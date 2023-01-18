ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Cops Say Jay Briscoe's Two Daughters Injured In Fatal Car Crash, Critical Condition

The car crash that killed pro wrestling star Jay Briscoe on Tuesday also left his two daughters in critical condition ... cops announced on Wednesday. According to Delaware State Police, the wreck happened in Laurel at around 5:09 PM ... when the driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 suddenly veered into Briscoe's lane, and slammed head-on into his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500.
LAUREL, DE
americanmilitarynews.com

6-year-old girl died unexpectedly hours after she was tucked in bed

A six-year-old girl unexpectedly died only hours after her father tucked her into bed recently outside Manchester, England, with the cause of her death still unconfirmed months later. The girl, Isla Hutton, was behaving oddly when her father, David, put her to bed, he told the Manchester Evening News. “She...
wonderwall.com

Friends worry about Jack Nicholson, who hasn't been seen in public in 15 months, plus more famous recluses

Fame: It's just not for everybody. While many celebrities' faces seem to be everywhere — from magazine covers and TV shows to social media and paparazzi crosshairs — there are a few well-known people who've left the limelight, some for a few years and others for a few decades. Having said that, where has Jack Nicholson gone? One of Hollywood's biggest stars has essentially gone MIA. Once a courtside staple at Los Angeles Lakers basketball games, the Oscar-winning actor hasn't attended a game since Oct. 19, 2021 — which was also the last time he was seen in public. "He's made it clear his home is his castle. But people just wish he'd come out of the house and pop up to tell them how — or at least reassure folks he's OK," a source told Radar Online, noting that the star of "The Shining" speaks to his son, actor Ray Nicholson. "Jack's in touch with certain relatives — especially Ray, his protégé, who he's so proud of — but his socializing days are long gone," the insider added. Jack's only connection to the outside world these days is his kids. "It's like he doesn't want to face reality anymore — and that's just sad," the source said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Nelly Laughs At Himself After Fans Think He Was Performing Under The Influence

Nelly's recent performance in Australia has the Internet thinking he was a drunken mess on stage ... and the "Country Grammar" rapper can't help but laugh at all the jokes getting thrown his way about the show. Video from Sunday's performance at Melbourne's Juice Fest shows Nelly staring off into...
TMZ.com

Tony Yayo Shares His Own Near Fatal Dice Game Shooting Encounter

G-Unit rapper Tony Yayo is sharing his own experience in a similar situation to the one that ended deadly for Takeoff, and the clear pattern is ... dice games tend to go awry. Coming up in Jamaica, Queens, Yayo says he's seen a ton of dice games go sour and recalled a brush with death he had while shooting dice inside an NYC barbershop years ago.
TMZ.com

Leslie Jordan Died from 'Cardiac Dysfunction' Before Crashing Car into Building

Leslie Jordan was not killed as the result of a car accident, instead, he suffered a "sudden cardiac dysfunction" which resulted in his death and caused him to crash. The L.A. County Coroner's Office just released its findings from the October 24 incident. TMZ broke the story -- first responders raced to the scene after Jordan had crashed his BMW into the side of a building in Hollywood.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy