury appeared to materialize in the end of the second set as Nadal could be seen kneeling on the ground and grimacing in pain.

The 36-year-old, trailing 6-4, 5-3, appeared to suffer an injury relating to his hip which resulted in a medical timeout.

From then on out Nadal’s movement were clearly restricted which resulted in various unforced errors not usually seen from the Spaniard and marked the beginning of the end for the hope of a third Melbourne title.

The extent of the injury and its impact on Nadal's schedule remains unclear.

When asked how he managed to hold his nerve during the clash with the 22- time Grand Slam champion in his on-court interview, Mcdonald admitted that it was a tough endeavour.

‘’He’s an incredible champion, he’s never going to give up regardless of the situation so closing it out against a top guy like that is always tough,’’ McDonald said.

‘’I just tried to stay focused on what I was doing, he kind of got me out of the rhythm with that but I’m happy I just kept focusing on myself in the end and got through.’’

McDonald is set to face either Dalibor Svrcina or Yoshihito Nishioka in the third round.

tennisuptodate.com

"I'm old enough to take my own decisions": Nadal again declines family involvement at Australian Open after Wimbledon incident with father previously

Rafael Nadal refused to retire once again just like at Wimbledon last year despite getting urges from family members to do so again. Nadal famously refused to retire at Wimbledon despite the insistence of his father and sister who urged him to do so. He won that match against Fritz but lost this one as he simply could not move well enough to get to the ball in order to hit it back. Once again he was urged to retire but opted against it as he felt that he shouldn't as a defending champion.
tennisuptodate.com

Gauff full of praise for Raducanu after Australian Open win: "She had a tough week in Auckland, so good for her to play at this level after such a scary moment"

Coco Gauff defeated Emma Raducanu in straight sets but after the match, she praised the Brit for everything she did in the match considering the circumstances. Raducanu played really well when you think that only a week ago she left the Auckland court in tears due to an injured ankle. She pushed Gauff to play well and th emotional reaction by Gauff proves how much the win mattered to her. Speaking after the match, Gauff said that Raducanu played well:
tennisuptodate.com

(VIDEO) Djokovic defies umpire to take urgent bathroom break at Australian Open, makes it back before time violation

When you've got to go, you've got to go and that was definitely the case for Novak Djokovic during his opening win over Roberto Carballes Baena at the Australian Open. Djokovic ignored the umpire to take an early toilet break after just five games into the contest at 3-2 up. Shouting hello multiple times, he ran off down the tunnel to shouts of 'Novak' before a time violation was potentially set to be issued.
tennisuptodate.com

VIDEO: Swiatek left visibly annoyed by fan throwing tennis ball at her to sign after Australian Open win

Iga Swiatek had a bad fan experience in Melbourne after her 1st round win as a fan threw a ball at her while she was trying to sign things for the fans. The Polish player played a really strong match to win the opening round of the Australian Open. In good spirits, Swiatek wanted to sign some things for fans and while she was doing it another one threw a ball at her. The shocked player immediately scolded the fan for doing that explaining why that it was bad.
atptour.com

Nadal Reveals Diagnosis Of Australian Open Injury

One day after aggravating an injury during his second-round loss at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal updated his fans by revealing the results of an MRI. "Good afternoon. I have undergone medical tests after losing yesterday," Nadal wrote. "The MRI shows a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in my left leg. Now it's time for sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks."
The US Sun

Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager

GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
Action News Jax

Australian Open 2023 Day 2: Novak Djokovic victorious in return, Andy Murray upsets top 15 seed

Day 2 of the 2023 Australian Open didn't quite go according to plan. Matches started at 7:00pm EST as usual, but several hours later play was stopped due to the extreme heat. Matches continued with the roofs closed at Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, and John Cain Arena, but matches on the uncovered courts — which is the majority of them — were suspended and rescheduled for Wednesday.
The Independent

Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff LIVE: Australian Open latest score as injured Rafael Nadal suffers shock loss

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Emma Raducanu faces Coco Gauff in a battle of the sport’s biggest teenage stars. Raducanu produced a convincing performance to wrap up 6-3 6-2 victory over Tamara Korpatsch in the opening round, setting up a first meeting with the 18-year-old Gauff, which will be played under the lights at the Rod Laver Arena.Raducanu and Gauff both made sudden breakthroughs as young players on the grand slam stage. The American Gauff announced herself by reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon as a 15-year-old, while Raducanu sensationally won the US Open as a...
