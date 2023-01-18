ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AL.com

Girls Basketball Power 10: See the state’s top basketball teams

Everyone is chasing Hazel Green. The Class 6A Trojans have won 82 straight games over the past three seasons and have been ranked No. 1 in the AL.com girls Power 10 during that time. There are other undefeated teams among the Power 10, which ranks the top teams in the...
AL.com

UMS-Wright football coach Terry Curtis returning for Year No. 51 in 2023

Terry Curtis, the winningest coach in Alabama High School Athletic Association history, is returning for Year No. 51. Curtis told AL.com on Tuesday that he would be back on the UMS-Wright sideline next fall after, at least briefly, contemplating retirement. “I think about it every year now,” Curtis said. “I...
Shelby Reporter

Spain Park, Montevallo boys and Chelsea girls hold on to top 10 spots

The latest basketball rankings were released Thursday morning and Spain Park, Montevallo boys and Chelsea girls remain strong within the top 10. This week, fewer county teams received nominations after teams started competing for area wins. Chelsea girls and Spain Park boys hold on to their top 10. Chelsea slipped...
MONTEVALLO, AL
Calhoun Journal

‘Underdog’ Oxford Yellow Jackets Survive

Oxford, AL – Faith Christian gives Oxford all it can handle, but second-seeded Yellow Jackets have enough to push through to the semifinals CALHOUN COUNTY TOURNAMENT (At Jacksonville State) Tuesday’s Boys Games No. 2 Oxford 55, No. 7 Faith Christian 49 No. 1 Jacksonville 86, No. 8 Saks 39 Wednesday’s Boys Games No. 3 Alexandria vs. […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Seeing the Future for Piedmont’s Alex Odam

Piedmont, AL – Piedmont senior Alex Odam takes the same floor in the Calhoun County Tournament where the next four years of his sporting life lies By Joe Medley Leah Odam could see son Alex’s future, watching a big-screen video montage highlighting Jacksonville State players prior to Saturday’s game against visiting Jacksonville University. With Alex, a […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL

