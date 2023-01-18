ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

State takes action against Oregon's largest towing operation

By Staff Report
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AAMvs_0kISKIwx00

The Oregon Department of Justice (ODJ) Consumer Protection Section has filed a lawsuit against Retriever Towing, one of the largest towing operations in Oregon.

The lawsuit, filed at Multnomah Circuit Court, alleges the company illegally towed vehicles from parking facilities without signed authorization from the owner of the parking facility.

History

In 2017, the Oregon legislature passed towing reforms that prohibit towing vehicles from parking facilities (with limited exceptions like blocking an emergency vehicle) unless the towing company received signed authorization to tow the specific vehicle from the owner of the parking facility or the owner’s agent. Retriever Towing contracts with property owners and property management companies who manage parking facilities and charges fees to the owner of the towed vehicle or sells the vehicle at auction.

Oregon DOJ opened an investigation in 2018 into allegations that the company was not complying with Oregon law. At the time, the company promised to make reforms, but never did.

“The purpose of the 2017 towing reforms was to put an end to predatory towing practices that cost consumers hundreds of dollars just to recover their car,” Rosenblum said. “Retriever told us it was reforming its business practice, but it never did. We hope this lawsuit will send a message to all towing companies around the state that they’ll be held accountable for violating the law.”

Since the 2018 law went into effect, Oregon DOJ has received 261 complaints against Retriever Towing. Over the last 20 years, approximately one quarter of all consumer complaints received by Oregon DOJ related to towing concern Retriever Towing’s practices.

Oregon’s Towing Law

By requiring signed authorization for a private property tow, Oregon’s 2018 law prohibited the practice of towing cars for relatively minor parking violations (like back-in parking next to an apartment building) unless the property owner or its agent was willing to authorize the tow.

Details of the law

Since Jan. 1, 2018, a tower needs to get signed authorization from the owner of the parking lot before towing the vehicle. The tower needs to keep a copy of the signed authorization for at least two years and provide a copy upon request at no additional charge.

The tow truck operator must also take a picture of your vehicle to show how it was parked in violation of a prohibition posted on a sign at the lot.

Unless the tow truck operator is towing your vehicle for a road service company, they may not attempt to solicit your business at the scene of an accident.

If you are present at the time of the tow and the hookup is not complete, the tower must release the vehicle at no charge. If the hookup is complete, they may charge a hookup fee, but not the price of a tow.

If the towing company accepts cash, you will get exact change no later than the end of the next business day. (Not all towers carry sufficient change in their trucks.)

Consumers who have information about Retriever’s towing practices or want to make a consumer complaint can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Hotline at www.OregonConsumer.gov or at 1-877-877-9392.

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Oregon's rent cap called into question this legislative session

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's rent control law may see changes this legislative session. Senate Bill 608, passed in 2019, made Oregon the first state to institute a rent cap. The law capped annual rent increases at 7% plus the Consumer Price Index (CPI) that adjusts each year with inflation.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Most popular girl names in the 90s in Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Oregon from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a...
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

‘Microdosing’ allowed under Oregon’s new psilocybin program

Oregon health officials have finalized regulations for the controlled use of mushroom psilocybin, spelling out how people can access the groundbreaking program to seek relief from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression or other reasons. The regulations also cover a surprisingly controversial question: How much of the psychedelic substance can and should be taken?
OREGON STATE
KXL

Almost 240 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 239 Oregonians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 33 of those patients are in the ICU. The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 update shows that the state’s test positivity rate is almost 8 percent.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Rural Oregon Counties Unhappy at Exclusion From Kotek’s Emergency Order on Homelessness

On her first day in office, Gov. Tina Kotek attacked one of the state’s biggest challenges, declaring a state of emergency and earmarking $130 million in funding to alleviate homelessness. It’s a colossal undertaking: Oregon has the fourth-highest rate of unsheltered homelessness in the U.S. and the nation’s highest rate of unsheltered homelessness for families with children.
OREGON STATE
InvestigateWest

Primate research center in Oregon leads nation in violations

State lawmakers want to mandate more detailed reporting. In August 2020, an employee at Oregon Health and Science University inadvertently put two monkeys inside a cage-washing machine. One was scalded and died, and the other had to be euthanized. The year before, staff left a cage full of prairie voles without water, killing five of them. The year before that, another monkey had to be euthanized after becoming ensnared by pipes inside its own cage.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Oregon Provides Hardly Any Rehab Beds for Patients With Brain Injuries. Powerful Interests Want to Keep It That Way.

It’s the phone call every parent dreads. On Oct. 15, 2017, Dan Nichols, an engineer at Boeing in Gresham, raked leaves at his Lake Oswego home. His wife, Kathryn, was inside, preparing to make dinner. The couple were empty-nesters, except for their Labradoodle, Sage. Their daughter Laura, a recent Gonzaga University graduate, lived in Seattle; their son Dave also worked as an engineer at Boeing, in Washington state.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Legislature will consider hospital nurse staffing levels

Oregon’s largest nurses union and the hospital industry are gearing up for a push – and potential fight – in the Legislature to bolster the ranks of nurses that have dwindled over the past three years.  COVID-19 pushed hospitals into a crisis, with nurses reaching a breaking point as the pandemic dragged on. They also […] The post Oregon Legislature will consider hospital nurse staffing levels appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Health Authority Sluggish To Help People In Northeast Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water

Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water: Eight environmental groups petitioned the EPA to address nitrate poisoning in northeast Oregon drinking water three years ago. They claimed in a Jan. 16, 2020 petition that the state had failed for more than 30 years to prevent nitrate contamination from farm fertilisers, animal manure, and industrial effluent from degrading an aquifer that thousands of Morrow and Umatilla County residents depend on for drinking water.
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan

Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Rowan thinks Measure 114 will be overturned, but it will take time

UMATILLA COUNTY – The Oregon State Police has told a federal judge that it can be ready to implement the licensing requirements under Oregon’s new gun control law by March. Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says he doubts that can happen. “When you’re talking about creating entire programs...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
OREGON STATE
The Tillamook Headlight Herald

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Tillamook County, OR
363
Followers
1K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tillamook Headlight Herald is a general interest newspaper serving the Tillamook and Tillamook County areas of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.tillamookheadlightherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy