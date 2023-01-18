ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College roundup: PCC hoops splits pair over weekend; ECU baseball No. 11 in preseason poll

By By PATRICK MASON Sports Writer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1728Df_0kISGWUP00

The Pitt Community College basketball team split a pair of games over the weekend.

The Bulldogs defeated Shaw University JV, 77-73, on Sunday in Raleigh. The win followed a 73-66 home loss to Davidson-Davie Community College on Saturday.

Avery Huggins had a big weekend for the PCC as he finished with a triple-double against Shaw while pouring in 30 points with 14 rebounds and 10 blocks. Huggins also scored eight points with 10 rebounds in the loss to Davidson-Davie.

Philip Martin scored in double figures in both games.

The Bulldogs (9-6) have now won three of their past four games. They play another slate of games this weekend with a 3 p.m. road game on Saturday at Catawba Valley at the Tarlton Complex in Hickory.

PCC returns home on Sunday for a game against Wake Tech.

ECU baseball No. 11

The Pirates landed at No. 11 in D1Baseball’s preseason top 25 poll.

The three-time defending American Athletic Conference regular season champion Pirates have appeared in the last five D1Baseball preseason polls. The Pirates were No. 11 in 2019, No. 21 in 2020, No. 25 in 2021 and No. 12 in 2022.

ECU is scheduled to play two teams on the list, including three with No. 12 North Carolina and two with No. 21 N.C. State.

LSU ranked first in the poll, followed by Tennessee, Stanford, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

The Pirates open the season with a three-game home series on Feb. 17-19 against George Washington.

McNeal earns honors

ECU women’s basketball senior Danae McNeal has been named the American Athletic Conference’s player of the week for the second-straight week.

McNeal averaged 27.0 points, 4.0 steals, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists over two games.

She kicked off the week with a career-high scoring outburst with 28 points in the Pirates’ blowout win on the road against Temple. The victory was ECU’s first against the Owls in Philadelphia.

The guard then scored 26 points with six steals in an overtime loss to SMU. McNeal’s 22 points after halftime helped the team come all the way back from 18 points down in the second half.

McNeal and the Pirates host Cincinnati at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Minges Coliseum.

Women’s tennis falls

ECU opened the 2023 dual season with a 7-0 loss to No. 2 North Carolina at the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center.

The Pirates lost the doubles point to begin the match as Alisha Hussain and Ines Bachir dropped a 6-1 decision to Reese Brantmeier and Abbey Forbes, while Martina Muzzolon and Isabella Rivera Ortiz fell 6-0 to Reilly Tran and Elizabeth Scotty.

The Tar Heels clinched the match with wins at Nos. 1-3 singles. Kim Auerswald battled Lindsey Zink in two close sets at No. 4 before falling 6-4, 6-3. Sophia Patel defeated Joan Madi 6-3, 6-2 at the No. 6 position.

ECU opens its home schedule at noon on Saturday when it hosts N.C. Central at the River Birch Tennis Center.

ECU to play Liberty

ECU and Liberty agreed to a two-year home-and-home football series in 2024 and 2029, according to a joint announcement by both institutions on Tuesday.

The Pirates and Flames, who have never met in football, will begin their initial regular season series at Williams Stadium on Sept. 21, 2024 before following with a contest at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2029.

Liberty will join Norfolk State (Aug. 31/home), Old Dominion (Sept. 7/road) and Appalachian State (Sept. 14/home) as additions to ECU’s 2024 non-conference schedule, while becoming the second announced opponent for the 2029 campaign (Old Dominion/Sept. 15/home).

ECU is also slated to host American Athletic Conference members Florida Atlantic, Memphis, North Texas and Temple in 2024, while playing on the road at Charlotte, South Florida, SMU and UAB.

ECU hires defensive coach

Jules Montinar has been named cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator at East Carolina, Pirates football coach Mike Houston announced on Tuesday.

Montinar’s appointment to the Pirates’ staff extends a 14-year collegiate coaching career, which includes a recent one-year stay at Temple where he served as the cornerbacks coach in 2022.

Prior to Temple, Montinar served as the cornerbacks coach at Florida for one season where he mentored a unit that ranked No. 1 in pass defense in SEC play. That group improved from a ninth-place ranking in 2020.

In 2020, Montinar was at South Florida as cornerbacks coach/recruiting coordinator. The Bulls finished the season ranked fifth in the AAC in pass defense (229.0 ypg) and second with 10 interceptions. Montinar spent the 2019 season as a defensive quality control assistant at Georgia where the Bulldogs completed a 12-2 season and secured a top-five national ranking with a 26-14 Sugar Bowl victory over Baylor.

WNCT

ECU football announces two-game series with Liberty

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina and Liberty have agreed to a two-year home-and-home football series in 2024 and 2029 according to a joint announcement by both institutions Tuesday. The Pirates and Flames, who have never played on the gridiron, will begin their initial regular season series at Williams Stadium on Sept. 21, 2024 before following […]
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

ECU all-conference CB Malik Fleming enters transfer portal

East Carolina starting cornerback Malik Fleming has entered the transfer portal, sources confirm to Hoist The Colours and 247Sports. The defensive back just wrapped up his fourth season with the Pirates, earning Second-Team All-AAC honors after a season where he tallied 41 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, and three picks. Fleming will have one season of eligibility remaining as he heads into his fifth year of college football.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Montinar named ECU cornerbacks coach/defensive pass game coordinator

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Jules Montinar has been named cornerback coach and defensive pass game coordinator at East Carolina according to an announcement from head football coach Mike Houston on Tuesday. Montinar’s appointment to the Pirates’ staff extends a 14-year collegiate coaching career, which includes a recent one-year full-time assignment at American Athletic Conference member Temple where he served […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games moved to tonight after fight

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Postponed basketball games between two rival Lenoir County high schools will be held tonight without many fans watching. Tuesday night basketball games between Kinston and North Lenoir at Kinston High School had to be postponed following a fight involving fans. The girls’ game was postponed in...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Three ENC high school football teams earn special recognition

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Three local high school football teams earned special distinction as the Deer Park Fueled by Nature Team of the Year. New Bern (Class 4-A), Northern Nash (3-A) and East Duplin (2-A) earned the designation along with West Columbus in Class 1-A. Throughout the football season, one team per classification was […]
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Fight breaks out, causes postponement of Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games

KINSTON, Lenoir County — 1/18 Update: According to Kinston Police Department Interim Chief Keith Goyette, there were multiple fights that broke out. The school resource officer is pulling video to identify those involved and says if adults were included there will be charges brought. Two juvenile males were transported to the police station and released to their parents. Authorities are working on getting juvenile petitions for the two juveniles.
KINSTON, NC
warrenrecord.com

Warren County defeats Rocky Mount Prep

Warren County junior Chaliyah Richardson (No. 10) gets a shot off against two Rocky Mount Prep defenders during the Lady Eagles’ road game on Jan. 10. Warren County won by a score of 57-34. The Lady Eagles traveled to KIPP Pride on Tuesday. They will host Weldon on Friday at 6 p.m. and Vance County on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the Eagles Nest.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Optimum opens a second retail location in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Multimedia provider Optimum has opened a new retail store in Greenville. The new store is located at 4420 East 10th St., Suite 130. The original store is located at 2120 W. Arlington Blvd. in Greenville. The new retail store will have an interactive in-store experience where potential customers can see the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Kinston High 1st Semester 2022 Principal’s List and A/B Honor Roll

Congratulations to the following Kinston High School students:. 9th Grade: Kaliya Andeson, Christian Anselmo, Christopher Anselmo, Ania Brunson, Anthony Castillo, Melondia Crouell, Naim Cuttino, Willow Gardner, Nina Gibson, Josiah Hart, Avanni Holt, Cenque Jones, KyAsha King, Miracle Moore Felton, Kaylin Morris, Laurien Mumford, Shaniya Murphy, Kelly Richardson, Breana Riddick, Terry Sutton.
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Royal Farms is coming to Kinston

In November, Royal Farms announced their expansion into North Carolina with plans to open its first location in early 2023. The cities named were New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. The Kinston location is said to be 4206 W Vernon Avenue. Royal Farms, per their press release, is a...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Event: Kinston High School 1972 Class Scholarship

Kinston High School Class of 1972 Scholarship “Vikings Helping Vikings”. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 recently held their 50th Class Reunion. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 started a scholarship to commemorate their 50th Class Reunion. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 Scholarship’s goal is...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Moss Hill Elementary Second Nine Week Principal’s List and A/B Honor Roll

Congratulations to the following Moss Hill Elementary students:. 2nd Grade: Emiliano Angel, Kinley Barnett, Kyler Burton, Elisha Elvir Luna, Oliver Hinkle, Ava Knight, Britany Ordaz Hernandez, Valentina Perez, Jamie Raspberry, Braydon Whitfield, Chandler Williams. 3rd Grade: Marina Ambriz, Everlee Cooke, Aisha Elvir-Luna, Kate Harper, Atalie Perry, Isabelle Small, Carley Stocks,...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Peace and Unity march held in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Around 100 people participated in a peace and unity march in Jacksonville Monday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Keeping the Dream Alive committee hosted its 16th annual march starting at city hall. People sang and chanted while walking to the courthouse, and then back to city hall where the march wrapped up.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
big945.com

Edgecombe County woman wins $200,000 on scratch-off

Patricia Weathersbe of Tarboro took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main Street in Tarboro. She arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.
TARBORO, NC
WNCT

Marches, gatherings and good deeds highlight MLK Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Around Eastern North Carolina, the state and the country, people came together to march, gather and take part in other community events to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It was an opportunity to highlight all the work he did for civil rights and advocation for peace and justice in the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Teen charged in drive by shooting in Greenville, no injuries

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville Police Emergency Response Team arrested a teenage suspect Wednesday night who was wanted for a drive by shooting Sunday night. Police say 18-year-old Lamikah Baptist is charged with numerous weapons offenses, including possession of a weapon of mass destruction, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear and discharging a firearm within the city limits.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pitt Habitat for Humanity to dedicate home to family

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County was scheduled to hold the 82nd dedication of a home on Wednesday. The dedication was scheduled for 5 p.m. at 601 Vanderbilt Lane. After the ceremony, there will be a brief tour of the four-bedroom house. Habitat for Humanity officials said they have spent numerous […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pitt County mother of three celebrates Habitat for Humanity home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pure happiness could be felt on Wednesday night in Greenville at 601 Vanderbilt Lane. That’s where Shanita Winestock and her three kids’ brand-new Habitat for Humanity home is. “When I first contacted Habitat for Humanity, I really didn’t think it was going to be as...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Driver arrested after chase on I-587 in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man remains in the hospital with serious injuries after a chase with state troopers. Troopers said they pulled over Kelvin Everson for doing 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-587, near Farmville around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. But they said the 40-year-old...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Teen arrested in Greenville, facing weapon, other charges related to drive-by shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday and is facing several weapon and other charges related to a drive-by shooting on Jan. 15. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports Lamikah Baptist, 18, was arrested at 3329 Stone Bend Dr. Wednesday evening, Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said. He was charged with numerous weapons […]
GREENVILLE, NC
