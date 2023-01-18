Read full article on original website
UM Men's Basketball Team Stumbles in Huntsville
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald's, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
University of Montevallo Falcons Women's Basketball Team Wins Fourth Straight in Comeback Fashion at UAH, 66-61
Defense Dominant in Miles Lady Bears' Win Over KSU
Birmingham-Southern Panthers Women's Basketball Bounces Back With Dominate Victory
Miles College Men's Basketball Holds Back Kentucky State for Seventh Straight Win
Snapshots & Scores From McAdory vs Pinson Valley - Saturrday, January 14, 2023 - Jerry Bartley Invitational @ Midfield
CALL TO ACTION: Want to help tornado victims? Here’s how.
A donation drop-off location has been established in Elmore County to provide aid to those in need due to recent severe weather events in Autauga, Coosa and Elmore Counties. Phoenix Wetumpka Industrial Investors have made around 200,000 square feet of their warehouse space located at 3145 Elmore Rd., Wetumpka, available for donation drop off and storage.
Central Alabama Redevelopment Alliance to Serve as SBA Disaster Recovery Center in Selma, AL
Central Alabama Redevelopment Alliance (CARA) in partnership with the Small Business Administration (SBA) will serve as the SBA Disaster Recovery Center. The SBA offers disaster assistance in the form of low interest loans to businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters located in regions affected by declared disasters. SBA also provides eligible small businesses and nonprofit organizations with working capital to help overcome the economic injury of a declared disaster. The business community can visit the center located at 2300 Summerfield Road, Selma, AL 36701 in the GTC Administrative Building beginning Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Affected businesses can apply online or visit the center to apply. More information can be found online at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ or by calling (334) 872-0888.
NWS releases storm damage report
The violent severe weather last Thursday, Jan. 12, has now been identified as a long-track EF-2, and in some places an EF-3, tornado. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm began just east of U.S. Highway 82 in Autauga County at 12:48 p.m., where a manufactured home was rolled along County Road 40. Over the next two miles, the tornado rapidly strengthened as it approached the Old Kingston community, where EF-3 damage began along County Road 43.
