TMZ.com
Cops Say Jay Briscoe's Two Daughters Injured In Fatal Car Crash, Critical Condition
The car crash that killed pro wrestling star Jay Briscoe on Tuesday also left his two daughters in critical condition ... cops announced on Wednesday. According to Delaware State Police, the wreck happened in Laurel at around 5:09 PM ... when the driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 suddenly veered into Briscoe's lane, and slammed head-on into his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500.
ETOnline.com
Lisa Marie Presley's 911 Call Before Her Cardiac Arrest Shows a Distressed Scene
The 911 call that preceded Lisa Marie Presley's death shows a distressed scene. On Tuesday, the New York Post obtained and released the emergency call from the day of Presley's death, which hears Presley's housekeeper and a man believed to be her ex-husband Danny Keough, frantically communicating with a 911 operator.
americanmilitarynews.com
6-year-old girl died unexpectedly hours after she was tucked in bed
A six-year-old girl unexpectedly died only hours after her father tucked her into bed recently outside Manchester, England, with the cause of her death still unconfirmed months later. The girl, Isla Hutton, was behaving oddly when her father, David, put her to bed, he told the Manchester Evening News. “She...
wonderwall.com
Friends worry about Jack Nicholson, who hasn't been seen in public in 15 months, plus more famous recluses
Fame: It's just not for everybody. While many celebrities' faces seem to be everywhere — from magazine covers and TV shows to social media and paparazzi crosshairs — there are a few well-known people who've left the limelight, some for a few years and others for a few decades. Having said that, where has Jack Nicholson gone? One of Hollywood's biggest stars has essentially gone MIA. Once a courtside staple at Los Angeles Lakers basketball games, the Oscar-winning actor hasn't attended a game since Oct. 19, 2021 — which was also the last time he was seen in public. "He's made it clear his home is his castle. But people just wish he'd come out of the house and pop up to tell them how — or at least reassure folks he's OK," a source told Radar Online, noting that the star of "The Shining" speaks to his son, actor Ray Nicholson. "Jack's in touch with certain relatives — especially Ray, his protégé, who he's so proud of — but his socializing days are long gone," the insider added. Jack's only connection to the outside world these days is his kids. "It's like he doesn't want to face reality anymore — and that's just sad," the source said.
TMZ.com
Nelly Laughs At Himself After Fans Think He Was Performing Under The Influence
Nelly's recent performance in Australia has the Internet thinking he was a drunken mess on stage ... and the "Country Grammar" rapper can't help but laugh at all the jokes getting thrown his way about the show. Video from Sunday's performance at Melbourne's Juice Fest shows Nelly staring off into...
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His Seat
9-year-old Noah was having breakfast with his mom at Denny’s when he saw a police officer sitting on his own at a nearby table. Noah instantly became nervous, he knew he wanted to do something but wasn’t sure what.
Blueface, Chrisean Rock Trade Shots on Twitter Due to Rock Not Fighting Her Family Over Him
Blueface and Chrisean Rock's rollercoaster relationship recently came to a head on Twitter after the couple traded shots over Chrisean's unwillingness to throw hands with her own family for him. During the latest episode the couple's reality show Crazy in Love, which aired on Sunday (Jan. 15), Blueface and his...
TMZ.com
Tony Yayo Shares His Own Near Fatal Dice Game Shooting Encounter
G-Unit rapper Tony Yayo is sharing his own experience in a similar situation to the one that ended deadly for Takeoff, and the clear pattern is ... dice games tend to go awry. Coming up in Jamaica, Queens, Yayo says he's seen a ton of dice games go sour and recalled a brush with death he had while shooting dice inside an NYC barbershop years ago.
TMZ.com
Leslie Jordan Died from 'Cardiac Dysfunction' Before Crashing Car into Building
Leslie Jordan was not killed as the result of a car accident, instead, he suffered a "sudden cardiac dysfunction" which resulted in his death and caused him to crash. The L.A. County Coroner's Office just released its findings from the October 24 incident. TMZ broke the story -- first responders raced to the scene after Jordan had crashed his BMW into the side of a building in Hollywood.
