College roundup: PCC hoops splits pair over weekend; ECU baseball No. 11 in preseason poll

The Pitt Community College basketball team split a pair of games over the weekend.

The Bulldogs defeated Shaw University JV, 77-73, on Sunday in Raleigh. The win followed a 73-66 home loss to Davidson-Davie Community College on Saturday.

Avery Huggins had a big weekend for the PCC as he finished with a triple-double against Shaw while pouring in 30 points with 14 rebounds and 10 blocks. Huggins also scored eight points with 10 rebounds in the loss to Davidson-Davie.

Philip Martin scored in double figures in both games.

The Bulldogs (9-6) have now won three of their past four games. They play another slate of games this weekend with a 3 p.m. road game on Saturday at Catawba Valley at the Tarlton Complex in Hickory.

PCC returns home on Sunday for a game against Wake Tech.

ECU baseball No. 11

The Pirates landed at No. 11 in D1Baseball’s preseason top 25 poll.

The three-time defending American Athletic Conference regular season champion Pirates have appeared in the last five D1Baseball preseason polls. The Pirates were No. 11 in 2019, No. 21 in 2020, No. 25 in 2021 and No. 12 in 2022.

ECU is scheduled to play two teams on the list, including three with No. 12 North Carolina and two with No. 21 N.C. State.

LSU ranked first in the poll, followed by Tennessee, Stanford, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

The Pirates open the season with a three-game home series on Feb. 17-19 against George Washington.

McNeal earns honors

ECU women’s basketball senior Danae McNeal has been named the American Athletic Conference’s player of the week for the second-straight week.

McNeal averaged 27.0 points, 4.0 steals, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists over two games.

She kicked off the week with a career-high scoring outburst with 28 points in the Pirates’ blowout win on the road against Temple. The victory was ECU’s first against the Owls in Philadelphia.

The guard then scored 26 points with six steals in an overtime loss to SMU. McNeal’s 22 points after halftime helped the team come all the way back from 18 points down in the second half.

McNeal and the Pirates host Cincinnati at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Minges Coliseum.

Women’s tennis falls

ECU opened the 2023 dual season with a 7-0 loss to No. 2 North Carolina at the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center.

The Pirates lost the doubles point to begin the match as Alisha Hussain and Ines Bachir dropped a 6-1 decision to Reese Brantmeier and Abbey Forbes, while Martina Muzzolon and Isabella Rivera Ortiz fell 6-0 to Reilly Tran and Elizabeth Scotty.

The Tar Heels clinched the match with wins at Nos. 1-3 singles. Kim Auerswald battled Lindsey Zink in two close sets at No. 4 before falling 6-4, 6-3. Sophia Patel defeated Joan Madi 6-3, 6-2 at the No. 6 position.

ECU opens its home schedule at noon on Saturday when it hosts N.C. Central at the River Birch Tennis Center.

ECU to play Liberty

ECU and Liberty agreed to a two-year home-and-home football series in 2024 and 2029, according to a joint announcement by both institutions on Tuesday.

The Pirates and Flames, who have never met in football, will begin their initial regular season series at Williams Stadium on Sept. 21, 2024 before following with a contest at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2029.

Liberty will join Norfolk State (Aug. 31/home), Old Dominion (Sept. 7/road) and Appalachian State (Sept. 14/home) as additions to ECU’s 2024 non-conference schedule, while becoming the second announced opponent for the 2029 campaign (Old Dominion/Sept. 15/home).

ECU is also slated to host American Athletic Conference members Florida Atlantic, Memphis, North Texas and Temple in 2024, while playing on the road at Charlotte, South Florida, SMU and UAB.

ECU hires defensive coach

Jules Montinar has been named cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator at East Carolina, Pirates football coach Mike Houston announced on Tuesday.

Montinar’s appointment to the Pirates’ staff extends a 14-year collegiate coaching career, which includes a recent one-year stay at Temple where he served as the cornerbacks coach in 2022.

Prior to Temple, Montinar served as the cornerbacks coach at Florida for one season where he mentored a unit that ranked No. 1 in pass defense in SEC play. That group improved from a ninth-place ranking in 2020.

In 2020, Montinar was at South Florida as cornerbacks coach/recruiting coordinator. The Bulls finished the season ranked fifth in the AAC in pass defense (229.0 ypg) and second with 10 interceptions. Montinar spent the 2019 season as a defensive quality control assistant at Georgia where the Bulldogs completed a 12-2 season and secured a top-five national ranking with a 26-14 Sugar Bowl victory over Baylor.